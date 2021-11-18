Jim Brown/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) is a decent-sized regional bank focusing on the New York metropolitan area. While it’s good to have a specific core focus, it’s perhaps also important to emphasize this regional bank has exposure to the fintech and cryptocurrency sector as it is one of the preferred banks in that space with perhaps Revolut as its best-known customer.

The bank does not pay a dividend so shareholders should rely on potential capital gains here.

The third quarter was good, but don’t be tricked by the EPS

During the third quarter, Metropolitan saw its total interest income increase by just over 25% from less than $36M in Q3 last year to just over $45M in the third quarter of this year. This impressive increase was fueled by a higher amount of cash deployed in investments and loans, funded by a substantial growth in the deposits of the bank which are now about 4 times higher than less than 4 years ago.

Despite the strong increase in deposits, the total interest expenses increased just slightly to $4.2M, resulting in a net interest income of just under $41M, an increase of more than 25%. As the total net non-interest expenses came in at around $16M, the pre-tax and pre-loan loss provision income of Metropolitan Bank Holding in Q3 was approximately $25M.

As you can see in the image above, the loan loss provisions remain pretty low and the bank recorded a provision of less than half a million dollars in the third quarter. This resulted in a pre-tax income of $24.2M and a net income of $16.2M for a reported EPS of $1.82 in the third quarter and $4.89 in the first nine months of the current financial year.

During the third quarter, Metropolitan issued 2.3 million new shares ( 2 million + a 15% over-allotment issue) at $75/share to raise a total of $172.5M before expenses (and just over $160M after expenses). This means the total share count as of the end of September increased to 10.64M shares. However, the EPS was based on the average share count of less than 9 million shares for the quarter. If we would divide the $16.2M by the current share count of 10.64M shares, the EPS would have been approximately $1.52. Of course, that’s a little bit harsh as the capital was only raised towards the end of the quarter and hasn’t been deployed yet. As Metropolitan may deploy more cash, its earnings profile could increase.

The balance sheet is now stronger after the recent capital raise

That being said, there’s no guarantee the bank will further expand its profile as the equity raise could also be seen as a way to strengthen the balance sheet as Metropolitan has seen an inflow of total deposits. As of the end of September, the balance sheet contained almost $5.6B in liabilities (up from less than $4B as of the end of last year) and the additional equity increase will help Metropolitan to expand its horizon by further scaling the business.

As the new shares were issued above the book value per share, the new book value per share has increased to just over $50/share (compared to just over $40 as of the end of 2020). Additionally, and I think this is very important, the raise boosted all capital ratios. While the bank was doing decent before, its Tier-1 and CET1 capital ratios had been decreasing throughout 2021 as the bank saw an inflow of deposits.

Source: quarterly update

The capital raise, which increased the equity component of the balance sheet by almost 50%, will be very helpful to the bank as its exposure to the cryptocurrency sector as a bank of choice for several fintech customers will likely remain a good engine for future growth.

The balance sheet itself now looks pretty robust. Of the total of $6.14B in assets, about $1.86B are held in cash and overnight deposits while an additional $607M is held in very liquid securities. The total loan book of $3.6B represents less than 60% of the total assets of the bank.

The majority of those loans are real estate related, and appears to be predominantly geared towards commercial real estate, which accounts for about 2/3 rd of the total loan book.

This sounds risky but looking at the amount of loans past due, it’s a positive surprise to see less than $10M (0.4%) of the CRE loans being classified as past due. In general, there’s only $15.5M of loans classified as past due, and that’s less than 0.5% of the total loan book.

Additionally, the breakdown of the loans classified as commercial real estate is interesting as well. In excess of a quarter of the CRE loans are related to nursing homes, while an additional 13% is related to multifamily real estate. And with a weighted average LTV of 62% across the CRE portfolio, there is a decent margin of safety.

Investment thesis

Metropolitan Bank does not pay a dividend and seems to be reinvesting its earnings in itself as the growth rate in the past 20 years is pretty spectacular. Its loan book has seventy-folded in the past two decades and given the strength of its deposit inflow, it looks like Metropolitan’s growth rate will continue.

This makes the bank still reasonably priced. Although it’s trading at about 1.8 times its book value, that gap is closing quickly as Metropolitan will likely retain about $15/share in earnings over the next two years.

I’m not buying the stock at the current share price of around $93/share, but I am adding this bank to my watch list. I don’t mind there’s no dividend as I have the impression the bank’s capital allocation strategy is strong and it can reinvest its own profit in expanding its business.