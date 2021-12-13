Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis/Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares Core U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) as an investment option at its current market price. This fund covers a popular asset class, U.S. Treasuries, and this is an area that I suggested would not be the best idea for 2021 as the year progressed. While I didn't have a bearish outlook on GOVT, I saw limited opportunity, and that outlook has been proven correct. For perspective, since my last review back in April, GOVT has posted a modest return, while the broader equity market has rallied by double-digits:

Source: Seeking Alpha

With volatility ticking up recently in the last few weeks, investors may be looking at U.S. treasuries for some safety. There is logic to this line of thinking and today (10/13) was a good example (GOVT posted a gain while equities dropped broadly). However, there are multiple headwinds for treasuries over the next few quarters that makes me question its viability as a hedge. Of course, if the market sees a dramatic correction, treasuries will look like a smart play. But that is not what I am predicting, rather a modest pullback (3-5% range). As a result, I propose a cautious outlook on GOVT remains appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

Treasuries Are Just Not Keeping Up

To begin, I want to discuss a key reason why I am lukewarm on treasuries. Specifically, this has to do with the income they offer, or I should say lack thereof. As interest rates have dropped, the income funds like GOVT are able to deliver has shrunk. While this is bad in isolation, it is especially troubling in an inflationary environment, such as the one we are in now. This is because fixed-income products see the value of their distributions erode as inflation eats away at what that money can buy. This dynamic has impacted treasuries in a historically significant way. In fact, treasuries are now offering investors the lowest amount of income, on an inflation-adjusted basis, than they have in decades, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

Clearly, this is not something investors want to see. Again, this is not necessarily unique to treasuries, all fixed-income investors are feeling the pain of inflation. While the Fed's "transitory" message turned out to be misguided, as I have been saying it would be all year, income investors have seen some pain. The problem for treasuries and GOVT in particular is that the income is not only getting eroded by inflation, but it is also dropped on an annualized basis. For perspective, notice how GOVT's Q4 distributions has dropped by a measured amount on a year-over-year comparison:

2020 Q4 Distributions 2021 Q4 Distributions YOY Change $.067 $.064 (4.5%)

Source: iShares

I use these points to illustrate why I am not "bullish" on this fund. Inflation is eating away at the income power of the distributions, and the fact that the distribution has declined year-over-year has only compounded that fact.

Ultimately, I acknowledge that investors do not expect a lot from treasuries. They use them as an equity hedge and to earn some income. From this point of view, there is some merit to buying and holding over the long term. This is why I am not too pessimistic on this investment option. But, as the inflation adjusted income attribute tell us, there is an opportunity cost to buying treasuries, and it is quite high right now.

Interest Rate Risk Remains High

A second point is a continuation of something I highlighted back in April. This is interest rate risk, which I noted was going to pressure GOVT. Honestly, I'm surprised GOVT has a positive return at all given the inflationary environment in 2021, but that speaks somewhat to the resiliency of this asset class. The problem going forward, however, is that this interest rate risk is perhaps more concerning now than it was back then.

The reason is two-fold. First, the measure of duration for the fund has risen since April, from just over six and a half years to over seven years currently:

Source: iShares

Essentially, this means GOVT could drop by roughly 7% if interest rates rise by one percentage point. This is a fair amount of interest rate risk and, worryingly, is more than what the fund faced back at the start of the year.

The second point on why this is especially concerning right now is because inflation has been on the rise. This raises the expectation for higher yields and rates, hurting funds with above-average durations. To understand why this is something investors need to monitor closely, let us look at recent inflation metrics. Rather than being "transitory", inflation has actually accelerated as 2021 has gone on. While 2022 is expected to see more moderate inflation, it is still probably going to be fairly high for the next few quarters:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The takeaway here is that GOVT is quite sensitive to rising yields and there is quite a bit of support from the inflation metrics that yields will indeed rise going forward. Inflation has simply not gone away, but has rather gotten worse. As a result, fixed-income ETFs, including GOVT, face a difficult environment.

