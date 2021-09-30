Maksim Tkachenko/iStock via Getty Images

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) is a solid biotech to look into based on its extensive pipeline. It has its main drug known as Nirogacestat, which is being used to treat patients with rare tumors known as desmoid tumors. It is currently running a phase 3 study using its drug targeting this patient population. However, more recently, it has been able to establish its seventh partnership with AbbVie (ABBV). This partnership was developed so that both companies could combine each of their drugs to target patients with multiple myeloma (MM). SpringWorks is using Nirogacestat, while AbbVie provides ABBV-383. It is believed that Nirogacestat provides a boost for BCMA therapies like ABBV-383. This isn't the first partnership for SpringWorks. Matter of fact, this is its seventh collaboration with a pharmaceutical company. With so many partnerships and an extensive pipeline, I believe that this offers investors a great opportunity to get in early.

Nirogacestat For The Treatment Of Patients With Desmoid Tumors

The main drug in SpringWorks' pipeline is Nirogacestat, which is being developed for the treatment of patients with desmoid tumors. Desmoid Tumors are noncancerous growths that occur in a patient's connective tissues. It is said that about half of these types of tumors grow slowly and may not need immediate treatment. These types of tumors can mainly be found in the: Arms, abdomen and legs. While desmoid tumors don't spread as much as cancer does, it can aggressively grow to nearby tissue causing pain. It can even be fatal if left untreated. Consider it like a soft tissue type of a tumor. Symptoms of patients with desmoid tumors are:

Obstruction of the bowels

Painless swelling

Pain due to nerves being compressed

Limping around

There are a few treatment options for this type of tumor like surgery, chemotherapy, hormones and anti-inflammatory drugs. However, a lot of these drugs either don't work very well or carry a lot of side effects. Desmoid tumors can be found in patients who are between the ages of 15 and 60. It is more common to see this in women as opposed to men in a 2:1 ratio. A new treatment option is needed especially with 20% to 30% combing back even after surgery. Another thing is that there are no specific drugs approved by the FDA to treat patients with these types of tumors.

SpringWorks is in the process of testing Nirogacestat as a monotherapy in patients with desmoid tumors. This is being tested in a phase 3 study known as DeFi. This is a randomized double-blind placebo-controlled study which recruited a total of 118 patients. Patients were randomized to receive 150 mg of Nirogacestat or placebo twice daily. The primary endpoint of this study is progression-free survival (PFS). There are multiple secondary endpoints for this study as well like:

Safety and Tolerability of Nirogacestat

Objective response rate (ORR)

Change in tumor volume assessed by MRI

Changes in patient reported outcomes

Out of the secondary measures, the most important one I believe would be safety and tolerability. As long as the drug is tolerable/safe, plus meets the primary endpoint, then it would be good for FDA approval. Being able to achieve the other secondary endpoints would be good for patients if it happens, but not necessary for regulatory approval. Investors won't have to wait too long either, because it has already been announced that full enrollment for the study has been completed. The trial is expected to be readout by end of 2021 or in early 2022. This would prove if Nirogacestat is effective for this patient population as a monotherapy.

7 Partnerships Amounts To Enormous Potential

The thing is that the ability for SpringWorks to use Nirogacestat for the treatment of patients with desmoid tumors is only the beginning. The company hopes to use the very same drug in multiple combinations to treat as many patients with multiple myeloma (MM) as possible. There is huge demand for SpringWorks' drug Nirogacestat. This is evidenced by the fact that it has been able to develop 7 partnerships already with this drug. The most recent partnership that came about was with AbbVie. As I noted above in the beginning, the goal is to use AbbVie's CD3 bispecific antibody directed against B-cell maturation agent (BCMA) in patients with relapsed/refractory MM. In Multiple Myeloma, patients have cancer of the white blood cell, known as the plasma cell. This plasma cell is crucial, because it helps to create antibodies which in turn fights off infections. Another big problem is that cancer cells start to accumulate at a rapid pace and then crowd out healthy blood cells. It doesn't just crowd out healthy blood cells. There are also other issues as well. For instance, there is damage that occurs to: Bones, immune system, kidneys and red blood cell count. Symptoms at first are not as noticeable. The thing is that there are attempts to treat this disease with many types of standard of care (SOC) therapies like:

