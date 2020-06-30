Chansom Pantip/iStock via Getty Images

If you had asked me about web accessibility a week ago I wouldn't have been able to give you anything but a guess as to what it was. The opportunity to learn about this interesting internet sub-sector came about when I ran a screen for a company with no debt, high insider ownership, and insiders buying. The result was AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE). This company designs software and provides services that help businesses get and stay in compliance with guidelines that require their websites to be accessible to those with disabilities. My intent with today's article is to get into some details regarding the addressable market, AudioEye's specific offering, a valuation of the company, and what I have done with the foregoing information.

Web Accessibility

20% of people in the US have a disability. That's 67 million people. World-wide there are 1 billion. Those disabilities include trouble gripping or grasping, blindness, deafness, etc. Those people have as much of a need to access the internet as anyone else, and in many cases their need for digital access is greater. That became increasingly true with how Corona Virus has changed the world, with so much of what we do and how we do it moving online. If you have a disability, you may not be able to use a keyboard. Or you may not be able to see website contents and must rely on a screen reader to help navigate. Or if you can't hear, captioning becomes vital. But most of the time, websites aren't designed with those disabled people in mind and the specific things that must be modified for them to navigate the world-wide web. Thus a market was created for software creation and personal consulting/training services that help websites function in a way that allow those with disabilities to access their site. This is the space that AudioEye works in, alongside dozens of others.

Why It Matters

Ideally, website designers would want their stuff to be accessible to those with disabilities because that inclusion is the right thing to do. It also increases the number of their potential customers. But because companies don't always do what they should and/or simply aren't aware, there are laws and regulatory bodies that exist to help and insist that the disabled are accommodated. The American's with Disabilities Act (ADA) is the law that exists in the USA for this purpose. This law,

.... is a federal law guaranteeing equal opportunity for individuals with disabilities in public accommodations, employment, transportation, State and local government services, and telecommunications.

The standard most often referred to worldwide that defines that equal opportunity are the "web content accessibility guidelines" (WCAG) put out by the Web Accessibility Initiative, a global body. It is these guidelines that every accessibility company like AudioEye promises to help websites get in compliance with.

A distinct trend in recent years are the increasing lawsuits associated with websites not being accessible enough. In particular, Title III of the ADA is being infringed. This title has to do with accommodation for the disabled in public places and commercial facilities:

Title III prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability in the activities of places of public accommodations (businesses that are generally open to the public and that fall into one of 12 categories listed in the ADA, such as restaurants, movie theaters, schools, day care facilities, recreation facilities, and doctors' offices) and requires newly constructed or altered places of public accommodation—as well as commercial facilities (privately owned, nonresidential facilities such as factories, warehouses, or office buildings)—to comply with the ADA Standards.

However, websites weren't a thing in 1990 when the ADA was passed. So whether or not Title III applies to non-physical spaces, like websites, is up for debate. Congress has yet to weigh in, but I expect they will soon enough (the Department of Justice was working on incorporating WCAG into the law during the Obama administration, but things never came to fruition after Trump took office). Increasingly, courts are ruling that "the ADA applies to websites and mobile apps that connect customers to the goods and services of restaurants and other places of public accommodations" (emphasis added). The rubber has indeed met the road in recent years. After 800 or so cases in 2017, lawsuits took off:

*Image from usablenet.com

Lawsuits filed in 2021 are on their way to top 4,000. The choice for businesses is becoming rather binary: either incur reasonable and predictable costs to get websites in compliance or risk getting sued and incur significant legal and penalty fees if found guilty, with the obvious collateral damage to reputation and having to then-after spend money on a compliance solution anyway.

Apart from avoiding legal problems, accessibility also means a larger customer base.

Of the 67 million disabled people in the U.S., 35% are of working age. They have jobs and are likely receiving supplemental benefits related to their disability. The spending power of this group is not insignificant. Total disposable income is in the realm of $490 billion, and discretionary income after essentials is $21 billion. Accommodating this group of spenders is obviously in the best interest of most companies. People with disabilities want to and increasingly can use every single product or service that non-disabled folks can.

Given all these factors, between doing the right thing, avoiding litigation, and reaching more customers, it is no wonder that the dollar value of the total addressable market for accessibility solutions is estimated to be $350 billion. The opportunity is significant.

AudioEye

Given the opportunity highlighted above, many companies are trying to make money off the trend. There are dozens, but in my research the major players appear to be AudioEye and two other companies, Accessibe and UserWay.

Accessibe claims to be the largest (which seems to be challenged by UserWay, mentioned below), stating on their website that "We have made more websites accessible in 2020 alone than all other providers have in 10 years, combined." The company has received plenty of interest from the private investment community, raising $28 million last year. Their solution is completely automated, with artificial intelligence doing the work behind the scenes. An A-list of companies utilize Accessibe, to include Netflix and Unilever among others.

UserWay has among their patrons Coca Cola, Toyota, and Duke University. In large part, UserWay seems a lot like Accessibe. But independent review sites say that UserWay is more popular than Accessibe, with UserWay servicing 700,000 websites and Accessibe working with 100,000. UserWay also has a feature where you can manually go in and tweak things to increase accessibility.