Fed Tapering Will Impact Treasury Demand

The next topic to touch on regards the Fed and its buying of U.S. treasuries. As readers are likely aware, the Fed often attempts to stimulate financial markets through the direct buying of treasuries. This has been an ongoing theme since the 2008-09 recession, and was amplified again as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic. After carrying on this objective at a steady pace for the last year and a half, the Fed has finally announced the "tapering" of this asset buying program. This means a reduction of net purchases, and will impact both U.S. treasuries and mortgage-backed securities at this point in time.

Now, it is important to understand the Fed will still be buying treasuries, and quite a bit of them. However, a reduction in demand is still going to play at least some part in the demand-supply dynamic of this market. As one of the largest buyers of U.S. treasuries, seeing the Fed reduce its purchases is significant, and could cause prices to drop a bit if private investor demand does not make up the difference. To understand why, consider that the Fed is going to be buying $10 billion fewer treasuries on a monthly basis going forward, as recently reported by Reuters:

Source: Reuters

My conclusion here is that a powerful tailwind for treasuries is being reduced. This is sure to impact total return for GOVT, and provides support for my neutral view on the fund heading in to 2022.

Share Buybacks Are Supporting Equities

My final point takes a look at the broader equity market. While GOVT focuses on treasuries, a look at equities is still relevant for the fund. This is because if one has a bearish view on equities, then a play on GOVT makes sense, given that treasuries have a negative correlation with equities (if one expects equities to drop, they would likely anticipate treasuries rising in value concurrently). Now, I certainly am not wildly optimistic on equities approaching the new year. I have been very surprised with how well the major indices performed this year and, given all the headwinds facing the global economy, expecting a repeat of this year's performance seems a bit too optimistic.

That said, I am not bearish on stocks either, so I see limited value in hedges like U.S. treasuries. The reason being there is a lot of fundamental support for the markets at the moment. Yes, markets are near all-time highs, so a correction is certainly likely. But I expect any type of pullback to be relatively small, probably in the single-digit range. Further, I expect the drop to be short-lived, as I discussed in a recent macro-piece published last week.

One of the reasons for this is the high level of corporate buying. This can be a major driver of equity demand, and 2021 has seen a robust acceleration of the pace of corporate buybacks. In fact, current share buyback levels are near the highs for the past four years, as the quarterly data shown below illustrates:

Source: S&P Global

There are two ways to look at this graphic. One, corporate buying has peaked, and a major catalyst for stock gains is about to be removed. This is a valid consideration, as share buybacks are at unusually high levels and probably are not sustainable longer term. However, with those that have a shorter forward outlook, it is also likely to anticipate corporate buying remains high in the immediate term. I don't see the massive amount of activity evaporating any time soon, but rather expect a slow reversal of this trend back to more normalized levels. This means the current bull case for a fund like GOVT is hard to justify, given that equities will probably have plenty of corporate buying support going for them in the next couple of quarters.

Bottom Line

GOVT continues to do what it is supposed to, making gains when the equity market drops. It has also offered a reasonably stable income stream in 2021, albeit one that dropped a bit compared to last year. However, the problem is this equity hedge has not really been too relevant this calendar year. This is because the broader S&P 500 is up by a wide margin, including by over 12% since my last review of GOVT. This means that buying treasuries to protect against stock weakness has not really paid off. Investors have been given a very meager gain, with an income stream that is being eroded by inflation.

The bad news is these trends are probably going to persist near term. Longer term, investors would probably be fine investing a portion of their assets in treasuries to earn a risk-free yield while minimizing volatility when stocks drop. Yet, this has not been a rewarding play in 2021, and I see a positive macro-environment to begin the new year as well. This makes me cautious on GOVT, and it is simply not a fund I plan on sticking cash in right now. As a result, I am keeping my neutral rating in place, and suggest investors approach new positions carefully at this time.