Chemotherapy

Corticosteroids

Radiation

Stem-cell transplant

The global multiple myeloma market is expected to reach $19.8 billion by 2027. As expressed above, the plasma cells become cancerous but they highly express BCMA. BCMA is expressed in a sustainable manner throughout these cancerous cells, which is why it is a good target for therapies to go after. It is on the surface of multiple myeloma cells and is important for the long-term survival of these plasma cells in the bone marrow. Not only that, but there is another very important reason why they are a good target to go after. BCMA is expressed on MM cells and other B-cells. However, they are not found on any other cells in the human body. Why is this a good thing? Because a therapy only goes after cancerous cells and leaves all other cells in the body alone, thus in turn reducing toxicity that may come about using other targets. Nirogacestat works as a gamma secretase inhibitor. How does it work? It keeps membrane-bound BCMA attached keeping a larger target for therapies to go after, while at the same time reducing soluble BCMA levels. A good reason to reduce soluble BCMA would be to avoid having these act as decoys for targeted therapies. Targeted therapies would focus on these decoys as well as the membrane-bound BCMA, thus not achieving desired efficacy.

Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, AbbVie will be the main party responsible for running the phase 1b study using Nirogacestat together with ABBV-383. This combination will be used to treat patients with relapsed or refractory MM. While there are no upfront payments or milestone payments associated with this deal, I believe it is still a good one. That's because AbbVie will be responsible for the costs of the study. The only thing that SpringWorks will have to do is provide the cost of developing Nirogacestat for this study. The study itself isn't that far away, because it is expected to start in the 1st half of 2022.

As I noted above, there have been a total of 7 partnerships developed for SpringWorks' Nirogacestat drug. The other 6 partnerships developed involve many different types of drug combinations to treat patients with MM. These other partnerships are as follows:

Nirogacestat in phase 1b study with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) anti-BCMA BLENREP in patients with relapsed/refractory MM

Nirogacestat in a phase 1b study with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) bispecific antibody targeting BCMA/CD3 teclistamab in patients with relapsed/refractory MM

Nirogacestat in a phase 1b/2 study with Pfizer (PFE) BCMA CD3 bispecific antibody elranatamab in patients with relapsed/refractory MM

Nirogacestat in a phase 1 study with Allogene (ALLO) BCMA AlloCAR T therapy in patients with relapsed/refractory MM

Nirogacestat in a phase 1 study with Precision Biosciences (DTIL) BCMA allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy in patients with relapsed/refractory MM

Nirogacestat in a phase 1 study with Seagen (SGEN) monoclonal antibody targeting BCMA in patients with relapsed/refractory MM

All of these partnerships and studies provide multiple shots on goal. The hope would be that all of these combinations with Nirogacestat work out, but only 1 combination needs to achieve strong efficacy for SpringWorks to move forward with for late-stage studies and ultimately receive FDA approval.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, SpringWorks Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $480.6 million as of September 30, 2021. A big reason why it has so much cash on hand is because of an underwritten offering it had done. That is when it sold a total of 5,637,254 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $51 per share. In addition, the underwriters had an option to purchase up to an additional 735,294 shares of common stock at the very same price. The gross proceeds from the offering before expenses was $287.5 million. This was an offering that was done back in October of 2020. It believes that, with the current cash on hand, it will be able to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months from the date of the SEC Filing, which was November 4, 2021. That doesn't give it a huge amount of cash runway, which means that it may possibly raise cash within the next 6 months.

Risks To Business

The first risk would be the phase 3 study using Nirogacestat for the treatment of patients with desmoid tumors. Data is expected end of 2021 or in early 2022, and there is no guarantee that the trial will meet the primary endpoint. The second risk involves all the partnerships noted above. A lot of the partnerships are built on the notion that Nirogacestat helps to boost each drug. It is not guaranteed that it will help each and every drug and that every study will be successful. However, with 7 shots on goal, it only needs one of those 7 partnered studies to succeed.

Conclusion

SpringWorks is a good speculative biotech to look into. I like that it is starting off using Nirogacestat only as a monotherapy for desmoid tumors. Results from this study are expected to be readout by end of 2021 or early 2022. It is a very risky phase 3 study, but even if the drug doesn't end up working out alone as a monotherapy, it is being explored in 7 combination trials. The way I view it is that only one of these trials needs to be successful. However, the more that are successful, the better it is for patients and SpringWorks. The multiple-myeloma market is a large one, and I believe that this biotech has a good chance at being able to capture it.