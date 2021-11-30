JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Thesis

Several weeks ago, GM (NYSE:GM) unveiled their long-term plan to double revenues by the end of the decade, which pleased investors as the stock was up nearly 20% to a new 52-week high before a recent sell-off. This should come as no surprise given the company's well-documented $35B+ push into EVs, however, one thing that has gone under the radar is the detailed expansion to diversify revenue streams. The largest of such efforts is cloud services, operating under the name of Ultifi, which GM sees as a $25B+ opportunity and another way for the legacy automaker to grow.

What Is Ultifi

At its core, Ultifi is a 3-part software solution that should create a strong recurring revenue stream.

Source: GM Investor Day 2021

First is the GM Cloud, where the GM is following Tesla's (TSLA) lead on over-the-air updates. Over-the-air updates provide drivers with a variety of options including weather-based decision-making that automatically senses and adapts tires to certain road surfaces or personalized driver-assist features that indicates the optimal time to change lanes based on driving habit data collected over time. Simply put, there are an endless amount of ways the technology can be adapted for the 2023+ EV models, leaving the cloud as an open-ended, yet resourceful tool.

This bleeds into the second main usage of software: an open-source operating system that allows for third-party app integration. GM is looking to build an experience that starts with in-car features and extends to all parts of your life. Picture this: you're visiting the city and need to find street parking. You quickly glance at your infotainment system which shows you all of the available street parking and the nearest available parking spot. As you park the car, you realize the front door was left unlocked. Despite being many miles away from home, with a touch of a button in the car, the front door is locked, and your home, armed. As you drive home after the trip, you ask Amazon's Alexa to turn on the driveway lights so that you pull into a welcoming scene, a fitting end to a tumultuous day. Each of these capabilities is enabled through the revolutionary Linux-based OS GM is providing customers.

The last application is more subtle and is called mechatronics. This simply allows the company to use real-time data to make over-the-air improvements for current and future vehicles. One main focus for GM is creating a system that provides drivers with real-time safety warnings, heads-up announcements on traffic and accident situations, and efficient roadside assistance. It's essentially a faster, more integrated version of Waze. Their cloud platform will allow them to access a network of data points and take immediate actions without users having to even lift a finger. Additionally, GM plans to also use data to create better nanotechnology for newer models to give customers everything from more comfortable interiors to highly fuel-efficient cars.

By utilizing cloud services to create a premium, personalized driving experience, the company hopes it will build customer loyalty, thus creating a strong, reliable revenue generator.

Why The Move Into The Cloud

GM's move into the cloud was not by choice. EVs have had one consistent drawback that investors frequently overlook: higher production costs that lead to lower margins, and GM has succumbed to this too. Although the rapid adoption of EVs and green technology is great for the long run, the costs of immediately switching are slowly becoming insurmountable.

Source: Created by Author using data from InsideEVs

Currently, it costs 50% more for companies to produce EVs than ICEs and that number has been further exasperated due to inflated raw material costs. This is hard for any automaker to manage given the industry's low-margin nature, especially for GM whose profit margins are barely above 5%.

To compensate for this, it is pivotal that GM capitalizes on a high-margin revenue stream like the cloud. With the various ways they can integrate it to cut costs and expand profits, management is looking at a ~$25B+ opportunity that will represent 20-25% of revenues on upwards of 60% margins.

How Will It Benefit Margins

The key to boosting margins and unlocking the true value of the GM's cloud is its wide-ranging applications outside of EVs.

One of such is digital eCommerce, which has been a tough market for automakers to attack due to the traditional in-person nature of buying a car. However, GM is hoping to turn the tide and digitize the entire process, especially with the help of the metaverse. The term, which has recently risen in popularity, is referencing virtual reality: a new digital dimension for companies to operate in. The main hurdle for automakers selling online has been that customers don't get a true feel of being inside the car. However, virtual reality removes this obstacle with enhanced graphics and first-person POV that will allow the customer to be directly in the car. Additionally, through its cloud solutions, GM has developed a 100% online purchase payment system that can easily be adapted to this new technological platform. Not only does the company have an opportunity to create a new revenue stream here, but by making the car-buying process fully digital through the combination of the cloud and metaverse, they can cut costs by decreasing low-margin brick and mortar locations and become a more streamlined business.

Another, more immediate, impact the cloud can make is with the various new ventures GM has launched. Let's take a look at one of these, called BrightDrop, as an example of how GM can practically utilize the cloud to drive operational efficiency.

Source: BrightDrop

BrightDrop is GM's first-to-last-mile delivery business that is developing smarter ways to deliver goods and services. Serving as a supply chain manager for companies, they believe that it's pivotal each package is connected to the cloud to ensure it gets from point A to point B efficiently. This is where the Fleet Management platform comes in. Assuming a company is using GM's fleet of electric trucks, they can use its cloud solutions to get real-time location and diagnostic data on each vehicle as well as battery monitoring and charge management to see each EV's battery charge and remotely guide it to the nearest charge stations if necessary. In addition, using the various data points available on the cloud, BrightDrop can use AI to provide predictive insights for all packages, a plus from both a company and consumer standpoint.

