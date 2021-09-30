alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) recently reported results from its phase 2b SOOTHE study, using BLU-5937 for the treatment of patients with refractory chronic cough. This brings about several trade opportunities, which I believe could cause the stock to trade higher in 2022. The first of which is an end of phase 2 FDA meeting for BLU-5937 in chronic cough. If the FDA likes the data and agrees with it, then BELLUS can initiate a phase 3 study. It is highly likely that a press release may detail the FDA meeting and if the company receives a go ahead to initiate a phase 3 study. From there, the initiation of the phase 3 study for this indication should also cause the stock to trade higher. These are important catalysts coming in 2022, but there is something else that the recent data achieved. It was that proof was developed showing that a P2X3 drug targeting patients with chronic cough can possibly be expanded into other patient populations with cough issues. If BELLUS can apply this drug towards other cough indications, then it holds potential to target other large markets as well.

BLU-5937 Achieves Proof Of Data In Phase 2B Study

The company had achieved positive results from its phase 2b study known as SOOTHE. This was a mid-stage study used to treat patients with refractory chronic cough. A chronic cough is a type of cough that lasts for 8 weeks or more in adults and roughly about 4 weeks in children. Consider that this type of disease is not just a hassle to deal with, but also that it may cause substantial health problems. Such health problems these patients have to go through:

Interruption of sleeping

Feeling exhausted and out of breath

Vomiting after excessive cough

Feeling lightheaded

Rib fractures occurring

It is a large market, and if BELLUS can find a way to help these patients experience relief, it could make a lot of revenues. The global chronic cough market is expected to reach $9.85 billion by 2027. This is a pretty good amount of potential revenue for this indication.

The phase 2b SOOTHE study enrolled about 249 patients. One key item to point out though is that patients who were recruited into this study had to have a baseline awake frequency of ≥ 25 per hour. Why was this a recruitment criteria? That's because a prior phase 2 study, known as RELIEF didn't meet the primary endpoint. BELLUS noticed that the patients that did well in this specific phase 2 study were those with higher cough counts. Whereas those with lower cough counts didn't respond as well to treatment with BLU-5937. That's why this phase 2b SOOTHE trial was designed to specifically recruit patients who had higher cough counts and were likely to respond.

As a quick side note, this shows that even when some phase 2 studies fail, there is sometimes a chance to recover when targeting a specific patient population. In other words, targeting patients with a specific set of criteria. In this case, BELLUS had to adjust going after patients who were much sicker in disease and had higher cough counts.

Going back to the recently reported phase 2b SOOTHE study, it was noted that the primary endpoint was met. The primary endpoint was the placebo-adjusted change observed in 24-hour cough frequency from baseline to day 28. Patients were either given 3 different doses of BLU-5937 or placebo. The results were as follows based on the primary endpoint of 24-hour cough frequency. It was noted that the doses of 50 mg and 200 mg BID (meaning twice-daily) doses of BLU-937 were able to achieve a 34% 24-hour cough frequency reduction. Both doses achieved statistical significance of p ≤ 0.005. Unfortunately, the lowest dose of 12.5 mg BID of BLU-5937 did not achieve statistical significance. Despite that, it was good to see that two doses ended up doing so well. Not only was there strong efficacy, but the tolerability profile was very good also. In addition, taste alterations were only observed in a small percentage of patients depending upon the dose given. These percentages are as follows:

4.8% of participants given 12.5 mg BID

6.5% of participants given 50 mg BID

4.8% of participants given 200 mg BID

As you can see, a small percentage of patients had taste alterations. There was no complete loss or partial loss in taste though. This bodes very well for BELLUS's BLU-5937 moving forward, especially since there are no FDA approved drugs for patients with refractory chronic cough. This brings up two potential catalysts that investors can look forward to. The first catalyst would be an end of phase 2 meeting with the FDA, which is expected to take place Q2 of 2022. Then, the phase 3 study itself will act as another catalyst for the stock. The initiation of such a late-stage study may happen by the 2nd half of 2022.

Potential Competitors For The Treatment Of Patients With Chronic Cough

While BELLUS has done well in meeting the primary endpoint for the phase 2b SOOTH study, there will still be competition in place that it may have to go up against. Coughing is activated from your cerebral cortex. Therefore, currently available treatment options for chronic coughing are:

Morphine

Gabapentin

Pregabalin

Amitriptyline

The problem is that these drugs are not specifically approved for chronic cough. They are approved as nerve agents or for muscle pain. That means these drugs may be used off-label for chronic cough. A lot of these drugs also have a lot of bad side effects. Gabapentin is not tolerated very well at higher doses. The adverse effects reduce slightly over time, but are still prevalent. Then morphine has its own multitude of problems. These problems are constipation and drowsiness, which occurs in 40% and 25% of patients, respectively. That is what's wrong with a lot of these commonly available drugs used to treat other diseases.

