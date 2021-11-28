Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) might not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of a packaged foods company. However, the stock presents an appetizing valuation with an enticing side of a healthy dividend yield. With that attractive dividend yield comes significant dividend growth over the last couple of years in particular.

The food business is one of the least exciting areas to invest in. They certainly aren't going to be catching headlines most of the time. That being said, food has a natural growing demand. As the worldwide population grows, more food will be necessary to feed the ever-increasing number of mouths.

The changing tastes of the consumers and product innovation can certainly change which company takes the growing pie. I believe that CAG has recognizable brands that consumers search for. They own the brands of Birds Eye, Marie Callender's, Banquet, Healthy Choice, and Slim Jim, to name a few.

(Source - Company Website)

We know that the packaged food industry can be pretty competitive. No place more so than the frozen food department. That's primarily where CAG's brands are located. Take a quick look next time you are in Kroger (KR), and you'll realize that freezers can be pretty limited. That being said, CAG has been able to take share away from these competitors in the space. Notably, they have gained market share in the snacks category as well.

(Source - Presentation)

This makes CAG a compelling investment in the food packaging space that is worth diving into. The stock has paid dividends for around 32 years now, with only one cut in its history. On top of that, the dividend growth has been simply incredible over the last couple of years now.

Earnings Topping Estimates And Growth Potential

In Q1, 2021, CAG had beat both EPS and revenue estimates that analysts had set out. However, revenue had declined slightly year-over-year. This was primarily attributed to the elevated demand last year when sheltering in place was more commonplace around the globe. They commented on this, and the fact that they expect this to be offset as their price increases didn't go into place until the end of Q1. Thus, the offsetting factors of inflation haven't been baked into the stock yet.

On an organic net sales basis, the 0.4% decrease during the quarter was driven by a 2% decline in volume from lapping last year's elevated demand. This decline was almost entirely offset by favorable brand mix, and the pricing actions we've taken to date in response to the inflationary environment. There are two items I want to call out on price mix. First, as a reminder, the majority of our domestic retail pricing actions just started to hit shelves at the end of Q1. So the benefit in the quarter was limited compared to the benefits we expect to receive over the course of fiscal '22.

As they showed above in the slide, they still gained market share, which will also benefit if they can continue to pull that off. Besides just the growing market share of the various segments, the actual demand for the products and brands in these segments have grown, and it is expected that they should continue to grow as well in the future.

(Source - Presentation)

Again, I would go back to when I mentioned at the opening of this article that a rising population will naturally increase demand across the board from consumers. Over the last year, the frozen foods segment was among the fastest-growing category in the grocery store. The pandemic jump-started this, but it was a trend of growth for the last couple of years before that.

Of course, the snacks business that they have been pushing into is also showing even better growth. A few brands in that segment that CAG owns are Slim Jim, Boom Chicka Pop, and Poppycock.

All this leads to guidance that management gave investors of $2.50 for 2022 EPS. That was the original target they had laid out but mentioned that "the path to achieving that guidance has changed." They expect that throughout 2022 organic (not the food kind) net sales should pick up after having a slump this quarter.

If they meet their target EPS, it would mean a decline from the previous fiscal year. CAG was able to deliver EPS of $2.64 throughout fiscal 2021. This decline has to do with inflation, of course. We will discuss that a bit more in the next section.

One other area that I wanted to touch on is that overall, 2020 was a challenging year to compete against. Throughout most of their presentations, they have focused on the "2-year CAGR". Using those figures provides a better outlook. It could be argued that it is deceptive, but honestly, with how much 2020 was such a different year, it gives more 'smoothed' out metrics.

(Source - Earnings Infographic)

Inflation Risk

Inflation is going to be a critical risk in this segment. It will really come down to which company has those sticky brands that can offload higher prices to consumers. So that is one risk that is worth mentioning as it is front and center these days.

With Conagra, I believe that they have just the brands to deal with these rising cost pressures. The company itself certainly believes that they can pull this off as well. In their latest Q1 conference call, it was one of the first comments after the usual disclosures.

We continue to benefit from our proven approach to brand-building, and the breadth of investments we're making to increase consumer demand. These efforts drive brand health, which is evidenced by the continued strength of our sales, share, and repeat rates across the portfolio. As a result, we believe our brands are well-positioned to continue managing through the current inflationary challenges, and support ongoing inflation-justified pricing actions. Looking ahead, we're reaffirming our EPS outlook for the year. However, we now see a slightly different path to achieving that EPS. We expect inflation to be higher than originally forecasted, but we also see continued strength in consumer demand, even above our original expectations.

I believe it is quite important to note that they anticipate operating margin to continue to be around 16%, which means that they should be able to pass on most of these inflation pressures. That is despite the expectation of higher inflation than they originally predicted.

We now expect organic net sales growth of approximately 1%, compared to our prior expectations of approximately flat growth. Also, we expect our adjusted operating margin to continue to be approximately 16%, but seize the modest compression versus our original forecast.

Attractive Dividend Yield

With the pressures of inflation, a dividend growth stock such as CAG can be even more critical. The cost of everything will be going up, so your dividend income should be going up as well. Despite the risks we laid out above on inflation, CAG had delivered one of the largest dividend increases in 2021 over the last decade at 13.6%. This was after a massive increase in 2020 that was even larger at 29.4%.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

These increases have pushed CAG into being one of the leaders in its peer group for dividend increases over the last several years. Though admittedly, the dividend increases were smaller previously, and there were several years in the previous decade with no increases at all.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

CAG isn't the only packaged food company that is dealing with pricing pressures. All of the food companies will be tested to see if their brands can withstand the genuine risks of inflation as we advance. They will be tested to see just exactly which companies can pass increases off to consumers.

So when a company such as CAG can come out and still provide a significant boost in the dividend for the year, that is showing some confidence in their products. That latest boost and share price pressure has resulted in the stock's yield coming in at nearly 4% lately. I believe for a long-term investor, that is really offering a compelling value at this time. Over the last 10 years, the stock has averaged a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Data by YCharts

The dividend yield isn't the only telling sign of the stock's valuation. The P/E of this company is further evidence that CAG is a deal at this time.

Data by YCharts

The forward P/E comes to 12.83. Knowing that the company will be pressured by inflation and hitting earnings over the shorter term, we know that it would be a bit higher than the current P/E. However, this isn't a pressure that should last forever either.

Conclusion

CAG hasn't provided for share price appreciation for investors for several years now. With added inflation pressures on the near-term horizon, that may not be changing any time soon either. However, these pressures won't last forever. It also puts CAG in a tempting spot at this time for income investors who are more worried about a dividend anyway. On that front, the dividend remains well covered. Some notable increases to the dividend over the last couple of years have pushed the yield up to around 4%. All in all, the packaged food industry as a whole will be a struggle over the next year or two, but longer-term investors can take advantage of such a scenario.