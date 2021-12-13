ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

BigCommerce Holdings' (NASDAQ:BIGC) growth in the e-Commerce sector is undervalued. The company is expanding quickly in a growing market and revenue growth accelerated in Q3'21. Shares of BigCommerce are down big since November, but the drop creates a buying opportunity!

Data by YCharts

Why BigCommerce is a long-term buy

BigCommerce is operating in a very attractive and fast-growing market: e-Commerce. The global e-Commerce market is projected to grow to $7.4T by 2025 while the market today is worth $4.9T. This means e-Commerce transactions over the next four years are expected to grow the e-Commerce market pie by $2.5T.

(Source: BigCommerce)

The COVID-19 pandemic greatly boosted BigCommerce’s platform business which helps merchants sell goods online. In many ways, BigCommerce is very similar to Shopify (SHOP) which pioneered the concept of online store customization. Both companies offer their customers a suite of products and tools that merchants can use to successfully sell their merchandise online. Merchants that want to build online stores typically sign up for BigCommerce’s subscription service which makes the platform essentially a “software-as-a-service" company.

In the third quarter, BigCommerce generated revenues of $59M, showing an improvement of 49% year over year. The firm's revenue growth in the third-quarter accelerated again after top line growth unexpectedly slowed to 35% in the second quarter. Subscription revenues in the third quarter were $42M and surged 59% year over year. Since the second quarter FY 2020, BigCommerce’s subscription revenue growth rate accelerated every single quarter, suggesting that business momentum may last despite a post-pandemic normalization of life. The firm’s Partner and Services revenues were $17M, showing a growth rate of 30% year over year. Partner and Services revenues include additional payments merchants make for store customizations and technology integrations.

(Source: BigCommerce)

Enterprise opportunity

BigCommerce's business trend shows the growing importance of larger merchant accounts to drive revenue growth. Enterprise customers are a huge business opportunity for BigCommerce and an opportunity to differentiate itself from Shopify. Large enterprise accounts represented 63% of BigCommerce’s annual recurring revenues in the third quarter, showing a 4 PP improvement quarter over quarter. Year over year, the share of Enterprise customers increased by 9 PP. The Enterprise business generates $160M in annual recurring revenues in the third quarter and grew at an impressive rate of 78% year over year.

(Source: BigCommerce)

Growth in total annual recurring revenues dipped in the second quarter to 38% year over year, but the company regained its footing in the third quarter by posting an impressive ARR growth rate of 52%. Total annual recurring revenues, as of September, were $254M… an all-time record!

(Source: BigCommerce)

The big risk with BigCommerce

Despite a massive ramp in revenues and an expanding addressable e-Commerce market, BigCommerce has yet to make a profit. The firm reported a loss of $21.7M for the third quarter, on revenues of $59.3M which calculates to a negative margin of (37)%. BigCommerce has to get a lot better regarding profitability and operating costs, because at some point investors are not going to accept these persistent losses anymore.

(Source: BigCommerce)

Don’t expect any near-term profits for BigCommerce, though. The firm is not expected to turn a profit before FY 2024. Larger losses or a slowdown in revenue and ARR growth are also risks for the stock. If revenue growth slows down more than expected, post-pandemic, BigCommerce’s valuation factor could come under pressure.

BigCommerce’s Valuation

Shopify is BigCommerce’s most potent rival in the e-Commerce business. Shopify is already highly established in the market for e-Commerce merchant solutions and the firm is significantly larger than BigCommerce. Shopify has a market capitalization that is 66 X larger than BigCommerce’s valuation and a revenue base that is 21 X bigger than the top line of its smaller rival.

Data by YCharts

But that doesn’t mean there is no opportunity to grow for BigCommerce. Despite a significant difference regarding market capitalization and revenues between the two companies, the e-Commerce market generates plenty of opportunities for BigCommerce to expand, especially in the market for large enterprise customers... in which the company is already doing well and growing quickly.

BigCommerce is expected to generate revenues of $275.7M next year and $339.2M in the year that follows. Based on FY 2022 projected sales, BigCommerce trades at a P-S ratio of 10 X while Shopify trades at a P-S ratio of 30 X.

Data by YCharts

Final thoughts

There is a lot of value in BigCommerce's online merchant platform, especially after shares skidded 40% from their highs in November. BigCommerce has a huge opportunity in the global e-Commerce market by providing tailored merchant store solutions, but especially in the lucrative enterprise segment. Because of BigCommerce’s steeply discounted sales growth, shares are a buy!