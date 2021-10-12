Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

High Yield Stock Watchlist Criteria

The companies listed on this watchlist are stable with a track record of paying and raising their dividends consistently. Each of the companies listed below has a market cap of at least $3 billion. The companies must also have an S&P Capital IQ Earnings and Dividend Ranking of A-, A or A+. This filter helps to establish the company has achieved and should continue to achieve lower price volatility when compared to the broader market.

Next, the current annual dividend yield of the companies on this watchlist is at least 3%. While there could be some debate as to what qualifies a company as "high yield," 3% is sufficient for me. In addition to the 3% yield, a 10-year dividend growth rate of at least 4% is the next filter used.

Companies I invest in for income should be growing their dividend at least at the rate of inflation and the United States inflation rate has not exceeded 4% in more than 30 years (although 2021 may change that). Lastly, a company must be able to maintain a growing dividend for me to consider investing in it, so a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of less than 90% is used as the final filter.

I use dividend yield theory to determine if a stock is potentially undervalued or overvalued. This simple idea suggests a company's yield should revert to the mean over time. An example below is American Electric Power (AEP), the current yield is 3.71% while its five-year average is 3.30%. The difference is 41 basis points or approximately 12%. It is worth noting I consider any stock that is overvalued or undervalued by 5% to be approximately fairly valued, see WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) below.

Symbol 10-Year DGR Dividend Yield (12/10/21) Div. Yield(5 Yr Avg.) Overvalued/ Undervalued American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) 5.20% 3.71% 3.30% -12% Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH) 4.06% 3.38% 2.84% -19% Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) 40.97% 3.10% 2.84% -9% Comerica Inc (CMA) 26.96% 3.22% 2.82% -14% Evergy Inc (EVRG) 5.00% 3.42% 3.03% -13% Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) 6.94% 3.50% 3.05% -15% General Mills Inc (GIS) 6.08% 3.15% 3.60% 13% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) 14.02% 3.25% 2.65% -23% 3M Co (MMM) 10.84% 3.34% 2.79% -20% NorthWestern Corp (NWE) 5.84% 4.39% 3.61% -22% Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) 12.51% 3.95% 3.22% -23% Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) 15.08% 3.56% 3.73% 5% Packaging Corp of America (PKG) 18.07% 3.12% 2.66% -17% Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) 4.23% 5.13% 3.40% -51% Portland General Electric Co (POR) 4.35% 3.39% 3.08% -10% Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) 8.72% 4.33% 5.03% 14% Spire Inc (SR) 4.84% 4.34% 3.50% -24% Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) 8.47% 3.46% 2.79% -24% UGI Corp (UGI) 23.13% 3.02% 2.62% -15% US Bancorp (USB) 23.72% 3.19% 2.63% -21% ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) 16.98% 3.07% 1.63% -88% WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) 12.20% 3.11% 3.00% -4%

Goal

The goal of my high yield watchlist is to discover companies to add to my dividend growth portfolio in an attempt to consistently exceed the market return of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM). Through the first eleven months of the year, an equally weighted portfolio of these 22 stocks mentioned above would have underperformed the VYM by about 4%. The VYM gained 18.22%, while the stocks above returned 14.24%.

Symbol November Returns YTD Return through Nov. AEP -3.42% 0.83% BOH -4.77% 7.50% CATY -0.66% 33.27% CMA -3.01% 51.99% EVRG 0.17% 18.07% FNF 2.09% 28.26% GIS -0.05% 8.67% LMT 1.14% -3.22% MMM -4.05% 0.39% NWE -2.74% -2.34% OMC -1.13% 10.92% PFG 3.17% 43.56% PKG -4.94% -3.28% PNW 2.17% -15.03% POR -1.30% 16.87% SPG 4.27% 85.27% SR -4.64% -3.94% SWX -4.15% 12.13% UGI -4.98% 20.76% USB -8.33% 21.48% VIAC -14.55% -15.74% WEC -2.75% -2.70% VYM -2.31% 18.22%

New Options

Bank of Hawaii Corporation appeared for the first time on the list and is currently undervalued by approximately 19%. BOH has a respectable year-to-date return of 7.50%; however, the company lost 4.77% of its market value in the month of November. In September the company announced its annual dividend increase of 4.50%, this was slightly higher than its 10-year dividend growth rate of 4.06%, which is the lowest on the watchlist.

Cathay General Bancorp is another company appearing for the first time on the watchlist and is currently undervalued by about 9%. CATY has a year-to-date return of 33.27% through November, which is fourth best on the watchlist. Cathay boasts the highest 10-year dividend growth rate on the watchlist at more than 40% while still maintaining a payout ratio of about 33%. Lastly, in November 2021, the company announced its first dividend increase since November 2018, and it came in at 9.7%.

Portland General Electric Co is also on the watchlist for the first time is undervalued by 10%. POR lost 130 basis points in November but has a nearly 17% return on the year. Similar to Bank of Hawaii, Portland General Electric's 10-year dividend growth is less than stellar at just 4.35%, third lowest of all the companies. Although, all of their increases dating back to 2016 have exceeding their current 10-year average, so that's definitely encouraging news moving forward.

Additional new companies to the watchlist are NorthWestern Corp, Packaging Corp of America, Spire Inc, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc and ViacomCBS Inc.

Final Thoughts

This dividend growth watchlist is used to identify companies worthy of further research. Stock prices fluctuate continuously, and although there are legitimate reasons for an increase or decrease, occasionally there are times the market is just overreacting to a short-term issue. I believe if you can identify the reason(s) and determine for yourself if a decline in stock price is justified, you can minimize risk in your portfolio by purchasing a company's stock when their yield is higher than normal.

The above-mentioned information should not be construed as investment advice. Every investor's situation is different and you should only invest in a company after doing your own due diligence.