jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The investment thesis

There is no doubt that our world needs to move away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energies. Big oil companies are facing an uncertain future and trying to adapt, and you are probably concerned about these uncertainties and for good reasons.

Under this background, Bill Gates commented in a briefing at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, recently that “Some of these giants will fall. You know, 30 years from now, some of those oil companies will be worth very little.” There is definitely truth in Gates’ comments and energy investors can really benefit from Gates’ insights. Gates is a strong advocate for renewable energy and green technologies (an area that I share a common interest with him). And do not let his software background fool you - he now is as much a world-class expert (if not more so) on energy issues than on software issues.

However, in this article, I will place a long bet against Gates. I will argue that in the case of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), it has very favorable odds to reward shareholders in the long term. And you will see that even under some of the most drastically conservative assumptions, XOM can provide a healthy return to shareholders in the next 10 years.

30,000 ft view of XOM’s

The energy business is quite complicated and has many intricacies. XOM’s business alone could take up the space of a few books. Here to simplify the thesis and to make the argument on the drastically conservative side, I will assume everything XOM currently has is worthless except its oil in this article.

It is a dramatic simplification (did I just warn you about it already?). But it helps to see the essence of the thesis and leaves us a really wide margin of safety. In reality, its downstream segment constitutes about 78% of the overall business, with chemicals and upstream constituting the rest 22%. So this assumption is at least discounting 22% of XOM’s value.

Under this dramatic simplification, here is how things stand with XOM at this moment. XOM currently has a proven oil reserve of 9.88 billion barrels. With a 10-year average oil price of $80 per barrel, the proven oil reserve itself is worth $790 billion. Or on a per share basis, $187 per share. To further see how dramatic and conservative this assumption is, XOM also has a proven reserve of natural gas of about $5.32 billion oil-equivalent barrels.

The discussion of natural gas and the conversion of oil equivalent barrels is a bit involved and may merit a separate article by itself. So here I will just get to the end result - the proven natural gas reserve is worth about $38 per share assuming a 10-year average gas price of $5/MBTu. To put things into perspective, XOM’s accounting book value is about $37.5 per share as of this writing, with about $11 per share of debt.

So from a 30,000 ft, this analysis will ignore everything else and view XOM as a business currently sitting on about $187 worth of oil alone per share.

Source: Author.

How would things look in 10 years under our conservative assumptions?

XOM currently produces oil at 2.3 million per day. Assuming all its ongoing explorations completely fail to discover any new reserves (another conservative assumption to further thicken the margin of safety), at the current production rate, the following table shows where XOM would stand in 10 years.

The current oil reserve would have been depleted to about 1.5 billion barrels at that time. Assuming an oil price frozen at $80 per barrel, the oil reserve left at that point would be worth about $28 per share. In case you are curious about the natural gas business, it would be worth about $1.1 per share. The assumptions are again A) it maintains its current production rate for the next 10 years, B) all its ongoing exploration activities completely failed to discover any new reserves, and C) natural gas price is frozen at $5/MBTu for the next 10 years.

Source: Author.

Return scenarios

Now let’s look at the return scenarios under the above conservative assumptions. I've summarised 3 scenarios in the following three tables. Here we use the internal rate of return (“IRR”) to quantify the returns. IRR is not the same as the dividend yield. IRR is the discount rate that makes the net present value of all cash flows equal to zero.

As you can see from case 1, even when we assume absolute zero growth in XOM’s earnings and only get back what the remaining reserve is worth in year 10, our IRR would be 0.6%. A meager return for sure – but the point is that we wouldn't lose money even in this case.

Now, let's move on to a more reasonable case as shown in case 2. In this case, we are assuming that XOM can at least adjust to inflation as it has been in the past over the long term. As shown in the next chart, the nominal oil prices over the past 50+ years have been rising at 5.9% CAGR - this is the rate combining both real price appreciation and inflation. And again, we only get back what the remaining reserve is worth in year 10. In this case, our IRR would be 6.4% under today’s entry price.

Lastly, if luck is on our side and there is a valuation expansion on our side too, our return would be even higher. Table 3 shows a case where the remaining reserve by year 10 is valued at 1.5x of its face value. In that case, our IRR would be around 9.6%. To put things under perspective, XOM has been traded at an average of 2x book value for the past 10 years.

Source: Author

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)

Margin of safety and risks

To summarize, if my above analyses are inaccurate, I believe the inaccuracies are on the conservative side for the reasons mentioned above. To summarize, this analysis A) only considers the oil business and ignores all the other profit drivers, such as its natural gas and green energy initiatives, and B) assumes all its ongoing exploration fails to discover any new reserve for the next 10 years.

Although an investment in XOM does involve its own risks, both in the short term and long term.

In the short term, the biggest risk as I can see is the pace and degree of the post-COVID economy recovery. Although the vaccination is progressing extensively and the economy is re-opening at a pace. However, the pandemic is far from over yet and uncertainties like the delta and omicron variants still exist and can prolong the disruptions.

In the long term, Bill Gates certainly has made a good point. Our world needs to, and is, moving away from fossil fuels. It is a possibility that oil could become worth very little (or even completely worthless) eventually as the world totally transitions into a carbon-free future. What this thesis is betting against is the time frame and XOM’s ability to adapt in the meantime. Our actual energy picture is more like the following. Our energy needs will increase substantially in the next few decades, and renewables will be at best able to meet the INCREASE in our demand. As seen in the chart below, EIA projects a nearly 50% increase in world energy use by 2050 (i.e., in 30 years), and petroleum will still remain the world’s largest energy source by that time. Renewable energy sources, which include solar and wind, will “only” grow to meet the increased demand.

Furthermore, there are plenty of other industrial and civilian uses for petroleum besides burning them. They are ubiquitously applied in an incredibly wide range of chemical processes to make things that our daily life rely on.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)

Conclusion and final thoughts

There is little doubt that our world needs to move away, and is moving away, from fossil fuels. Given such a secular paradigm shift, both top investors like Bill Gates and ordinary investors like you and I should be rightfully concerned about the future of big oil companies. The thesis here is not to bet against such a secular trend, but to bet against the time frame and XOM’s ability to adapt in the meantime. It is a sort of time arbitrage. The main takeaways are:

1. Even under dramatically conservative assumptions (e.g., to ignore all the other profit drivers except oil, and to assume all its ongoing exploration fails to discover any new reserve for the next 10 years), an investment in XOM at the current valuation is unlikely to lose money. It is actually very likely to make a good profit up to the double-digit CAGR with a little bit of luck.

2. Petroleum will still remain the world’s largest energy source in the next 30 years or so. Renewable energy sources, which include solar and wind, will “only” grow to meet the world’s demand increase. Our “baseline” energy need will still have to be supplied by the “traditional” energy sources that we rely on today. Furthermore, there are plenty of other industrial and civilian uses for petroleum besides burning them, and I am sure we will only find more such applications. These additional applications serve as a hedge for XOM’s profit streams.