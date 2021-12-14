JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.

This article series summarizes upcoming ex-dividend dates of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing dividend growth stocks with dividend streaks of at least five years.

The ex-dividend date of stocks is usually set one business day before the record date, the cut-off date for determining which shareholders will receive the next dividend payment. You will not receive the next dividend payment if you buy a stock on its ex-dividend date or after. Instead, the seller will receive the next dividend. You will receive the dividend if you buy the stock before the ex-dividend date.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

The following table summarizes ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period (on a trailing 12-month basis). Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (10 Dec) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Ex-Div Date: 12/15 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 12/14) Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 61 $116.38 2.17% 5.6% 0.63 01/14 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 12 $173.69 1.91% 3.2% 0.83 01/18 First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) 5 $41.98 2.48% 4.0% 0.26 12/30 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 11 $51.04 1.18% 10.5% 0.15 01/03 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 5 $17.25 1.71% 22.4% 0.025 12/30 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 12 $38.32 3.24% 3.3% 0.31 12/31 Mercury General Corporation (MCY) 34 $52.41 4.85% 0.4% 0.635 12/30 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 12 $42.70 3.56% 13.8% 0.38 12/23 Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 9 $73.27 3.41% 3.7% 0.625 01/05 Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 8 $47.13 2.80% 22.4% 0.33 01/03 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 17 $132.61 2.26% 8.8% 0.75 12/30 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 35 $196.17 2.20% 14.1% 1.08 12/30 Ex-Div Date: 12/16 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 12/15) Air Lease Corporation (AL) 9 $44.49 1.66% 26.2% 0.185 01/05 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 27 $262.87 0.59% 5.2% 0.39 01/03 Avient Corporation (AVNT) 11 $55.77 1.70% 12.1% 0.238 01/07 Chubb Limited (CB) 28 $191.47 1.67% 3.1% 0.8 01/07 Eversource Energy (ES) 23 $87.88 2.74% 6.3% 0.603 12/31 Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 11 $32.00 3.38% 6.0% 0.27 01/03 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 10 $50.31 3.50% 12.0% 0.44 12/31 First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 9 $27.17 1.77% 6.8% 0.12 12/31 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) 11 $15.27 4.06% 16.5% 0.155 01/03 The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) 8 $20.67 1.94% 11.4% 0.1 12/30 Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 13 $50.28 1.73% 1.2% 0.218 12/30 Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) 6 $23.44 3.41% 12.5% 0.2 12/31 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 8 $135.54 0.97% 14.4% 0.33 12/31 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) 23 $53.69 2.29% 8.3% 0.308 01/21 Renasant Corporation (RNST) 5 $36.77 2.39% 4.7% 0.22 01/01 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 9 $42.27 2.37% 10.1% 0.25 12/31 Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 8 $25.98 1.39% 17.1% 0.1 12/31 The Western Union Company (WU) 7 $18.21 5.16% 7.9% 0.235 12/31 Ex-Div Date: 12/17 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 12/16) Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) 6 $10.38 3.47% 9.9% 0.09 01/14 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 12 $61.64 1.82% 9.5% 0.28 12/31 Ex-Div Date: 12/20 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 12/17) Amphenol Corporation (APH) 10 $84.27 0.95% 15.7% 0.2 01/12 Medifast, Inc. (MED) 6 $196.84 2.89% 40.1% 1.42 02/08 Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 58 $270.67 0.75% 11.2% 0.51 01/04 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 8 $70.91 3.95% 5.6% 0.7 01/11 Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 11 $40.47 2.82% 4.1% 0.285 12/31 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 9 $59.52 3.56% 29.5% 0.53 01/05 Ex-Div Date: 12/21 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 12/20) Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 12 $631.68 2.60% 49.3% 4.1 12/31 Bank First Corporation (BFC) 8 $70.68 1.25% 8.5% 0.22 01/05 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) 5 $148.93 1.24% 27.2% 0.46 01/28 Medtronic plc (MDT) 44 $112.43 2.24% 8.4% 0.63 01/14 Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 18 $66.51 2.75% 6.1% 0.458 01/20 Ex-Div Date: 12/22 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 12/21) Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) 22 $29.77 2.15% 7.1% 0.16 01/14 First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) 7 $23.01 2.78% 3.9% 0.16 12/31 Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 9 $31.64 5.18% 8.5% 0.41 01/06 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 8 $30.65 1.77% 2.1% 0.046 12/31 Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 12 $45.09 7.98% 8.6% 0.9 01/10 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 13 $90.04 5.55% 3.4% 1.25 01/10 Ex-Div Date: 12/23 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 12/22) Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 11 $81.82 2.35% 11.0% 0.48 01/07 Portland General Electric Company (POR) 15 $50.77 3.39% 6.2% 0.43 01/18 Ex-Div Date: 12/27 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 12/24) CME Group Inc. (CME) 11 $228.40 1.58% 9.1% 3.25 01/14 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) 19 $147.12 2.15% 6.0% 0.79 01/07

