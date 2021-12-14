Due To December's Split Personality, This Week May Launch A Year-End Rally

Dec. 14, 2021 5:16 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DFAT, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DMRL, DMRM, DMRS, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FYC, FYT, FYX, GBGR, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, TMFS, MGMT, MID, MIDE, MIDF, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PQLC, PQSG, PQSV, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG1 Comment10 Likes
Louis Navellier profile picture
Louis Navellier
3.13K Followers

Summary

  • Even though the S&P 500 eked out a new all-time high last Friday, the other three major indexes are still well below their record peaks as we lurch toward Christmas.
  • This year, so far, the MSCI U.S. index is up 20.8% through last Monday, while the All-Country World ex-US MSCI is up just 2.3% in U.S. dollar terms, although it tallied +8% in terms of their own currencies.
  • During the pandemic, Value stocks were viewed more as “re-opening” trades, but that re-opening keeps getting kicked down the road.

Blue Financial Graph Background - Stock Market and Finance Concept

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

By Gary Alexander

Even though the S&P 500 eked out a new all-time high last Friday, the other three major indexes are still well below their record peaks as we lurch toward Christmas. That may be about to change. Over the last 70+ years (since 1950), December has been a “Tale of Two Halves.” Perhaps that’s tied to the winter solstice or a Santa Claus rally – take your pick – but the division is particularly strong after a (1) Negative November, and/or (2) 20%+ year-to-date market gains by the end of November – and both conditions held true in 2021.S&P 500 Stocks Tend to Rally Chart

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

Since we are nearing mid-December, I decided to survey the last 10 years to see how this theory holds up.

S&P Performance in the First & Second Halves of December 2011-2020

S&P 500 Table

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

Summary: The first half of December declined six out of the last 10 years, while the second half advanced eight out of 10 times, with the second half outperforming the first eight out of 10 times by an average 2.6%.

This chart shows the same trend more dramatically – due to a generously inflated “Y” (vertical) axis.S&P 500 Average Performance Chart

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

Some possible explanations are … the Christmas spirit and family gatherings… days starting to get longer on December 21 … we belatedly fund retirement plans for the current year or start funding next year’s plan …. we’re excited about New Year plans … Spring is approaching (in my Pacific Northwest, January is warmer than December, and February is often a delight) … plus College Bowls and Super Bowl playoffs!

This mid-December marks the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Tomorrow, on the 15th, the Fed Governors emerge from their Hobbit’s Hollow in their fortress on Constitution Avenue to tell us their taper timetable for the next month or two. Earlier tomorrow, at 8:30 am Eastern, we will also see the November Retail Sales report results. Either or both events could launch the market’s mid-month rally.

Bearish Grinches Can’t Steal the Christmas Spirit (Most Years)

Several Grinches tried to ruin this Christmas season. One was strangely named “Omicron,” a many-crowned creature that came to life the day after Thanksgiving – a day ominously called “Black Friday.” It also turned out to be the day revered Broadway composer, Stephen Sondheim, died in his sleep at age 91 (not of Covid) just as a new film of West Side Story was set to debut, so let me use some Sondheim titles to spin a yarn.

As 2020 dawned, I felt “Something Coming” (West Side Story). In 2020, we saw “Cities on Fire” (Sweeney Todd), and I felt I was “Losing My Mind” (Follies), especially after the election “Sent in the Clowns” (from Little Night Music), but “I’m Still Here” (Follies) and I still “Want to Live in America” (West Side Story), where “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” (Gypsy) in this “Best of All Possible Worlds” (Candide). RIP, SS.

I speak quite literally: The U.S. is still the best of all possible worlds for immigrants to seek safety and potential wealth, and it’s the best of all possible stock markets for global investors; the best of all possible bonds for income investors, and the best of all paper currencies for those who don’t trust Gold or bitcoins.

This year, so far, the MSCI U.S. index is up 20.8% through last Monday, while the All-Country World ex-US MSCI is up just 2.3% in U.S. dollar terms, although it tallied +8% in terms of their own currencies.

