Investment Thesis

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is the premier automaker in the US. It's also charting the most ambitious transformation in its history. After a brief reversal in its upward momentum in June, its stock is now back near its all-time highs (ATH).

Bearish investors believe that GM is a stock whose best days are well behind it. Moreover, new electric vehicle (EV) upstarts like Rivian (RIVN) and Lucid (LCID) have joined the ranks of EV leader Tesla (TSLA) to grab their share of the market. In addition, Ford Motor Company (F) has also taken the initiative in the electric pick-up trucks market as its F-150 Lightning's reservations reached 200K recently. Ford also telegraphed its plans to be the #2 EV maker globally.

While GM stock hasn't been a laggard this year, its performance has significantly trailed its arch-rival Ford stock.

In our previous article, we discussed GM's platform innovator strategy. We shared why the company believes that taking the platform lead will be the key differentiator on its global ambitions. In addition, we discussed GM's ability to solve the "ownership equation" will be critical to its aspirations, as we reiterated our Buy call.

Since then, the company has reported a discernible improvement in its supply chain. However, the company has often been chastised for mainly being "talk and no action," as its EV product development and launches were mostly paper-talk. However, GM's launch cadence is set to change moving forward. We believe that these are exciting developments for investors to note in this update.

GM Stock YTD Performance

GM stock YTD performance (as of 10 December'21).

Despite GM stock's heroics this year, it still sees itself significantly underperforming Ford stock's YTD return of 144%. The market seems to be more convinced with Ford's electrification strategies than GM. Nonetheless, GM stock's YTD performance has also been stellar. Its YTD gain of 51.8% is easily ahead of Tesla stock, as well as the broad market. Therefore, it has been a banner year so far for GM investors.

General Motors' Chip Supply Availability Could Be Improving In 2022

Investors should note that the automotive supply chain remains under tremendous pressure. The supply chain disruptions have affected automakers' suppliers across their supply chains throughout the year. The unfortunate combination of underinvestment, COVID-19 induced lockdowns, the surge in demand from non-automotive industries have created a perfect storm of sorts for its suppliers. Therefore, there have been multiple production cuts throughout the year. Fortunately, the chip supply situation has improved discernibly recently. Therefore, the challenge now for GM is to ensure that its customers will return in earnest as it ramps production.

Incidentally, General Motors emphasized recently that its demand remains robust. Consequently, it also lifted the guidance for its full-year adjusted EBIT profit given the alleviation in the chip supply shortages. GM CFO Paul Jacobson assured investors (edited):

I'm pleased to say that we've experienced an improvement in chip availability from what we've seen just a few weeks ago. And consequently, our FQ4 is coming in stronger than where we expected it to be just a month ago. We now see our full-year adjusted EBIT in the range of $14B+ range, higher than our previous outlook of $11.5B to $13.5B range. So we are really, really pleased to report that today. And all signs are pointing to good trends in the business. (Credit Suisse 9th Annual Global Industrials Conference)

GM Has Further Strengthened Its Battery Supply And EV Production Ramp Capability

One of the main bugbears affecting the legacy OEMs has been whether they can produce EVs profitably. It's not a remote possibility but a highly relevant consideration.

Stellantis (STLA) CEO Carlos Tavares even communicated the challenges facing his company and its suppliers as European automakers are forced to meet the EU's goal of going fully electric by 2035. He even lamented these goals have been "imposed on them" as it struggles to design a profitable enterprise around making only EVs moving forward. Tavares emphasized (edited):

What has been decided is to impose on the automotive industry electrification that brings 50 percent additional costs against a conventional vehicle. There is no way we can transfer 50% of additional costs to the final consumer because most parts of the middle class will not be able to pay. Over the next five years we have to digest 10% productivity a year … in an industry which is used to delivering 2 to 3% productivity improvements. The future will tell us who is going to be able to digest this, and who will fail. We are putting the industry on the limits. (Electrek)

We don't consider Stellantis an EV leader in Europe compared to Volkswagen. Moreover, Taveres annotated that he believes some automakers will not successfully transition to EVs. Even Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) CEO Herbert Diess faced significant challenges in its recent board meeting as labor representatives sought to oust him. Diess has communicated clearly about the possibility of massive job cuts necessary to compete effectively with Tesla. The Volkswagen CEO recognized the tremendous difficulties in its current shape but has faced tough hurdles against its labor representatives. We believe that such challenges are not unique to Stellantis and Volkswagen, and investors should monitor GM's transformation very carefully as well.

One aspect of Tesla's incredible advantage is the company's manufacturing capability. Bearish Tesla investors often point out that Tesla doesn't have the scale and expertise of the legacy OEMs. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk & Co. has continued to prove them wrong as their automotive gross margins kept on improving as it scales. Moreover, Tesla's ability to ramp production quickly is breathtaking. For example, Giga Shanghai's annual run rate has already crossed 600K recently, despite commencing production only in October 2019.

