Lucid's (Nasdaq: NASDAQ:LCID) debut earnings release last month was a boon for the stock as expected. During its inaugural earnings call as a public company, the premium electric vehicle ("EV") maker reaffirmed its previous guidance to achieve production and delivery volumes of 20,000 vehicles in 2022 and 50,000 vehicles by 2023. Robust reservation volumes for the Lucid Air sedan have also been a testament to robust demand for the premium EV. The company closed the third quarter with 13,000 reservations, up from 11,000 reservations announced in July. And since the quarter ended September 30th, reservations have surged to more than 17,000, representing an order book valued at more than $1.7 billion. The upbeat report had further bolstered the rally that took off in early November when Lucid began its first customer deliveries of the Lucid Air. The stock recorded one of its largest intraday gains of close to 12% following the release of its third quarter financial results, while climbing towards its post-merger peak of close to $58, which represented gains of more than 106% since the company touted its first deliveries in late October.

However, the stock has been on a rapid decline since entering the final month of the year. Mounting macro headwinds resulting from concerns that the new omicron coronavirus variant will undermine economic growth and impending rate hikes required to counter rising inflation could erode future valuation gains have placed pressure on the broader equity market in recent weeks. And Lucid's situation was worsened after being subpoenaed by the SEC on Monday and issuing convertible notes on Friday.

But this is not expected to materially change Lucid's bullish thesis. The company continues to capitalize on global vehicle fleet electrification trends through best-in-class technology. This achievement was further validated when Lucid became one of the few new EV brands in history to win "MotorTrend's 2022 Car of the Year". The company was also added to the Nasdaq 100 following the index's rebalancing for the year, which opens additional opportunities for Lucid to access capital for funding growth projects at a lower cost of capital. This makes the recent selloff a reasonable buy opportunity for the Lucid stock, which we expect to rebound past the $50 mark again within the next 12 months ("NTM") as the EV maker continues to ramp up delivery volumes and capitalize on high-growth opportunities arising from the rapidly expanding EV market.

Lucid SEC Subpoena

Lucid had disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday that the SEC has requested the company to provide supporting documents for certain projections and statements pertaining to the business combination between Churchill Capital Corp. IV and Atieva, Inc. The stock subsequently plummeted by more than 19% to $38.06 during trading on Monday before paring losses at about 5% upon market close.

While many EV SPACs that have been probed by the SEC in recent years have been met with diminishing market values and dwindling investors support, Lucid's situation is different. The company continues to benefit from robust demand thanks to proven best-in-class technology and is already a revenue-generating company, which provides some immunity from worst-case scenarios experienced by other pre-revenue SPAC peers that remain in development phase while simultaneously being buried in a regulatory rut. This is further corroborated by the stock's intraday rebound following Monday's selloff on the news, showing resilient demand from investors who remain confident in Lucid's growth prospects.

The latest probe is consistent with enhanced scrutiny from the SEC on SPAC mergers to ensure the interests of public investors are protected. While details pertaining to the investigation remain limited at the moment, it is not expected to draw a material quantitative impact on Lucid's valuation prospects yet with all things considered. The company's growth prospects remain intact, with its vehicle's performance and safety certified by regulated third-parties, and robust demand underpinned by tangible sales. Based on these considerations, the worst-case scenario would likely be a punitive fine with rectification of certain statements going forward, although it is too early for any speculations given the limited information available to the public.

But based on a quick back-of-the-napkin sensitivity analysis performed on our latest fundamental and valuation analysis for the stock, projected expenses in the coming year would have to increase by an additional $9.2 billion to result in a 10% decrease in the stock's projected valuation for the NTM, while holding all other valuation assumptions (i.e. growth of cash flow streams, exit multiple, WACC, etc.) constant. And the chance of a fine to this extend is likely remote - based on precedent SEC securities fraud charges on industry comparables like Tesla in 2018, the company and CEO Elon Musk was ordered to pay $40 million, or less than 1% of its market value at the time, in penalties, along with other reforms made to the company's corporate government structure to prevent similar occurrences in the future. As such, any tangible impact to Lucid's long-term valuation prospects stemming from the SEC investigation considering the company's current performance and achievements will likely be immaterial.

i. Base Case Financial Forecast and Valuation Analysis:

ii. Other Expense Sensitivity Analysis and Sensitized Valuation Analysis:

Convertible Note Issuance

Lucid announced Wednesday that it was considering a $1.75 billion at 1.25% convertible senior notes issuance due 2026 to fund new and existing "Eligible Green Investments", including the development of new energy-efficient products and technologies. The convertible senior notes were priced on Friday at a conversion rate of 18.2548 shares per $1,000 principal, or a conversion price of $54.78 per share in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers. Subscribers will have an additional option to purchase up to an additional $262.5 million principal amount of notes within 13 days from the initial issuance. The transaction, which is expected to settle sometime early next week, will bring net cash proceeds of more than $1.7 billion to the EV maker for funding its ongoing pipeline of growth strategies.

The Lucid stock fell from the mid-$40s to a low of $35.80 since announcing the convertible notes issuance before closing at $37.66 on Friday. The selloff comes as a result of investors' fear of imminent share dilution upon conversion of the notes to about 32 million shares in the future. But recall that the conversion of issued notes would not be viable until Lucid's share price surpasses $54.78, which still represents meaningful upsides of more than 45% from the stock's last traded price on Friday. And at $54.75 per share, Lucid's market cap would exceed $88 billion - plug that into the number of shares outstanding post full conversion of the senior notes (i.e. 1.62 billion existing shares + 31.9 million additional shares upon conversion of senior notes), the stock would still be valued at $53.72 per share, representing upside potential of more than 42% from Friday's closing price. Drawing on this understanding, it seems even practical for Lucid to be taking advantage of private interest from institutional buyers on these convertible senior notes, and secure liquidity to fund its pipeline of growth opportunities.