This now brings me to a major competitor known as Merck (MRK). That's because it had bought out a pharmaceutical company ready to enter phase 3 known as Afferent Pharmaceuticals. This was a substantial deal, because Merck paid $500 million in cash and then there is a potential of $750 million in milestone payments. The reason why Merck had acquired this company is for the drug they are developing known as Gefapixant (MK-274 under Merck now). Why is this important to bring up? That's because Gefapixant is under the same mechanism of action in a way like BLU-5937. They are both P2X3 antagonists, which look to serve as neurogenic agents. The thing is that Gefapixant suffers from some tolerability issues, especially when it comes to taste. This can be proven with the tolerability data that Merck has shown to date. Adverse events of taste effected about 60% of patients in phase 3 studies. As you can see, this is good for BELLUS. Where BLU-5937 may shine is that it is a selective P2X3 antagonist. This means it doesn't affect taste as much as Merck's Gefapixant.

The other competitor might end up being Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY). I believe this might possibly be a competitor because Bayer's drug Eliapixant is also a selective P2X3 receptor antagonist for chronic cough. A key difference though is that Bayer's drug can possibly be used for other diseases like endometriosis, overactive bladder and diabetic nerve pain. On the other hand, BELLUS hopes to expand BLU-5937 towards other cough indications. Bayer is in good shape along with several of these other companies, because it reported positive phase 2a dose ranging study results with Eliapixant for chronic cough in September of 2021. This came from the phase 2b PAGANINI dose-finding study, where Eliapixant was shown to beat placebo in reducing cough count over a 12-week period. It was shown that there was a significant reduction in 24-hour cough count of 27% for those who took Eliapixant 75 mg twice-daily compared to 8% for those on placebo in 12 weeks. However, I think that BELLUS may be better compared to this drug as well. Not looking at the efficacy front, but again on the tolerability front. It was noted that 8% patients given Eliapixant had discontinued the study. Then, about 24% had taste-related adverse events taking the 150 mg (high dose of drug) twice daily. Lower doses of this drug had fewer taste issues though. The key for BELLUS is its improved tolerability and taste alteration profile for BLU-5937 being so low/hardly existent. This may possibly create a competitive advantage for it should it ultimately succeed in its phase 3 study.

Financials

According to the 6-K SEC filing, BELLUS Health had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $58.4 million as of September 30, 2021. A big reason for the amount of cash on hand currently is because of a cash raise it did back in December of 2020. It had developed an At-the-Market-Facility with Jefferies LLC, where it could sell from time to time common shares of stock up to an aggregate offer price of up to $50 million. This may not seem like a lot of cash, but it does not have a large pipeline. Matter of fact, the company is only focusing primarily on moving BLU-5937 for refractory chronic cough forward. If it does get the go ahead in Q2 of 2022 to start a phase 3 study, then it will likely need to raise additional cash. For the time being, the estimate BELLUS has given is that it will have enough cash to fund its operations until the end of 2022.

Risks To business

A big risk that investors should keep and eye on would be the financials. While the company has stated that they will have enough cash to fund operations until the end of 2022, there is still a chance for a cash raise in the next few days. I wouldn't rule it out entirely. Why? That's because as I have stated in the past when a stock trades substantially higher on the back of positive trial data, biotechs tend to immediately enact a cash raise. This tends to happen even if they don't need to. I think it's done to take advantage of a sharp rise in the stock price. In other words, to raise cash immediately while the stock is trading higher and not wait until it may possibly trade lower with lack of news. Another risk would be the phase 3 study. While the phase 2b SOOTHE study met the primary endpoint, there is no guarantee that this will be replicated in a larger study. Especially since a larger study may need to recruit a lot more patients than what the current phase 2b SOOTHE study had recruited.

Conclusion

I believe that BELLUS Health is a good biotech to look into. Why I give a lot of praise for it in the short-term is because of the two big catalysts expected in 2022. A positive end of phase 2b meeting with the FDA for BLU-5937 in refractory chronic cough would be a major catalyst. This is expected to occur in Q2 of 2022. From there, I expect the phase 3 study itself to possibly start at some point in the 2nd half of 2022. The biggest thing of all, which I think is very good news, is that BELLUS might be able to move BLU-5937 for use in other chronic cough indications. Regardless the company has met the primary endpoint of a phase 2b study and now it will be able to move forward towards a phase 3. The only downside is that a phase 3 study could take a few years to complete, so after the catalysts I highlighted above, the stock may not move much thereafter. What could possibly be another catalyst is if management decides that it is a good idea to form a partnership for the drug with another pharma for certain territories. Although not guaranteed, I believe it remains a possibility. Why? It is because of the two key items I highlighted above. The first, there are no FDA approved drugs for patients with chronic cough. Secondly, the chronic cough market is expected to reach $9.85 billion by 2027. With these two concepts in mind, I wouldn't rule out BELLUS finding a commercial partner for BLU-5937. These are the reasons why I believe there is further upside left for BELLUS's stock.