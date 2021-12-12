Oleksandr Shchus/iStock via Getty Images

Last week, Ark Investment Management LLC ("ARK Invest")'s CEO and CIO Cathie Wood stated the following about ARK Invest's flagship ETF, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:ARKK): "Our five-year compound annual rate of return expectation has gone from 15% at the peak in March to nearly 40% today." Putting aside the factual error of when the peak of ARKK occurred (it was February 12), and the mathematical nonsense of how a 15% five-year CAGR turns into a 40% five-year CAGR when ARKK has fallen 39% since its peak, we find it highly unusual to hear a professional fund manager make such an audacious claim about the returns an investor can expect when investing in their fund. In our opinion, a public pronouncement such as this is overly promotional at best.

When one considers, though, what the implications of continued investor redemptions would be to the value of ARKK's richly-valued holdings, it is easy to understand why Ms. Wood might make such a desperate-sounding statement.

Value-"added" update

In our previous article about ARKK, we introduced readers to our value-added analysis, which demonstrated that ARKK investors had collectively suffered approximately $3.6 billion in value destruction over the life of the ETF, up until the end of September. Since then, the price of the fund has fallen another 13% while the broad-market S&P 500 Total Return Index has returned almost +10%.

Since ARKK is an investment vehicle with a high level of sensitivity (beta) to movements in the equity markets, the cumulative value destruction has accelerated to over $8 billion, using our methodology!

After the recent period of poor performance, ARKK's year-to-date rate of return to December 10 is now a shockingly bad -23%, underperforming the S&P 500 Total Return Index by 50%.

Momentum works both ways

One of the unfortunate truisms in the investment world is that the biggest factor influencing the buy and sell decisions of "dumb money" (i.e., retail investors) is price momentum. Almost all retail investors (and even most professional advisors) do not have the time, resources and experience to research the investment processes, abilities and behavioral biases of a large number of investment managers in order to make well-informed and well-analyzed conclusions about their funds' relative chances of success. As a result, investors put too much reliance on what is easiest to get one's head around - that being recent performance.

Looking at investor flows into ARKK during its rapid ascent in 2020, one can see how strong market-relative investment performance let to positive cumulative cash flows:

One interesting aspect of ARKK as an investment vehicle though, is where those positive flows were invested. While ARKK's biggest holding has consistently been Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), a $1 trillion market cap company that can easily absorb buying pressure from one particular investor without that pressure having a material impact on its stock price, a very significant portion of these positive cash flows into ARKK were placed in considerably smaller and less-liquid stocks such as Intellia Therapeutics, Invitae Corporation and Iridium Communications.

As anyone who knows anything about the basic economics of supply and demand would understand, buying more and more shares of small- and midcap stocks where there isn't a regularly increasing supply of stock to be bought will push the prices of these stocks higher. This is exactly what happened to many of ARKK's holdings throughout 2020, which just led to continued strong performance of ARKK, additional positive investor flows into the fund, and continued buying pressure on these stocks.

As with any situation like this one though, eventually the music must stop. And just as the positive-feedback system that existed with this ETF throughout 2020 led to its success, momentum works the other way as well.

ARKK's market price currently (December 10) is $96.71. It was roughly the same price at the beginning of September 2020. But at that time, ARKK had around $8 billion of assets, whereas today, it has $16.4 billion. This means that the majority of the assets within ARKK today is owned by investors who are down on their investment. Any investor that invested a week ago, a month ago or a year ago is currently sitting on an unrealized capital loss position, despite the huge bull market for US stocks that we've all experienced over the last eighteen months.

Since mid-April, cumulative investor flows out of ARKK have exceeded $3 billion. We believe it is only logical that just like 2020 was a positive-feedback loop for ARKK, the remainder of 2021 and 2022 will be a negative-feedback loop, as investors' frustrations with ARKK's continued underperformance mount. To demonstrate what continued selling pressure could do to ARKK's unit price, it's important to consider how much of each ARKK holding is held by ARK Invest. The following table lists every stock owned by ARKK as of December 10, 2021, along with how much of each company's outstanding shares were owned by Ark at the end of the third quarter (per ARK Invest's SEC filings):

There are a few important points stemming from the above table that investors should consider:

Among ARKK's 44 holdings, 19 of them were companies in which ARK Invest was an 8%+ shareholder at September 30. These holdings represent more than a quarter of ARKK's total portfolio currently. These 19 holdings have already experienced significantly greater stock price declines since September 30 than the holdings in which ARKK owns less than 8% of all outstanding shares. And this was during a quarter when net redemptions have "only" been approximately $500 million. When another $1 billion, or $3 billion, or $5 billion of investor money heads for the door, what do you think will happen to these stocks?

Conclusion

Most of ARK Invest's "Disruptive Innovation" Exchange Traded Funds have had terrible years performance-wise, led by the firm's flagship vehicle, ARK Innovation ETF. We believe that a significant portion of ARKK's outperformance in 2020 was due to billions of investor dollars flowing into the fund as it went up, which resulted in ARK Invest buying up more and more of the outstanding shares of a number of its smaller holdings. This in turn propelled ARKK even higher, which in turn resulted in momentum-focused retail investors to dump more money into the fund.

The music, however, has now appeared to have stopped. And we are currently witnessing a slow-motion stroll to the exits. Just as momentum worked in favor of ARKK investors last year, it is working against ARKK investors in 2021. And we believe that if the stroll to the exits accelerates to a full-blown race, as we suspect it will, ARKK's value could collapse as the firm is forced to sell more and more of its relatively illiquid holdings.

Investors who agree with our reasoning can, at the very least, avoid hurting themselves by not investing in ARKK at the current time. More proactively, investors can potentially profit from this dynamic either by writing call options or buying put options on ARKK, or by purchasing units in the Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) which is designed to profit from the decline in ARKK.