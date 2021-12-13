PashaIgnatov/iStock via Getty Images

William Shakespeare wrote, “All that glitters is not gold” in The Merchant of Venice. The metaphor expresses the idea that things that seem most valuable on the surface are often deceptive, and the more modest-looking things in life have the substance that makes them more valuable.

The quote has been entirely appropriate for the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in 2021. Most other commodity prices have glittered far more than gold, silver, platinum, and palladium throughout the year that will end on December 31. While palladium reached an all-time high in May, the price has plunged over the past month. At the end of last week, gold was over $280 lower than the August 2020 peak, silver was over $8 under its February 2021 high, and platinum was below the $1000 per ounce level.

In 2021, all that glittered in the commodities asset class were not precious metals. Meanwhile, the Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) holds long physical positions in the four precious metals, offering diversified exposure to the sector for the coming year.

A bullish 2020 and bearish 2021

In 2020, the four precious metals that trade on the CME’s COMEX and NYMEX position rallied by an average of 27.85%. All of the metals posted double-digit percentage gains in a year where gold rose to a new record high at $2063 per ounce:

Gold- 24.42% higher in 2020

Silver- 47.38% higher in 2020

Platinum- 11.10% higher in 2020

Palladium- 28.52% higher in 2020

With around two weeks to go in 2021, the precious metals have lost their shine this year:

Gold- at $1788.30- 5.64% lower in 2021

Silver- at $22.328- 15.46% lower in 2021

Platinum- at $924.60- 14.33% lower in 2021

Palladium- at $1674.70- 31.75% lower in 2021

A rising dollar index and the prospects for higher interest rates are not bullish

Precious metals are alternative investment vehicles that compete with other assets for capital. Higher interest rates and lower bond prices weigh on the metals for two reasons. First, they increase the cost of holding long positions. Second, fixed-income investments provide higher yields when bond prices decline.

Source: CQG

The chart highlights the continuous US 30-Year Treasury futures contract settled at 172-31 on December 31, 2020. At the 163-31 level on December 13, the bonds moved lower and interest rates higher in 2021.

The US dollar is the world’s reserve currency and the benchmark pricing mechanism for all commodity prices. Since gold, silver, platinum, and palladium prices use the dollar as a pricing benchmark, a rising dollar tends to weigh on prices.

Source: CQG

The chart illustrates that the dollar index, which measures the US currency against other world reserve currencies, rose from 89.95 at the end of 2020 to the 96.285 level on December 13, 2021. The stronger dollar has been a bearish factor for precious metals.

The prospects for higher interest rates in 2022 have kept upside pressure on interest rates. Rising US rates versus euro, pound, Japanese yen, and other currencies tend to push the dollar’s value higher as interest rate differentials are the most significant factor for currencies. However, the reason for rising US rates presents leads to a bullish case for the precious metals.

Inflation and currency devaluations are bullish

Those who follow my work on Seeking Alpha know that as the worldwide pandemic gripped markets in March 2020, I wrote that while the pandemic was far different than the 2008 worldwide financial crisis, the tools to stabilize the economy were the same. Central banks slashed interest rates, and the US Federal Reserve reinstituted its quantitative easing program to push rates lower further out along the yield curve. While central banks flooded the system with liquidity, government stimulus programs increased debt levels with a tidal wave of money. The only difference was the level of liquidity and stimulus in 2020 was much higher than in 2008.

I pointed out that we should expect the inflation that carried commodity prices to highs in 2011/2012 would likely repeat in the coming years. In 2020, gold rose to an all-time high at $2063; in February 2021, silver traded to its highest price since 2013 when it probed over $30 per ounce. Platinum rose to its highest price since September 2014, when it reached $1348.20 in February. In May, palladium moved to an all-time high when the price eclipsed $3000 per ounce. Gold was the first to move, but the precious metals were not the only commodities that followed. Grains and agricultural commodities rose to multi-year highs in 2021. Energy prices also moved to the highest prices in years. Industrial raw materials roared higher, with copper reaching an all-time peak in May.

