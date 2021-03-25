Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Last month, illustrious consumer beverage company- Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) completed full ownership of the premium sports drink maker- BodyArmor for $5.6bn.

For the uninitiated, BodyArmor is essentially a "premium" sports drink provider that produces drinks noted for their superior hydration. Unlike some of its peers in this space that utilize artificial flavoring and coloring, BodyArmor only sticks to natural flavors and sweeteners. It is also noted for its coconut-water-based form. Currently, it sells its products under four brands-

BodyArmor Sports Drink (the flagship product)

BodyArmor Lyte (the same nutrients as BodyArmor Sports but only 20 calories and 2 grams of sugar per bottle)

BodyArmor Edge (Caffeine plus electrolyte drink), and

BodyArmor Sportwater (Alkaline water with PH9+ and electrolytes drink).

KO was previously backed by Kobe Bryant who got on board as a shareholder in 2013 and currently has an impressive roster of brand ambassadors including the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Osaka, Carrie Underwood, Megan Rapinoe, James Harden, Mookie Betts, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Trout, and Dustin Johnson.

In this article, I will first cover the implications of the BodyArmor-KO deal, before concluding with some thoughts on other factors that could weigh on the KO stock in the short term.

Implication of the BodyArmor Acquisition

In the pipeline for three years

The first thing to highlight is that this is not a spur-of-the-moment deal that only managed to catch the fancy of the KO management off-late; rather, it is something that has been brewing in the background for three years now. In 2018, the company had secured a 15% minority interest in BA Sports Nutrition LLC (BodyArmor, as it was known then). As part of the initial deal, Coke had secured an option to obtain the remaining 85%, based on an agreed-upon formula which had become exercisable only this year. Evidently, BodyArmor has managed to hit some of the internal KPIs that KO first laid out, prompting the latter to splurge $5.6bn; this also incidentally makes it the largest deal in KO's history (previously, in 2018, they'd shed out $5.1bn to acquire Costa Coffee).

Could Coke afford to do this deal?

Given the size of the deal, one of the most pressing questions to ask is can COKE afford to do this? I believe the answer is a resounding yes. Firstly, consider that COKE is a relentless FCF generator. Typically, their FCF conversion ratio hovers around the 90-95% mark but this year it will likely cross 100%; they will likely finish the year, delivering 13-14% organic revenue growth. With such a strong revenue growth base, you're well set to ensure strong operating leverage. Then crucially, don't underestimate the benefit of an accounts receivables factoring program that KO put into place towards the fag end of last year (in some countries they've been financing their trade receivables selling it at a discount to financial institutions). We're now seeing the benefits of this in the 2021 working capital position. All in all, cash flow from operations for 9M-21 currently stands at ~$9.2bn, representing impressive annual growth of almost 50%! They intend to spend around $1.2bn in CAPEX and they're comfortably covering their dividends.

In effect, you're looking at a company that currently has built up $11.3bn of cash on its balance sheet, in addition to $1.7bn of marketable securities, and $1.8bn of short-term investments. In aggregate, all these funding sources cover the BodyArmor acquisition figure by 2.6x, so it clearly doesn't look like they're hard-pressed for funds. Also, even though a sum of $5.6bn appears to be mammoth in isolation, I don't believe the deal multiple at an implied 4.7x EV/sales is particularly exorbitant (BodyArmor is poised to finish the year with annual revenue of $1.4bn; extrapolating the $4.6bn valued 85% stake implies a total EV of ~$6.6bn). Just for some perspective, the KO stock per se trades at a forward EV/sale of 7.14x.

The cons

Clearly, Coke could afford to do this deal, but should they have done it? Some skeptics would suggest that given Gatorade already controls 68% of the U.S sports drink market, it makes limited sense to go gung-ho when you're still only likely to be a distant second (BodyArmor and COKE's existing sports drink brand-Powerade will reportedly have a 22% aggregate share in the market).

Then, consider that ultimately the sports and energy drinks part of the US beverages market only accounts for less than 4% of the total market, so from a capital allocation angle, one could question the company's decision to deploy more than a third of its cash on books ($14.8bn) in this endeavor.

There are also those who would question if "some" of those acquisition funds could have been better deployed in resuming COKE's buyback program which had gone dormant since last year (particularly when the KO stock has largely been trading in a sideways range since April 2021 and could do with a boost).

