Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Commentary on the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) tends to be tinged by perceptions of fund manager founder Cathie Wood. Given the facts and the landscape, the fund earns a conditional "modest" recommendation in the event it is already present in the investor's "core" portfolio ("core" and "satellite" portfolios were discussed in an earlier article).

Note: As of December 13, a little under 41% of the fund's value is derived from names also held in the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK). Click here for detailed coverage of the latter.

Quick Fund Overview

ARKW made its debut in 2014 and invests in companies "focused on and expected to benefit from shifting the bases of technology infrastructure to the cloud, enabling mobile, new and local services, such as companies that rely on or benefit from the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services, internet-based products and services, new payment methods, big data, the internet of things, and social distribution and media".

As of end of November this year, the fund's net assets under management is at $4.74 billion with 44 unique tickers. Institutional investor holding is estimated at around 21% as of September and includes the likes of Raymond James Advisors, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, who each hold between 2 and 3%.

However, since February of this year till the end of November, it has been estimated that the fund suffered around $2 billion in outflows and was the second worst-hit among all of the fund manager's ETFs.

Note: As of December 13, a little under 11% of the fund's value is derived from names also held in the ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (BATS:ARKG), which was the worst hit fund by the same fund manager in outflows. Click here for detailed coverage of the latter.

Differentiators And Comparator Of Choice

Traditionally, ETFs are rule-driven investment vehicles that are agnostic on company choice, have seasoning rules with regard to eligibility for consideration, define sector focus through (for example) the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) and have specific rebalance/reconstitution dates. Ark's funds have none of these.

The fund manager instead organizes fund holdings around a "theme" with additions, removals and weight adjustments all being possible at any time as per the fund manager's discretion. This lends enormous potential for the fund to be nimble and responsive to market events. While being unlike "traditional" ETFs, these funds effectively "democratize" access to, say, a hedge fund manager's portfolio at an affordable buy-in price for retail investors with the same advantageous tax treatment (dependent on jurisdiction) that "traditional"/passive ETF investors have enjoyed.

Thus, while considered to be ETFs, in the strictest sense, making comparisons with the traditional ETF space would be somewhat unfair. However, because they're labeled "ETFs" and vie with other ETFs for investor dollars, it's arguably fair to do so.

As of the end of November, ARKW is listed under the "Technology" Category and has shown significant outperformance against Category Averages in terms of trailing (total) returns until the YTD.

The fund has also shown historically strong alpha, beta, mean annual return and performance metrics such as Sharpe and Traynor Ratios in both 3- and 5-year windows. The fund holdings' volatility, on the other hand, has been nearly twice that of the Category average.

The Morningstar US Technology Sector Total Return Index (MTST) is selected as the comparator of choice. The index comprises of "companies in design, development, and support of computer operating systems and applications, companies that provide computer technology consulting services, as well as companies engaged in the manufacturing of computer equipment, data storage products, networking products, semiconductors, and components" and doesn't incorporate Environmental, Social, or Governance (ESG) criteria. While an ETF doesn't currently underlie the index as of now, it is nonetheless a solid benchmark for studying the Category.

There is a significant difference in scale between ARKW and MTST: MTST's Constituent Total Market Cap is $12.3 trillion and has 263 securities, of which the top 10 comprise 61% by weight.

In terms of returns by year until the end of November, the index shows somewhat muted upsides and downsides when compared against both the Category and the fund ("Investment"). In the YTD, however, the index soars relative to both.

In terms of rolling returns until December 10, the index has recently underperformed against both category and the fund. However, over a longer time horizon, the index shows muted downsides against both and comparable upsides against the category. The fund has had a mixed performance relative to both on a long-term basis.

In terms of measures until the end of November, the index has historically shown lower alpha and beta against the fund, a better Sharpe Ratio in the 5-year window, a substantially higher R2 and lower volatility as well as drawdown

In the YTD, the index significantly outpaces the fund. Even a recent turnaround seen in the opening days of December has (so far) been a faltering journey for the fund's trajectory. The index also marginally outperforms against the benchmark Nasdaq-100 (NDX).

To understand further the fund's historical performance in bearish conditions, the downward deviation is estimated on the monthly returns of both the fund and the index to estimate their respective price volatility. Under the condition that the monthly minimum acceptable return is just 1% and the time horizon is from October 2014 till November (i.e. full calendar months), the index's downward deviation is 5.73% while the fund's is 7.28%. While the index had 33 "downward" periods (months), the fund had 36.

Holding Analysis (Selection)

Given the fund's asset purchase strategy is entirely discretionary, it's not possible to determine the selection process from the "outside" and identify any opportunity therein.

Also, given that the manager's net flows have been negative over the past few quarters, analyzing the fund's asset purchase strategy is a little tricky. While disposing of ETF shares as a result of a fund outflow, the fund manager is well within their rights to adjust holdings in the most cost-efficient manner relative to long-term strategy.

Broadly speaking, two strategies have been observed in some prominent/promising stocks in the fund:

A "Buy-In" wherein shares are purchased regardless of price trajectory at the time. This can be considered as an indicator that the company is deemed to be critical to long-term strategy. A "Buy the Dip" wherein the fund acquires shares during a dip in the share's valuation trajectory. The mirror opposite of this is "Sell the High". Both strategies also double as cost-reduction strategies while pursuing long-term strategy.

Note: Only a selection of all unique tickers held as of December 10 are examined. "Buys" are in green and "Sells" are in red.

Buy-Ins

Over the past year, the fund has shown an increasing focus in purchasing shares of Twitter, Inc (TWTR). In recent times, the lowered trajectory in the shares has been the fund lapping up more shares.

Similar behaviour has been witnessed in the fund's involvement with Twilio Inc (TWLO).