Consistent with management's intentions to frontload and increase capex spending over the next five years and beyond to ensure sufficient expansion of capacity to absorb existing demand, Lucid's recent issuance of the convertible senior notes to capitalize on funding of more than $1.7 billion is a prudent move:

You're going to see a large capex increase happening next year. Actually, multiples of capex are going to be deployed next year versus this year, so we're already doing that acceleration. And in June, we announced that we were going to be bringing forward $350 million of planned capex investments from future periods into the 2021 to 2023 periods, and also increasing overall between 2021 and 2026 by 6% to 7%. So we are going to be, as a Company, accelerate in our ability to deploy capex. And if the opportunity presents itself -- you might recall that our prior versions of our motto suggested that i2024 and beyond that we might start to step down our capex, but then opportunity is there for continued expansion, and we are ready for it. We will certainly go after it. Source: Lucid Group 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Call

The latest capital raising activity is expected to better position Lucid for growth opportunities ahead and further its valuation prospects, which will likely offset any adverse impact resulting from share dilution. This includes funding for continued growth of its operational capacity, including the recent expansion of Lucid's Advanced Manufacturing Plant ("AMP 1") at the Casa Grande facility, which would extend current annual production capacity of 30,000 vehicles to 53,000 vehicles by adding an additional 2.85 million square feet of manufacturing space. The incremental capacity would allow Lucid to achieve its production and delivery goals for both the Lucid Air and Gravity SUV slated for start of productions in 2023. Lucid will also be investing into growing its global footprint in the coming year, including penetration into the European and Middle Eastern markets, as well as the addition of experience studios across North America. To date, the company has opened 16 Lucid studios and service centers across North America, with plans to up the count to 20 by the end of the year. The EV maker has also been increasing its headcount in Europe and the Middle East to ensure a robust foundation for establishing Lucid as a global brand. The deployment of capital raised into these growth initiatives are expected to pay large dividends in the long-run by better equipping the company to capitalize on the anticipated surge in demand for luxury EVs in coming years, which is expected to grow into a $700 billion market by mid-decade.

Although many investors have been taken back by the latest convertible note issuance, the capital was likely raised outside of a "need" basis, indicating Lucid's prescient move to strengthen its liquidity for funding long-term growth. Following the completion of its SPAC merger with CCIV in July, Lucid raised cash proceeds of more than $4.4 billion, in which the company had reiterated would be sufficient to fund its operations and growth plan until the end of 2022. The additional capital raised from the convertible note issuance would only further strengthen Lucid's liquidity to invest into expansion and growth in which it is ready for. The private interest received on the latest issuance also shows institutional demand and confidence in Lucid's future, which further corroborates the company's prospect for promising upsides ahead. The issuance also comes at an appropriate time to take advantage of relatively lower interest rates at the moment, considering signs of imminent rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve next year will likely up borrowing costs and place additional pressure on the valuation of Lucid's future gains.

Based on another sensitivity analysis we have performed on our latest base case financial forecast and valuation analysis for the stock, projected revenues would only be required to increase by another 1% for each year over the forecasted period to drive the company's estimated intrinsic valuation up by 10%, while holding all other material valuation assumptions in our analysis constant. This would accordingly require in a 1% increase in projected capex spend each year over the forecasted period, which is already more mild than what management expects to deploy in order to better capitalize on opportunities ahead. As such, Lucid is expected to gain exposure to additional opportunities over the long-run, given increased availability of capital to fund its growth roadmap buoyed by its proven track record this year.

i. Revenue Sensitivity Analysis and Sensitized Valuation Analysis:

Admission of LCID to the Nasdaq 100

The Nasdaq 100 index has completed the annual year-end rebalancing of its composition on Friday evening. The most recent adjustment includes the admission of Lucid into the index, which further validates the stock's growth potential. Lucid's admission to Nasdaq 100, which takes effect at market close on December 17th, is expected to compensate for the stock's most recent selloff triggered by the convertible note issuance. The latest achievement is expected to be a boon for the stock next week, as it is expected to take greater demand from a broad investor base, including institutional investors like funds that measure their performance against the Nasdaq 100. The addition of Lucid to the Nasdaq 100 index will also bolster the stock's high valuation prospects and provide further validation to the company as one of the most legitimate EV pure-plays currently in the market.

Conclusion

Based on the foregoing analysis, our outlook on the stock remains bullish with anticipation for a $50-breakthrough again within the NTM. The narrative surrounding the company's bullish thesis has not materially changed. Despite recent pressure from broader market headwinds, company-specific uncertainties related to an ongoing SEC investigation, and investors' concern over share dilution from the latest convertible note issuance, Lucid's ability to capitalize on high-growth opportunities arising from global electrification of the vehicle fleet remains intact. In fact, Lucid's $1.75 billion convertible note issuance, which comes only a few short months after its SPAC merger in July, is a testament to institutional investors' confidence in the company's growth prospects and demand for stake in the company. It also validates Lucid's increased accessibility to capital, which is further corroborated by its recent admission to the Nasdaq 100, making it easier for the EV maker to fund investments efficiently and quickly, and support sustainable growth over the long-run.