AudioEye seems to have a differentiated offering, one that is more thorough and complete. For example, AudioEye offers legal support in instances of litigation, whereas the others do not. AudioEye, while also have an AI component that works quickly and immediately, also offers a personalized touch and support team that are mostly absent from other offerings. AudioEye professionals can go in and fix errors themselves and then report back to the client. This is critical because machines are unable to handle some of the more complex issues. AudioEye currently has 80,000 customers, making it the smallest of the three. In the 10K they describe themselves this way:

Our technology publishes more than one billion remediations daily, and our solution is trusted by some of the largest and most influential companies in the world, including ADP, Tommy Hilfiger, 360 Media, Samsung, Darden, Landry's and more. Government agencies, from the federal level down to the local level, have also integrated our software in their digital platforms, including the Federal Communications Commission and the Social Security Administration.

Here is the pricing on each solution -

Accessibe:

*Image from Accessibe.com

UserWay:

*Image from UserWay.com

AudioEye:

*Image from https://www.audioeye.com/plans-and-pricing

Notice that each company has different price points, but each price point has different parameters. This makes it difficult to do a straight across comparison. For example, UserWay and AudioEye separate tiers into how many monthly page views the serviced website has, while Accessibe appears to charge based on how many pages there are with a unique URL within the host. This could prove significant as these companies scale. It is easier to control how many URL's you host than it is to regulate how many people visit your pages. Therefore, it could be a relatively simple matter to stay on Accessibe's lowest price tier. But when determined by page views, as a company scales their reach they will find themselves bumped up to a higher tier and need to pay more if they use UserWay or AudioEye. This of course is a boon to UserWay and AudioEye. However, Accessibe may get greater business volume. Time will tell what the best strategy is.

I could go on and on with the minutia that separates the three. Overall, I would say that AudioEye is the high-end offering, whereas Accessibe and UserWay are of lower quality. Here are some graphics that illustrate what each service includes:

*Images from moreycreative.com

It is worth noting that AudioEye is suing Accessibe in court for patent infringement. Also, there are a lot of complaints online about Accessibe. While I won't get into them, the article "accessibe will get you sued" is a good place to start (there are lots of commenters who have disabilities and say that Accessibe is worse than useless). The point is that Accessibe is having reputation issues that may funnel more business AudioEye's way. The summation is that artificial intelligence isn't nearly enough to facilitate the disabled in using the internet. Again, this is where AudioEye has a clear advantage since they have a team who can go in, audit, report the issue to the client, remediate, and offer ongoing support. Something management shared in the most recent conference call highlights these matters:

During the quarter, one of the largest and fastest-growing U.S. digital agencies partnered with AudioEye. They indicated how much more manageable and affordable our solution is than the one we displaced. Their old solution required their engineers to update sites for every accessibility item every time the website change and frequent expensive audits. Additionally, it made a significant acquisition involving thousands of sites and existing agency customers. They said they would be using AudioEye as a go-forward solution, replacing a competing product in the acquired business. They indicated they would only use AudioEye due to its ease of use, accuracy and Issue Reporting.

Who knows but that the replaced client was Accessibe.

Valuation

My approach to valuing AEYE is pretty straightforward.

I require a 12% annual return on my investments, and I intend on holding each investment for at least five years. With AEYE closing Friday at $7.43, a 12% annual return over five years would mean that their stock price would need to be around $13.10 by this time in 2026 in order to get the 12%. What kind of money per share would they need to generate and at what multiple in order to justify that stock price?

Given my research and the opportunity AEYE has in front of them, alongside the huge growth they have exhibited in the past ($1 million in sales in 2016 to $24 million TTM), I feel that a multiplier of at least 18 in 2026 is warranted. To have a stock price of $13.10, non-GAAP earnings per share (subtracting stock-compensation expense) would therefore need to be $0.72. With 12 million shares outstanding, non-GAAP earnings would need to be $8.64 million. From there, we just need to back into what revenue and margins need to look like at that time to get $8.64 million of earnings and see if that could realistically be achieved.

The easiest numbers to pin down are gross margin and operating expense. Gross margin has been in the low to mid 70's for several sequential quarters, so that's our base line. Thus far in 2021, operating expenses has been $24 million, but $5.5 million of that was from stock compensation expense. If Q4 resembles prior quarters, total operating expense minus stock-based compensation for 2021 will be $24.8 million. We will call it $25 million. From here it's simple algebra to determine what revenue (x) would need to be in 2026:

AEYE needs to have $48 million in revenue in 2026 in order for everything to fit for me. Based on the $24 million they are projected to have this year, revenue would have to grow 15% annually to get up to $48 million. I think that is well within reach.

Apparently so does management. Insider buying has been considerable lately:

*Image from secform4.com

These buys from four different insiders represent 1.4% of outstanding shares, just since August! Insiders hold 40% of the company. This is an extremely bullish indicator, and the primary reason I decided to research and ultimately buy the company.

Conclusion

I bought AEYE once my research confirmed it was worthwhile. My purchase price was $8.34. I considered that fairly valued. But now that it has dropped nearly 11% since I bought it, I intend on buying more. One insider was willing to pay $11.46 for a bunch.

The company checks all the boxes: strong product/service that is in demand now and will be in demand for the foreseeable future, no debt, insiders have serious skin in the game, and the stock can be bought at a good price.

This sub-sector of web accessibility is still in early innings. The market is huge, with 200,000,000 active websites in the world, and growing. Three new websites are created EVERY SECOND. Increasingly, these web properties are being held to a high legal standard when it comes to accessibility for the disabled. AudioEye has a top tier offering that will allow them to be a leader in the area.

Before long, AudioEye will be profitable and start to retain earnings that can be used to acquire competitors. Or, some big fish will come along and buy up AudioEye. No doubt the field will start to consolidate. Either way, I believe the opportunity is considerable and returns will be market beating.