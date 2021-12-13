eyjafjallajokull/iStock via Getty Images

Investors in the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) have had to endure a tough year thus far, with the GDXJ down ~25%. However, Skeena (OTCQX:SKREF) has remarkably held its gains following a 400% return last year and has outperformed the GDXJ by 2000 basis points year-to-date. This outperformance can be attributed to Skeena's status as a top takeover target at a time when several majors are hunting for growth opportunities, evidenced by recent acquisitions of Pretium (PVG) and Great Bear (OTCQX:GTBAF). Based on Skeena being arguably a top-20 exploration story sector-wide combined with the potential to be one of Canada's largest gold producers by mid-2025, I continue to see the stock as a Buy on dips.

(Source: Company Presentation)

It's been a busy year for M&A in the gold space, with Kinross (KGC) recently announcing a takeover of Great Bear for ~$1.4 billion, Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGF) scooping up Pretium for ~$2.8 billion, and AngloGold Ashanti (AU) acquiring Corvus (KOR) for ~$400 million. This spree of acquisitions has taken several of the better projects off of the market. At the same time, Skeena's Eskay Creek continues to become more attractive, with the robust economics confirmed by a Pre-Feasibility Study earlier this year. The potential at the Albino Lake Waste Facility is continuing to grow. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

Last week, Skeena released additional drill results from its Albino Waste Facility [AWF] on its Eskay Creek Project in the Golden Triangle. Once again, the intercepts announced were phenomenal, with highlight intersections including 16.77 meters of 10.13 grams per tonne gold-equivalent and 13.72 meters of 8.80 grams per tonne gold-equivalent. For those unfamiliar, the AWF is a sub-aqueous repository previously utilized by Barrick Gold (GOLD), where it's estimated that 2 million tonnes of waste rock and tailings material was deposited. Normally, 5+ gram per tonne material would not be classified as waste, but due to low gold prices, Barrick was using very high cut-off grades at Eskay Creek, with anything below 15 grams per tonne gold being considered to be waste.

As it stands, mineralization within the AWF has been identified across an area of 350 meters by 125 meters, with Skeena currently drilling at staggered 50-meter centers using a barge. Based on 20 drill holes released to date, the average intercept has come in at ~13.2 meters, with an average gold-equivalent grade of 5.78 grams per tonne. These results are well above the average reserve grade at Eskay Creek (4.57 grams per tonne gold-equivalent) and also above the M&I resource grade of ~4.30 grams per tonne gold-equivalent.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

It's worth noting that this material is sitting under less than 2 meters of water and should be able to be extracted at a fraction of the estimated costs in the PFS simply by draining the lake into Tom Mackay. Therefore, this is the definition of low-hanging fruit at Eskay Creek. The major benefit to the material in the AWF is that it could be processed to help boost production in the latter years of the mine life as the head grade decreases post Year 5 to closer to 4.0 grams per tonne gold-equivalent (shown below).

(Source: Company Presentation)

This should translate to lower consolidated costs than envisioned in the Pre-Feasibility Study, which is estimated at $783/oz in Year 6, $710/oz in Year 7, and $565/oz in Year 8. Over the life of mine, all-in sustaining costs are expected to come nearly 50% below the industry average (~$1,060/oz) at $547/oz. Given the inflationary pressures we've seen, these costs might be ambitious. However, even if we assume costs of $625/oz to be more conservative, this would still translate to ~65% margins at a $1,800/oz gold price, and it assumes the gold price goes nowhere over the next several years, which I would argue is quite conservative.

So, how significant is the opportunity?

As noted earlier, it's estimated that 2 million tonnes of waste rock and tailings material was deposited into the AWF. I have shown separate scenarios below, with conservative and upside cases for potential ounces. At the low end, and assuming there's just ~1.8 million tonnes at 5.50 grams per tonne gold-equivalent, this would represent ~318,000 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] approximately. At the high-end, which assumes ~2.0 million tonnes of material can be extracted, and the grades are higher than what we've seen to date, the opportunity is closer to 434,000 GEOs.

(Source: Author's Table & Estimates)

I think it's safer to go somewhere in the middle and assume ~1.9 million tonnes at 5.50 grams per tonne gold-equivalent. In this case, this would represent ~336,000 GEOs and add nearly a year to the mine life, with extremely low capex (no pre-stripping). To summarize, this is a nice bonus opportunity for Skeena that is not contemplated in the current mine plan.