Recently-included Walt Disney Company (DIS) has witnessed similar behaviour while the share trajectory remained relatively flat.

Buy The Dip/Sell The Highs

After a couple of rounds of buy-in earlier this past year, the fund has executed some buying against the dip in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) mid-year.

The fund went on to buy in more and more into Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) until the past month, when holdings were trimmed to some extent, followed by a more recent buy-in.

The fund had tended to "sell the high" in Roku Inc (ROKU) until Q2, following which there has been a spate of "buy the dip" activity.

The fund has also tended to "sell the high" in Sea Limited (SE) throughout the past year until this month.

After a steady spate of buy-ins into Shopify Inc (SHOP), the fund has tended to "sell the high" in more recent times.

The fund has, more recently, been buying into Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) in this calendar year.

Over the past year (and even a little before that), the fund's holdings in Tesla Inc (TSLA) have been trimmed in the face of the stock's upward trajectory.

Echelon Overview

A broad overview of the top stocks by order of weights in the present day and echelon - wherein the "Top Echelon" represents stocks that represent 50% (or thereabouts) of the fund's value, the "Middle Echelon" represents the next tier up to (or around) the 75% mark and the "Bottom Echelon" represents the remainder - versus a year ago shows the fund having done a significant net adjustment in positions. Price trajectory doesn't seem to be a factor for consideration, as evidenced by the fund's net holdings in Zoom, Roblox and Sea Limited.

Note #1: The "1-Year Price Change" denotes the percentage change in price from December 7 of this year versus the same date last year. In the event that a price wasn't available at the latter date, the price available at the nearest date going forward was picked to compute this.

Note #2: Some of the names in the fund have been covered earlier. Click here for a detailed rundown on Tesla, here for Coinbase, here for Roku, here for Shopify, here for Square, here for Walt Disney and here for Sea Limited.

Final Notes & Recommendation

Like in the coverage given to the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, the macroeconomic outlook (which was covered in a previous article) might tighten valuation trajectories for the stocks held by the fund. However, "tech" has been king among equities for some time now. It can be expected that, of all equities, tech stocks will be relatively more robust "in this economy".

This brings up the question of the holding weights accorded to some of the companies in the fund. For example, Zoom faces significant competition for market share from the likes of Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) while Coinbase faces significant from decentralized crypto exchanges, et al. Yet, the fund's weights for these companies are in the "top echelon". In a similar vein, Sea Limited's gaming/wallet solutions and Walt Disney's content endeavors are diamonds in the rough but are in the "bottom echelon". It wouldn't be out of place to imagine that a weight readjustment is due. However, the fund's weighing strategy is likely based on the fund manager's evolving views on the next wave of internet stewardship and not necessarily on market share, price trajectory and market capitalization.

Not every idea with potential wins on the first try and long-time "tech" watchers can furnish many examples that exemplify this. The enthusiasm seen in tech stocks in recent years is a function of a rowdy wave of enthusiastic speculation that has pulsed through the market in recent years, thanks to the plentiful supply of cash and extremely cheap leverage. Consider the case of Rivian Automotive, Inc (which has been covered in an earlier article) - a U.S.-based company barely a month old and entering an environment exhibiting a long-term decline in retail car sales was briefly valued higher than Volkswagen AG, a company with more than eighty years of history, solid market share across every car segment and an established global production capacity 60 times greater (and sales figures that are even greater) despite senior analysts advocating caution until the former's prospects become clearer.

This is not the first time this has happened; consider the Roaring Twenties and the "dot com" bubble without automatically concluding to a massive economic crisis. There were corrections first.

While the idea of a spectacular victory "over yonder" is inspirational and a goal that every venture should hold dear, what has been tested to work best in the investment game every time the market "unlearns" a bubble has been the importance of and interrelationships between fundamentals in the near term.

The rollout of the "next wave" is laborious, typically has many barriers to overcome and will take time. The fund manager's founder, however, remains optimistic and contends that the fund manager's tech-based funds will likely quadruple in the next five years. Investors in the fund are buying into this vision which has found institutional interest as well, albeit in rather small proportions.

Speaking of institutional investors, the increasing share of crypto through the Grayscale Trust in the fund is a peculiar knot for this class of investor. Typically, institutions have limits on cryptocurrency exposure (be it direct or indirect) on account of the inherent high volatility. While increasing holdings given the traditional "flight of capital" into crypto due to the weakening purchasing power of the U.S. dollar might be considered a sensible move in line with the manager's vision, the limiting of addressable market among institutional investors - who typically tend to hold on for years - is an interesting decision.

The fund has always been driven by the fund manager's vision for the future which has sometimes paid off in the past and seems to be independent of present valuation trajectory. However, unlike with "traditional" ("passive") ETFs, the fund manager is positioned by design with considerable leeway to reconsider and reinvent their investment process to effect a rapid change. It takes several expansive rounds of committee debates, discussions with dominant institutional investors, et cetera before a "passive" fund manager can even begin to consider reorienting a fund's investment methodology.

Whether the fund manager continues to bank on the recent past repeating itself or rejigs its asset management strategy is, of course, a billion-dollar question.

The recommendation for investors currently holding ARKW who are subscribed to the fund manager's vision would be similar to that in the coverage given to the latter's Innovation ETF: given that the fund's weighing strategy, while ripe for optimization, could continue to deliver suboptimal gains for some time, diversification in order to hedge, prop up and boost portfolio value would be a sound idea.

ETF investors agnostic to the choice of fund manager have a host of alternatives with historically limited downsides to choose from, either as a substitution or a means of diversification within the Category.

Outside of "Technology", however, ETF investors would be hard-pressed to find alternatives with comparable historical upsides that top-line products in this Category have produced. However, given the vast number of ETFs in a variety of styles out there in the market, it isn't impossible.