High-Quality Candidates

We use DVK Quality Snapshots to assess the quality of dividend growth stocks. This elegant and practical system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator for a maximum quality score of 25 points.

By assigning quality scores to all Dividend Radar stocks with upcoming ex-dates, we could screen for the highest-quality candidates. This week, only two stocks have quality scores of 23 or higher.

We present the quality scores, an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value), and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience:

Dividend Radar views fair value as a range. Both these stocks are trading at premium valuations above the fair value range.

For TTR, Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year totals, adding the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. In the summary table, we highlight 3-year TTRs of 10% or higher in orange, and each 1-year TRRs that exceeds the 3-year TTR, in green (indicating more robust recent performance).

MDT has a 3-year TTR above 10%, and both stocks have a 1-year TTR that exceeds its 3-year TTR.

We also color-code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher.

Neither of this week's candidates yields above 2.5%, and both stocks have 5-year dividend growth rates below 10%.

An Interesting Candidate

Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in each of the Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, at least based on our current investment objectives.

We've highlighted both of these stocks already, but let's revisit Dividend Champion, MDT:

MDT manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. MDT was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

MDT is rated Excellent (quality score 23-24):

The stock yields 2.24% at $112.43 per share and has a decent 5-year DGR of 8.4%. Over the past ten years, MDT has underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

MDT delivered total returns of 293% versus SPY's 361%, a margin of 0.82-to-1.

If we extend the time frame of comparison to the past 20 years, MDT also underperformed SPY, in this case by a margin of 0.46-to-1. MDT's total returns over this period were 234% versus SPY's 511%.

Here is a chart showing MDT's dividend growth history through the end of 2020:

MDT's dividend growth history is a model of consistency! As a dividend growth investor, I love charts like this one! If anything, the only critique I have is that MDT's dividend growth rate is decelerating a bit. If we divide the 5-year dividend growth rate by the 10-year counterpart, we can see how fast the dividend growth rate is decelerating: 9.55 ÷ 10.24 = 0.93.

Here is a chart of MDT's earnings growth history:

The company’s earnings deteriorated in FY2020 and FY2021, but earnings estimates for FY 2022 and FY 2023 look pretty promising.

MDT's payout ratio of 44% is "low for most companies," according to Simply Safe Dividends:

The dividend is considered Very Safe, and the company has ample room to increase its dividend for years to come!

Let's now consider MDT's valuation. A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($2.52) by the stock's 5-year average yield (2.14%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $118 based on MDT's dividend yield history.

For reference, CFRA's FV is $94, Simply Wall St's FV is $121, Morningstar's FV is $129, and Finbox.com's FV is $129.

My own FV estimate of MDT is $116.

The average of the six fair value estimates is $118. Given the stock's current share price of $112.43, it would appear that MDT is trading about 4.7% below fair value.

Here are the most recent Seeking Alpha articles covering MDT:

Conclusion: MDT is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading at a small discount to fair value. For stocks rated Excellent, I'm willing to pay up 5% above my fair value estimate, putting my Buy Below price at is $122 per share. For conservative investors, a buy below $104 would be more appropriate.

Please note that we're not recommending MDT or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.