Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

I believe that Twilio's (NYSE:TWLO) recent underperformance offers a good opportunity to buy a quality secular growth name. The recent sell-off has been caused by organic growth worries and margin pressures. The growth issue, in my opinion, is completely transitory and is due to base effects. The market looks healthy and Twilio is in pole position to capitalize. Margin worries are a numerical issue and the gross profit dollars of Twilio shouldn't come under pressure. The near-term risk-reward looks the best it's been in years.

Twilio's value longer-term lies in its platform transition. The target model is more profitable, more visible, and has stronger KPIs. If the company is successful in its transition it should be able to deliver faster growth, better profitability, as well as higher multiples. I'm bullish on Twilio longer term as I believe that the company can execute on the transition.

Revenue Deceleration has Triggered a Sell-Off

Investors have been worried about Twilio's organic growth prospects most of this year. The issue first came about with the company's first-quarter results when management gave disappointing guidance. The theme continued in the second and third-quarter results.

The main worry was a deceleration in revenue growth. Below is a chart of the organic revenues and growth rate which shows the revenue growth sharply decelerating both sequentially and on a YoY basis.

Source: Company Filings

Twilio's stock price has dramatically underperformed the broader market as well as cloud computing/software peers since the first-quarter results. The chart below shows the extent of this underperformance.

The price decrease was caused by multiple erosion. The multiple fell more than the stock price as can be seen in the chart below showing Twilio's forward EV/Revenue multiples and its stock price. Growth worries hurt the multiple and brought it down to pre-pandemic levels.

Source: Capital IQ

I've always liked Twilio as a company but the stock seemed expensive to me. This drop, however, creates the opportunity to buy into the name as the risk/reward in the stock is significantly better today than it was a year ago.

Near-Term Picture Could Get Worse

I fully expect revenue deceleration to continue. The reason for the deceleration is the base effects that boosted last year's results. The second half of last year had two tailwinds: US presidential elections and COVID-induced delivery and e-commerce surge. This is evident in the record-high 54% YoY organic revenue growth that Twilio recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 from the top chart above. The COVID tailwind is becoming a headwind as the economy reopens. API use from travel & leisure is unlikely to fully replace e-commerce spending as it has much less communication frequency. Elections worsen the comp as they're non-existent in 2021. The pressure on the YoY growth rate should continue.

A new risk may be on the horizon with profitability. The other pillar of the bearish thesis focuses on the low margins of Twilio and Twilio's gross margins may come under pressure over the coming quarters. The company's core business of SMS messaging is lower margin than the rest of its products which are typically high margin software-focused offerings. Currently, the core business is growing faster than the rest of the company. The consolidated company gross margin should decrease due to the mix shift.

Furthermore, the company's geographic focus should also decrease margins. Twilio's future organic growth lies in the lesser penetrated international markets over the domestic ones. International markets typically have lower margins due to carrier costs. Twilio adds a certain fee over the text message telecommunications cost and telecommunications costs are higher overseas. I've used Twilio data to compare pricing by country. The cost of sending a basic SMS message is in the table below. Think about this example: if Twilio charged $0.01 per message, its gross profit margin would be 57% in the US (0.01/(0.01+0.0175)) versus just 11% in Japan (0.01/(0.01+0.08)) despite garnering the same amount of gross profit dollars. Thus, I expect international growth will reduce gross margins over the coming years.

The Problems are Near-Term, I'm a Buyer of the Dip

I'm bullish on Twilio despite these factors. The base effects that are causing a deceleration in revenue growth aren't a reason to sell. Twilio should remain its strong growth after these extraordinary factors normalize. Selling because of near-term noise is myopic in my opinion, and I'll be taking advantage of the opportunity.

The CPaaS market remains healthy. I urge investors to look outside of Twilio's results to competitors. Vonage (VG) recorded sequentially accelerating API segment revenue growth of 43% YoY and noted "particularly strong messaging growth". LivePerson (LPSN) also saw strong performance in messaging with its messaging volume growing 50% YoY and cited the long-term opportunity with a low messaging penetration rate. The underlying market strength remains healthy.

On its investor day in October 2021, Twilio had set attractive long-term targets of >30% annual revenue growth over the next 4 years and long-term 60-65% gross and >20% operating margins. Management recently reaffirmed its revenue growth guidance, I believe, in response to market worries. This is particularly powerful as Twilio delivered above its guided revenue in 20 of the 20 quarters it has given revenue guidance. The reaffirmation to me means management's confidence in the business and gives me conviction in my transitory deceleration thesis. I'm confident that Twilio will perform well above its guidance.