Besides, there is still meaningful upside to the mine plan given that the mine plan is focused only on open-pit material, not the underground potential, which looks very meaningful. This is evidenced by intercepts like 4.20 meters of 6.26 grams per tonne gold-equivalent (Even Lower Mudstones), plus 12.21 meters of 314 grams per tonne gold-equivalent and 5.99 meters of 12.27 grams per tonne gold-equivalent below the pit shell in the Lower Mudstones.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Given the potential that AWF provides for higher production, a slightly longer mine life, and slightly lower costs, this would also have a positive impact on Eskay Creek's NPV (5%). Eskay Creek's After-Tax NPV (5%) currently sits at ~$1.30 billion at a $1,700/oz gold price and $24.00/oz silver price, nearly double Skeena's fully diluted market cap (~74 million shares at US$10.00 = ~$740 million). I would argue that if we factor in upside from AWF and underground mining to extend the mine life past its current ten years, the After-Tax NPV (5%) is north of $1.55 billion.

(Source: Company Technical Report)

The Franco-Nevada Seal Of Approval

The other major news worth noting even more recently is that Skeena recently received the Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) seal of approval, a prestigious 'nod' from the largest royalty/streamer in the sector. This is based on Franco-Nevada making a strategic investment of ~$25 million at a share price of ~US$16.80 in flow-through shares. After accounting for tax benefits, the actual price paid is closer to US$11.80, but this is still well above Skeena's current share price. It's important to note that Skeena does get the full value of the flow-through shares, raising ~$25 million to spend on exploration at a very attractive price of approximately US$16.80, or 65% above its current market price.

In connection with the deal, Skeena has granted Franco-Nevada a right of first refusal [ROFR] over the sale of a 0.5% net smelter return [NSR] royalty on Eskay Creek, which matches the 0.5% royalty that can be bought back from Barrick by Skeena. The ROFT granted to Franco-Nevada will be subject to a competitive auction process by Skeena, in which FNV will participate prior to October 2nd, 2023. If Skeena has not sold the royalty to Franco-Nevada or a third party by this date, Franco will have the right to purchase the royalty for ~$18 million for 30 days.

So, far Skeena's share price has responded quite positively to the deal, and it's worth noting that when Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) got the Franco-Nevada seal of approval, it marked a medium-term bottom for the stock, with Marathon gaining over 80% over the next ten months. Obviously, these are two different companies/scenarios, and history does not have to repeat itself, but I would not be surprised if this deal may have marked the low for Skeena as well, with the deal being announced at just above US$9.00 per share.

(Source: TC2000.com, Marathon Gold News Release)

(Source: TC2000.com, Skeena Resources News Release)

So, is the stock a Buy?

As shown above, Skeena has strong support in the C$11.00 - C$11.50 region, which is equivalent to US$8.80 to US$9.20 per share, and based on the recent FNV deal and positive results from AWF plus a Feasibility Study on deck, I would expect US$9.20 to provide a strong floor going forward. So, I would view pullbacks into this region (US$8.80 - US$9.20) as low-risk buying opportunities.

This strong technical support (US$8.80 - US$9.20) is corroborated by Skeena's strong fundamental outlook as one of the few companies sector-wide with ~350,000-ounce per annum potential in a Tier-1 ranked jurisdiction. To date, we have seen a major appetite for projects in the ~200,000-ounce to ~400,000-ounce per annum production range, with Pretium acquired by Newcrest, Great Bear acquired by Kinross, and Corvus acquired by AngloGold, all at large premiums to their 20-day volume-weighted average price. So, with Skeena trading at barely ~0.60x NPV (5%), the stock remains very reasonably valued, even after today's rally.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Notably, Skeena is much more advanced than Great Bear (pre-resource) and should have much lower costs (capex and operating costs), making it even more of a stand-out from a potential takeover standpoint. In addition, Skeena's greenhouse gas emission intensity is in the lower quartile (0.18 tonnes CO 2 -equivalent per gold-equivalent ounce), which is just as important at a time when gold majors are announcing semi-aggressive climate targets to improve their ESG ratings. So, for the majors that don't have growth profiles and don't want their higher-growth peers to steal investment dollars from them, Skeena is certainly one name that I expect suitors might be looking closely at as the company prepares its Feasibility Study due in Q1 2022.

To summarize, Skeena continues to look like a top-5 takeover target, and the list of world-class projects continues to shrink each month, especially in Canada, where we've seen two major acquisitions. Therefore, I continue to see meaningful upside for Skeena, and I would view sharp pullbacks as low-risk buying opportunities.