As BrightDrop develops its Fleet Management platform to grow into a $10B+ revenue stream with 20%+ margins, it will be the integration of the cloud that has proven as the biggest success. For reference, GXO Logistics, which has been a part of XPO Logistics since the 90s, earns just about $7B on 18% profit margins. This shows just how valuable GM's cloud will be in terms of cutting costs creating faster solutions. And if it helps in logistics, GM is bound to find a way to use it in its insurance line, defense line, etc.

Through the cloud, GM has truly unleashed a limitless amount of possibilities that help will boost revenue, profits, margins, and the company itself

Sustainability

At North Post Research, we have recognized the importance of valuing companies not only by traditional metrics, but also by their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. In addition to our analysis, we will be adding a sustainability scorecard that grades the beliefs and initiatives of each company. GM's full sustainability report can be found here. Its total average score was 9.

Environmental: 10/10

The foundation of GM's new business model is based on becoming the leader in environmental efficiency. They have already outlined goals to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 across all products and operations, something that is being relentlessly worked on both internally and externally.

From a company standpoint, we need not look any further than energy consumption within the organization.

Source: GM 2020 Sustainability Report

Since 2016, organizational fuel consumption is down almost 37%, meaning energy reliance is transitioning to greener sources.

Source: GM 2020 Sustainability Report

This is confirmed when looking at the company's renewable energy usage, up nearly tenfold in the same time period.

However, GM doesn't just stop here, extending their drive to create a green eco-system to the supply chain as well. It achieved a 96% response rate from suppliers in a CDP supply chain survey, exceeding not only their own goal but also obtaining one of the highest rates across any company. The CDP survey is a way for companies to engage suppliers to ensure they each have set measurable goals for creating a healthier environment, and to have 96% of suppliers working towards this is quite exceptional.

When we combine these efforts with the GM's $35B push into EVs that are sure to create a greener environment and jobs, it's no wonder they're ranked number one in the auto industry for Forbes' America's Most Just Companies and have a perfect environmental score.

Social: 9/10

Led by a CEO that has pioneered diversity at every level, even being inducted into the International Women's Forum Hall of Fame, GM and Mary Barra have delivered in their mission to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Creating a high-quality, gender-diverse company is hard, but GM has a way of developing talent and promoting them to higher positions. It starts with 5 innovative programs, recognized by both Equileap and Bloomberg, which train women for 21st-century jobs. This bleeds into an equitable hiring process that has led to industry-leading figures with 20% of women in high leadership positions and 30% as top managers.

Alongside gender diversity, GM is looking to be one of the leaders in supporting minorities. With accountability being one of their founding principles, CEO Mary Barra launched and sits on 7 different diversity councils within the company that creates an open platform for employees to share their experiences and express ways to improve company culture. There are even eleven employee-led resource groups, which remove the pressure of higher executives listening and can provide more personal help.

Beyond their internal social missions, GM is an active member of the underserved neighborhoods surrounding Detroit. With over $35M in charitable efforts that have created STEM learning opportunities for children, exposing them to crucial technological concepts early, the company perfectly embodies the phrase "it's bigger than all of us."

Although we would like the company to engage in more practical community efforts that expand beyond the local communities of Detroit, they have earned a well-deserved score of 9. A model for not only the automotive industry but public and private companies across the spectrum, more executives need to follow GM's lead in creating social value both internally and externally.

Governance: 8/10

With organizations becoming more technologically focused, as is seen with GM adding the cloud as another major business line, cybersecurity is growing into an important issue.

To tackle this, the company has introduced an all-new electrical architecture for EVs with advanced cybersecurity being one of its pillars. As part of this build-out, GM has launched the Product Cybersecurity Organization that protects against vehicle access and customer data in partnership with their Privacy Center. Consumers and investors alike should also feel more secure, knowing that the company can expand on the long-lasting relationship with Microsoft and dive deep into its data security expertise.

Our only grievance here is the lack of a comprehensive cybersecurity report which details all known attacks, potential threats, and methods of protection, whether it be third-party or internal. Given the scrutiny surrounding previous attacks on US companies along with the company's vast partnership with Microsoft, involved in one of the largest cyberattacks earlier this year, it's pivotal this report is released. For these reasons we deduct two points, however, beyond cybersecurity, we are confident that GM's ethical governance standards and policies will upload shareholders' trust and act in a manner beneficial to all.

Takeaways

As GM continues to expand the usage of Ultifi, and more specifically the cloud, we have no doubt they can grow at an exponential rate while also achieving 17-19% gross profit margins, unheard-of for car companies. Coupling this opportunity with the already strong EV and Cruise business just adds to the list of reasons why GM's stock should be on every investor's Christmas wish list this year.