The gross margin issue isn't a worry for me either. Twilio's margins may decline but the dollar gross profit will continue to increase. The increasing weight of the core messaging API segment in the company's business mix is also a near-term issue thanks to Twilio's software transition (more on this below) and the margin decline due to international expansion isn't from a structural rise in fixed costs but due to higher servicing costs. The dollar gross profit per message remains broadly the same or better (as it can charge more on more expensive messaging costs) for Twilio. In this case, what matters to me is the rise in absolute gross profit and I have confidence that it will.

The gross margins are often taken as a sign of purchasing power. A decreasing gross margin could mean competitive pressures or a more difficult selling environment. However, neither of these is the case here. Twilio has pricing power. While Twilio may have structurally lower gross margins than communications peers like Zoom Video (ZM) (LTM gross margin 72.8%) or Slack (no longer public, 86.5% gross margin in FY21), it has higher margins than API peers. I've included the gross margin comparison table below (Vonage and Agora (API) have higher margins. I've excluded these names due to the significant non-API businesses of the former and the lack of messaging API focus of the latter). The lower margins than communication peers are because of service fees in Twilio's industry and shouldn't be taken as a sign of lower pricing power. Twilio's higher gross margins than its peers show the pricing power it has in its industry.

Source: Capital IQ

As I see the reasons for the sell-offs as unwarranted, especially considering the magnitude of the sell-off, I see the recent price action as a buying opportunity in the quality name.

Core Business in Great Shape From a Long-Term Perspective

CPaaS is a secular growth area. Software is at the epicenter of the digital transformation mega-theme and APIs fuel software. The growth of the CPaaS industry is directly correlated to increasing digital adoption. This is evident in the long-term ~30% market growth estimates of both Gartner and IDC. The industry growth rate gives me conviction in the future of Twilio's core business.

Twilio is the pioneer of the market and the clear leader with a market share that is more than three times its closes competitor. Twilio has historically shown organic growth well above the market rates and I expect it to continue to do so. This increases my conviction in the organic growth rate of the company.

Long-Term Investors Must Factor in More than Current Operations

Twilio's valuation is a worry among investors. The multiples are extremely high and they're expected to remain so for the foreseeable future. The company isn't profitable at the operating level which makes it difficult to forecast cash flows.

I believe that the future model of Twilio is different than today and investors must consider where Twilio is heading and not where it's been. The company is much more than its current operations of API CPaaS service. The company is under transition and is pivoting to a consumer engagement SaaS-based CRM platform. The recent actions of Twilio scream of this plan. The acquisition of Segment, a consumer data platform, along with the launch of new products including Engage, a growth automation platform, Flex, a contact center platform, and Frontline, a digital relationship builder all are steps towards the same goal.

The pivoted model is much more favorable to Twilio's current business. The value-value added services offered through the platform will increase Twilio's differentiation from peers and protect it against the commoditization of CPaaS services. Furthermore, Twilio will be stronger with its new capabilities. Combining marketing automation, customer engagement, and APIs under one roof will likely make user acquisition easier and stickiness higher, as well as higher expansion rates with a land and expand SaaS model.

The switch is also favorable from a margin perspective. I've written about the margin effects of the product mix. Practically, nothing can increase margins as much as the highly profitable and scalable SaaS model which is what Twilio is growing. I believe that this is what the management is hinting at with its aforementioned high long-term margin targets of 60-65% gross and >20% operating.

The market should reward Twilio as it executes on the pivot. Recurring revenues are highly preferable to transaction-based revenues like those of Twilio's. Subscriptions are resilient and are more sticky and visible. Subscription revenues are generally awarded a premium multiple. Twilio's trading multiple should expand as recurring revenues become a larger portion of its revenues all else equal.

I believe that the long-term value in Twilio stock lies in this business model transition which I believe is overlooked on the street. I don't think that the paramount issue regarding Twilio stock is current organic growth or gross margins but whether it can execute on the transition. The stock should offer meaningful upside if it can regardless of near-term noise and is likely overpriced if it can't. Any long-term investment decision should have this question in focus. As my answer to the long-term question is a confident yes, I'm bullish on Twilio stock. The near-term sell-off due to unwarranted reasons (according to me) magnifies the opportunity, in my opinion. I'm a buyer of Twilio at today's levels with a decade-long investment horizon.