The key for Tesla is mainly centered on its "enormous reuse," as noted by Ford CEO Jim Farley. He emphasized (edited):

Tesla maximizes use of electrons in the vehicle. No one does it better than they do. Their customers pay less for a better battery. And they manage every electron so they can be as efficient as possible with the expense of battery...The product itself is highly differentiated from the rest of the ICE field and complexity is tiny, compared to OEMs. That allows them to have enormous reuse. Reuse that we've never seen in our ICE business. Tesla can scale quickly because of that complexity reduction. They can drive cost down, which they have. They can keep processes simple. (Electrek)

Therefore, the critical factor for GM to prove in its manufacturing capability and scale efficiencies is how much reuse it could generate from its production platform. The company has moved on to a modular approach called Ultium. It's the central platform that would help GM scale to a 1M annual run-rate target by 2025. General Motors is confident that Ultium would allow tremendous scale advantages as it simplifies its production challenges to ramp production efficiently. GM EVP Doug Parks emphasized (edited):

Ultium is a platform that would be able to deliver our portfolio of vehicles. And in order to do those profitably, we need to do it at a great scale and reuse. Ultium's essentially one battery cell that's built into a module of cells and then that module is reused in all of these vehicles we do. So it's an architectural high-scale, high-industrialized approach with significant value that GM is now exercising in the supply chain to get to the leading edge of the battery cost. (Deutsche Bank AutoTech Conference)

In addition, GM has also moved to vertically integrate its battery supply and production capability. The company is investing $4B to build its third battery plant in Michigan to bolster the resilience of its battery supply chain as it aims to further vertically integrate its critical battery supply. CFO Jacobson was very clear when he emphasized that the company would rather err on caution towards oversupply than not having enough battery capacity as it ramps production. He emphasized (edited):

I think the most important thing is that we stay on the aggressive end of the adoption curve. I would rather build a battery plant that sits idle for 2 to 3 years because we overestimated EV adoption than ever be caught in a position where we are full, and we can't sell more EVs going forward. So as we're getting these cell plants online, we're building those capabilities to move to the aggressive end of that adoption curve and continue to position us. And I think you're going to see a much higher cadence from us over the next 24 to 48 months. (Credit Suisse 9th Annual Global Industrials Conference)

Nevertheless, the Chevy Bolt EV battery chemistry debacle has also left a bad taste for its buyers, as well as reputational damage for GM. However, the company believes that the faux pas from Bolt EV's battery problems will unlikely happen again. The company continues to make massive investments in developing its battery manufacturing capability and vertically integrating. EVP Parks went on record to assure investors and consumers. He emphasized (edited):

EVs are our future. We need to at least have the capability of designing the manufacturing for our own cells and actually manufacturing those cells. And that's what we're doing now with Ultium. So we have all the lessons learned and we'll be doing the manufacturing ourselves with our own quality systems, our own inspection system. And you can absolutely guarantee that we're verifying that none of those failure modes, especially the ones that we found on the Bolt, will be happening in Ultium. And the good news is we have kind of relooked at everything, every possible failure mode, and we've doubled down on all our efforts to build the highest quality. General Motors are going to ensure that those defects don't happen again. (Deutsche Bank AutoTech Conference)

So, Will GM Stock Reverse From Here?

GM stock EV/NTM EBIT comps.

We wished that we could tell you that. But we don't have clairvoyant powers, and we don't want to impose upon you that we can accurately predict the future. But investors should note that GM stock continues to trade at an attractive valuation of 14x NTM EBIT. In contrast, its arch-rival Ford stock trades at an EV/NTM EBIT of 22.3x. There's an incredible valuation gap between F stock and GM stock. Given GM's strong EV product roadmap, as well as positive developments over its production capacity and supply chain, we are confident of the stock's long-term prognosis.

Wedbush also weighed in as it considers that GM has "a golden opportunity in 2022 for EV conversion after getting past near-term issues like chip shortages and the Bolt recall." The firm believes that "GM can ultimately convert 20% of its customer base to EVs by 2026 and higher than 50% by 2030."

Considering that the US's EV penetration rate is just about 2%, we also believe that there are tremendous opportunities for GM to stake its claim as the US EV leader.

We emphasized in our previous article that GM remains one of the most solidly-positioned legacy OEM stocks poised for a robust EV transformation. Accordingly, coupled with its attractive valuation, we reiterated our Buy call.

We continue to maintain that position as we believe that the company is on the cusp of ramping up its production towards an incredible EV transformation that is just getting started. Therefore, investors are encouraged to hop on board before it closes the gap with its EV peers and Ford.

Consequently, we maintain our Buy rating on GM stock.