Going back further, since we emerged from the 2008-09 Great Recession (on March 1, 2009) through November 25, 2021, U.S. earnings (+231.4%) have at least tripled the gains of the rest of the world:MSCI Forward Earnings per Share Chart

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

Despite these gains, economist Ed Yardeni has isolated 70 Panic Attacks on Wall Street since 2009. On Black Friday, Panic Attack #71 hit when the Omicron variant was announced in South Africa and the WHO (not the aging British rock band, but those scared bureaucrat doctors) convened to imagine the worst possible outcome, even though the South African doctor who isolated Omicron told us it was quite mild.

The Delta variant also triggered a major sell-off, but each Covid variant caused market panics followed by new market highs, including last Friday’s new peak. Variants generally give birth to new viruses, but they generally become less deadly, even if more contagious, as with Omicron. It could just become another flu.

Growth Stocks Continue to Double the Gains of Value Stocks

Since this column is named “Growth Mail,” I also want to add an occasional reminder that Growth stocks keep kicking the rear-end of Value stocks – since 2009, and especially in the last two years.

Since March 9, 2009, the S&P 500 is up 570.8% with Growth stocks up 788.2% and Value up 376.9%. Factoring in dividends, the total return is over 10-fold for growth (+984.8%) vs. +558.7% for Value:Growth and Value Index Chart

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

During the pandemic, Value stocks were viewed more as “re-opening” trades, but that re-opening keeps getting kicked down the road. Meanwhile, Growth stocks are more tech-oriented and can function during lockdowns or social distancing, so you can see the Growth advantage widening during the pandemic.S&P 500 Growth Divided by Value Chart

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

To wrap up, since this is the midpoint of the birthdays of a great songwriting trio from the 1920s – Lew Brown (born December 10, 1893), Ray Henderson (December 1, 1896), and Buddy DeSylva (January 27, 1895), let me close with advice from four of their hits (1925-1932): “The Best Things in Life are Free,” so “Keep Your Sunny Side Up,” and “Button Up Your Overcoat” since “Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries.”

All content above represents the opinion of Gary Alexander of Navellier & Associates, Inc.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Louis Navellier profile picture
Louis Navellier
3.13K Followers
Navellier & Associates was founded by Louis Navellier in 1987 and since then has guided thousands of investors by applying our disciplined, quantitative investment process to a broad range of equity products. Every day, investors hire Navellier to manage their assets in a private account, mutual fund, or defensive portfolio. For over 25 years, we’ve been zeroing in on opportunities for long-term growth. We employ a veteran team of investment and client service professionals who deliver exceptional, personal service and industry-leading information to our clients. _________________________________ Important Disclosures that Accompany Navellier & Associates Articles: *Navellier may hold this security in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients. None of the stock information, data, and company information presented herein constitutes a recommendation by Navellier or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any securities. Any specific securities identified and described do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold, or recommended for advisory clients. The reader should not assume that investments in the securities identified and discussed were or will be profitable. Information presented is general information that does not take into account your individual circumstances, financial situation, or needs, nor does it present a personalized recommendation to you. Individual stocks presented may not be suitable for you. Investment in securities involves significant risk and has the potential for partial or complete loss of funds invested. One cannot invest directly in an index. Results presented include the reinvestment of all dividends and other earnings. Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources Navellier believes to be reliable, we do not guarantee its accuracy and the information may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute Navellier's judgment as of the date of the report and are subject to change without notice. This report is for informational purposes and is not to be construed as an offer to buy or sell any financial instruments and should not be relied upon as the sole factor in an investment making decision. Any decision to purchase securities mentioned in this research must take into account existing public information on such security or any registered prospectus. Past performance is no indication of future results. FEDERAL TAX ADVICE DISCLAIMER: As required by U.S. Treasury Regulations, you are informed that, to the extent this presentation includes any federal tax advice, the presentation is not intended or written by Navellier to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of avoiding federal tax penalties. Navellier does not advise on any income tax requirements or issues. Use of any information presented by Navellier is for general information only and does not represent tax advice either express or implied. You are encouraged to seek professional tax advice for income tax questions and assistance.
Follow
1 Comment
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.