The pros

I can appreciate those concerns, yet there are also some compelling reasons for going down this route. Firstly, with $1.4bn of annual sales coming in, this should boost COKE's North American revenue by around 10% and boost total group sales by ~4%. Then, unlike other acquisitions, COKE is unlikely to face any major integration issues as they've already been in collaboration for three years now. It's also worth highlighting what a world of good this collaboration has done for catapulting the BodyArmor brand. Over the last 3 years, BodyArmor has massively benefited from the distribution of Coke's US bottling systems; when Coke first got involved in 2018, BodyArmor was only generating $250m of sales, this year the unit will finish with $1400m of sales, implying an impressive CAGR of 77% (this year alone, sales growth is expected to be 50%). I haven't been able to source Gatorade's annual growth in sales over the last three years, but I doubt it is anywhere close to these levels (incidentally in Q3-21, Gatorade sales were down double-digit). Evidently, BodyArmor is gaining share at a rapid pace.

KO management also highlighted that BodyArmor was not only taking share in the market, but it was also expanding the sports drink category per se, with new consumers coming on board. KO plans to segment BodyArmor and Powerade separately, positioning the former as a premium offering with the latter more of a mainstream offering and hopes this can help grow the sports drink segment even further. If this segmentation works, there's potential for BodyArmor to then be taken to Coke's other international markets such as Europe where they currently offer Aquarius which could be construed to be the European version of Powerade and help grow the sports drink category there as well.

All in all, even though the sports drink category may still appear to be nascent, Coke needs to take preliminary steps to diversify beyond its traditional offerings which are predominantly based on sugar-sweetened solutions. According to WHO, global obesity levels have tripled over the last 40 years or so, and as public health concerns grow by the day, you could have instances in the future where taxes are levied on these sorts of products or actions taken to curtail their growth.

Other considerations - Is KO stock a buy, sell, or hold?

Investors will need to be patient and give the BodyArmor sub-plot time to leave its imprints within the Coca-Cola story and the broader sports drink market. For now, in the near-term, stock-price movements will likely be dictated by other sub-themes which appear to be quite mixed.

Firstly, it was encouraging to discover that the management had recently scaled up its FY organic growth expectations from the previous range of 12-14% to 13-14% (crucially expected annual EPS growth was upgraded from 13-15% to 15-17%). Despite recently recapturing and growing above the FY19 underlying volume levels in Q3-21, I still believe the company has ample runaway to make up for lost ground. As part of their transformation agenda, management has been resorting to more focussed and consumer-facing marketing spend (which has weighed on recent operating margins). In FY22, one will likely see a quicker payback on these marketing initiatives as avenues such as sporting and live events and the away-from-home channel pick up speed (much of the growth this year has come from the at-home channel, with away-from-home yet to hit 2019 levels, although there was a sequential improvement in Q3).

Conversely, even though KO will continue to benefit in Q4 from some of its commodity-related hedges, this won't be the case next year as these hedges will begin to roll off from next year. Conversely, commodity-related inflation on KO's FY22 COGS will be closer to the mid-single digits.

There's also the currency angle to consider with KO deriving around two-thirds of its revenue from abroad. In late October, the KO management stated that FX headwinds in FY22 would be closer to 2-3%. Note that the dollar index was then trading at 93.6; since then, the dollar has gained more than 3% and looks set to gain even further, increasing the FX risk for KO even more.

Then if I focus on the qualities of the KO stock per se, once again I see a mixed picture.

Firstly, why should you look at this stock? Well, structurally I just feel that KO has the hallmarks of a fine portfolio stock. With the S&P500 less than a percent away from its lifetime highs and with negative Omicron-related news flow never too far away, you'd want some portfolio exposure to a blue-chip low-beta name such as KO that can adroitly mitigate spikes in volatility and risk aversion. Over the last 15-years, KO's beta has only averaged 0.55x and I believe this could serve as a useful hedge during an era such as this. In addition to that, you also get to lock in a very healthy dividend yield of 3%, which is 2x as much as the yield on offer with KO's peer set that make up the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ).

Having said that, is it the right time to enter the KO stock? Probably not, I'd prefer to wait for slightly better buying levels. I'm looking at the range of $52-54 which coincides with the lower boundary of the ascending channel that KO has been following since the pandemic, and also the support zone which it has defended since March 2020.

Then, if I look at how KO is positioned relative to the food and beverage peer set (PBJ), we can see that this ratio is at a rather tricky juncture; around the upper boundary of the descending channel that has been in place since the advent of the pandemic and closer to the upper boundary of the range that has been in place since Feb 2021. At these crucial inflection points, it would be advisable to sit on the sidelines and only make a call when the risk-reward turns in your favor.

Finally, there's the valuation angle to consider and even here, KO doesn't look cheap anymore trading at an FY22 forward P/E of 23.1x, ~5% higher than its long-run average.

Thus, to conclude, whilst the business outlook on Coca-Cola still looks largely encouraging (with a few potential blemishes), I'm not necessarily sure this is the best point to stage an entry in the KO stock; I'd rate the KO stock as a HOLD.