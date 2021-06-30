Khanchit Khirisutchalual/iStock via Getty Images

By Jose A. Pluto

Strong demand for U.S. housing has been a key contributor to mortgage credit outperformance since early in the pandemic. Can housing markets continue to shine in 2022?

After two consecutive years of double-digit house price appreciation nationally and interest rates drifting higher, it is natural to ask whether the U.S. housing market has peaked. Home price appreciation has been a key component of buoyant consumer balance sheets and has provided a supportive backdrop to residential mortgage credit performance. According to the most recent Federal Reserve data for the period ending June 30, 2021, 20% year-over-year home price appreciation accounted for approximately 20% of the aggregate increase in household net worth since year-end 2019. This has been reflected in mortgage credit performance, with delinquencies as measured by the Mortgage Bankers Association falling to 4.88% after peaking at 8.22% during the post-COVID spike and now within 1.1% of 2019 lows.

We believe strong housing markets are likely to persist into 2022 with prices again rising as much as 10% nationally. Many of the underlying dynamics that drove surging home values in 2020 and 2021 remain intact. Despite the Freddie Mac 30-year average national mortgage rate increasing by 45 basis points from 2021 lows and eroding borrower purchasing power by almost 6%, the ratio of mortgage payments to median household income remains low. Demographic trends such as the growing proportion of the population reaching first-time household formation and home-buying age should continue to support demand for housing, especially in the South and West. Housing supply remains constrained by inventories at record lows: According to the National Association of Realtors, the months’ supply of homes for sale reached an all-time low (1.9 months) in late 2020 and remains at only 2.4 months. New construction is unlikely to keep up with demand as homebuilders have been plagued by materials supply constraints as well as labor shortages that pre-date the pandemic. Finally, despite rising interest rates, the financing environment for homes remains accommodative. For example, the Federal Reserve’s most recent Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey highlighted loosening bank lending standards for residential mortgages.

In our view, residential mortgage credit securities should continue to benefit from strong housing fundamentals. Robust markets support housing mobility and prepayment activity that reduce mortgage credit securities’ risk profiles. Borrowers with growing equity find greater incentive to keep current on their mortgages, thereby reducing potential defaults and losses. In the event borrowers encounter a life event or loss of income that might result in distress, strong housing markets afford the ability to sell their homes.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2021 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.