Bull markets rarely move in straight lines, and the volatile nature of commodities makes corrections swift and downright ugly. However, the commodities asset class continues to exhibit a bullish relay race, with one raw material market handing the bullish baton to another throughout 2021. The latest commodities to make new multi-year highs or experience substantial recoveries after substantial corrections have been coffee, wheat, and lumber futures. Coffee traded above the $2.50 per pound level for the first time since 2011 last week. After falling from over $1700 to $448, lumber was back above the $1000 per 1,000 board feet level on December 13. Wheat futures recently traded above $8 per bushel for the first time since late 2012.

The dollar index may have rallied, but the ascent of the US currency occurred in a vacuum. Since the index measures the dollar against other currencies, it is not readily apparent when they all lose value. The US dollar may be the best horse in the glue factory as fiat currencies lose value against all assets and markets. Aside from commodities, cryptocurrencies, the stock market and real estate have experienced incredible gains since the 2020 lows.

The latest CPI data showed the highest inflation reading in thirty-nine years. For months, the US Federal Reserve, the US Treasury, and many Washington DC policymakers have called rising inflation “transitory,” blaming the economic condition to supply chain bottlenecks and other pandemic-related factors. Over the past weeks, the CPI data became too much for them to handle, with the recently renominated Fed Chairman suggesting it is time to retire “transitory.”

We will likely see the Fed accelerate QE tapering at its final 2021 meeting this week. Liftoff from a zero percent Fed Funds rate could occur as early as March 2022, putting more upside pressure on the dollar and downside pressure on the bond market. While those moves are intuitively bearish for pressure metals, rising inflation is not. Real interest rates are calculated by subtracting the inflation rate from nominal interest rates. A continuation of rising prices for various reasons could mean that inflation will continue to rise over the coming months and years. Fiscal spending continues, the US debt is growing, funding the debt becomes more expensive as interest rates rise.

Moreover, a turbulent geopolitical landscape poses a threat. US relations with China and Russia have deteriorated over the past months. US energy policy is making the formerly energy-independent country reliant on OPEC, the international petroleum cartel, and Russia. Together, these factors could mean that inflationary pressures will continue and even rise over the coming months.

While precious metals are down in 2021, they are not out. After correcting and consolidating throughout this year, rising inflationary pressures could mean that 2022 will be a precious year for the metals.

Buying the dip in gold has been the optimal approach for over two decades

Gold is the leader of the precious pack. Gold is a hybrid between a precious metal and a currency. Central banks and governments validate gold’s role in the worldwide financial system as they hold gold as an integral part of their foreign currency reserves. Over the past years, governments have been net buyers of gold. While governments can print fiat currencies to their heart’s content, they can only increase the gold supply by extracting more from the earth’s crust.

Meanwhile, silver, platinum, and palladium are green metals. Solar panels require silver and platinum group metals have the density and heat resistance to clean toxins from the environment. As the world marches down a greener path to replace fossil fuels with alternative and renewable energy sources, the industrial demand for precious metals will grow. Investment demand is the critical factor for the path of least resistance of precious metals prices. In 2021, other markets offered far better returns, but the performance over the past year does not guarantee future performance.

Gold has been in an over two-decade-long bull market from a longer-term perspective.

Source: CQG

The chart illustrates that gold has made higher lows and higher highs since it made a bottom at $252.50 per ounce in 1999. Moreover, every significant price correction over the past twenty-two years has been a golden buying opportunity. Gold is the leader in the precious metals sector, and when the price begins to rally, the other metals will likely follow.

GLTR is a diversified precious metals ETF product

The Aberdeen Physical Precious Metals Basket ETF holds gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, providing diversified exposure to the precious metals that trade on the CME’s COMEX and NYMEX divisions. GLTRs fund summary states:

Source: Barchart

GLTR’s latest top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

At $85.97 per share, GLTR had $945.120 million in assets under management. The ETF trades an average of 48,850 shares each day and charges a 0.60% management fee.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that GLTR closed at $98.95 on December 31, 2020. At $85.97 on December 13, the ETF was 13.12% lower in 2021.

Precious metals have been laggards in 2021, but the price action in gold over this century remains bullish. GLTR is a tool that provides exposure to four precious metals, and inflation could make this ETF golden in 2022.