Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) just released a stellar set of 3Q21 results and there were some interesting points made by management during the management call that made me interested in the company. This article aims to explore the investment potential as well as risks of investing in Li Auto.

Investment thesis

Li Auto is well positioned for the future growth in the electric vehicle (EV) market as it has a compelling value proposition for its specific demographic (family users), it is the only Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) player that differentiates itself from competitors, and it has a strategic roadmap to roll out full Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in 2023 which would solidify its position in the EV market. A key optionality in the investment includes its autonomous driving investments.

Industry

With growing awareness of climate change and EVs, the transition from ICE to EVs is accelerating, especially in China. From 2021 to 2026, China's EV market is expected to grow by 31%. In fact, the Chinese government aims to have New Energy Vehicle sales make up 70% of market share by 2030. (NEVs include EREVs and BEVs)

All over the world, the mix of EVs have risen from a mere 0.6% in 2015 to 2.5% in 2019.

Source: Mckinsey

The global outlook for EV market share is expected to increase to nearly 30%, as EVs take up share from traditional ICEs. Source: Deloitte

Why EREVs?

Li Auto's founder, Li Xiang, created the company to deal with the range anxiety associated with the transition to EVs. EREVs are essentially an all-electric vehicle, but it has a small ICE to generate additional electric power. This helps to extend the range of the vehicle and help to address the key drawback of BEVs, which is its limited range. The technology can help consumers who are used to ICE to shift to EREVs before finally transitioning to a full BEV when it is more widely adopted and with ample infrastructure.

Li Auto's competitive advantage

Focus on 1 core model

In the highly competitive EV market, Li Auto has a very specific demographic it is targeting: family users. Unlike other EV players, the company is focused on its target segment and currently has only been selling its one model, the Li ONE. The Li ONE is a six seat electric SUV that sells for 320,000 yuan ($50,700).

In my opinion, Li Auto's strategy on focusing on 1 core model is one of its core advantages in the crowded EV market. While its competitors' strategies are to release as many models as they can or to speed up their timeline for new model releases, Li Auto is not fazed by the hype and continues on its strategy. This focus on 1 core model, the Li ONE, will help Li Auto achieve economies of scale in the production of the Li ONE, which has helped it achieve much better efficiencies and thus margins compared to peers.

2 strategic road maps for EREV and BEV

EREVs are currently a solution for the BEVs, but eventually as more EV infrastructure is built and EVs become more common, BEVs will be the main sales in the EV market.

Li Auto has a strategic roadmap for its BEV strategy. By 2023, Li Auto will deliver its first BEVs. To cope with the new strategy, Li Auto is constructing a new Beijing plant that will focus on the production of its full BEVs, which will start production in 2023 and have a capacity of 500,000 units.

Its strategic roadmap for its EREV strategy includes ramping up production of EREVs in its Chang Zhou plant to 15,000 units per month by Chinese New Year of 2022. Furthermore, it is launching a new X platform in 2022, which will see its new model, X01, a full size premium smart SUV be introduced to the market to complement its Li ONE. In my opinion, with these 2 models for its EREV strategy, Li Auto will have a very strong positioning in the EREV market for family users and see outsized growth over the next 5 years.

Source: China Automotive News

Autonomous driving

I am of the opinion that Li Auto is well positioned for not just the EV wave, but also in the next autonomous driving wave. As said by CEO and founder of Li Auto, Mr Lixiang, he views Li Auto's current efforts in autonomous diving segment as key as he sees that the segment will experience development at the rate of Moore's Law. He is also of the view that by 2030 all smart EVs will come standard with L4 autonomous driving, which is also the view that I take.

Li Auto is investing heavily in autonomous driving technology today, with the believe that L4 autonomous driving will be the mainstream mode in the foreseeable future, in line with Mr Lixiang's view. In fact, Li Auto announced that from 2022, all of its new models will come with the needed hardware that is compatible with its own in-house self-developed L4 autonomous driving. In my opinion, Li Auto's ability to develop its own full stack software capabilities for its autonomous driving solution is a key competitive advantage against competitors, especially those without sufficient margins to carry out research and development in product and technology development.

Li Auto announced that they will be rolling out its Navigation on ADAS (NOA) update in Dec-21. This new update will provide its family users with Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) functions that are enhanced, safe and convenient. This will also be the largest NOA roll out in China due to Li Auto's relatively large EREV fleet, which is the first company to do so at scale in China. Its NOA feature has been through over a million kilometres of testing and along with the new December update, will enable Li Auto to stay ahead of peers by having a large swath of data to train its algorithm to make it better than peers. With this large scale in customer base, this makes Li Auto's NOA feature differentiated compared to peers.

Solid business model and growing moat

Li Auto's founder and CEO Li Xiang mentioned that it is critical for Li Auto to achieve its long term gross margin targets of 25% in order to invest in R&D and focus on not just product development but also technology development. (3Q21 gross margins at 25%).

This ties in with its strong focus and high economies of scale in its sole Li ONE model to ensure adequate margins so that Li Auto has the necessary internal funds to invest further in both the development of its products and technology, thereby ensuring a deeper competitive moat.

Peer analysis

Due to the stage of development and the key geographies of revenues, Li Auto's competitors are Xpeng and Nio. These are companies that are relatively early in their stage of development and with sales mainly in China. Of course, Tesla is competing in the EV space in China but I am the opinion that they are in much later stage of development where there is scale of production and Tesla's China sales is only half that of its North America sales.

As mentioned earlier, I am of the opinion that Li Auto's focus on 1 core model is the right strategy for an early-stage EV player. As can be seen below, Li Auto's gross profit margins are 20%, only slightly lower than Tesla's 23%, while still at much lower scale compared to the EV leader. Xpeng and Nio are also currently operating at a lower GPM of 12% and 19% respectively.

Source: Seeking Alpha

At the net profit margin level, we can see that Li Auto has a superior -2% net loss margin compared to Nil and Xpeng that are at -30% net loss margin.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In terms of market share in China, the following chart shows the players selling the most EVs in China. With 7.6k units delivered, Li Auto is comfortably at the top 10 market share in China (as shown below) and it remains the top SUV EV sold in China.

Source: Clean Technica

It is my view that Li Auto will continue to see strong growth of % in the coming 5 years due to its strong unique selling proposition for family users in the EREV SUV market and remain the leader for the foreseeable future.

Financials

In FY20 and FY21, Li Auto revenue grew by 3225% and 172% respectively. Although this exponential growth will not continue in the same proportion, I believe that Li Auto will continue to grab market share, especially from ICE SUV players.

Based on S&P, China EV market is poised to grow from 1.8m cars in 2021 to 6m by 2025. This implies 35% CAGR during the period. I expect Li Auto sales to grow from its current Rmb 26bn in FY21 to grow by 57% CAGR to Rmb 153bn in FY25. The rationale of this is based on the ramp up of its new Beijing plant for its BEVs and the continued ramp up of its Changzhou plant for EREVs to more than 700k units, from its current 100k units of production (representing a CAGR of 57%)

Li Auto's gross profit margin in FY20 and FY21 were 16% and 20% respectively. Based on founder Li Xiang's comment, I believe that the company will continue to target and achieve at least 20% gross profit margins in the future.

In terms of net profit margin, I expect with scale and increasing deliveries, we will see profitability in FY23, at about 8% net profit margin as its factories are fully ramped up and EREV deliveries are at scale. This 8% net profit margin is a more similar margin to Tesla's current net profit margin of 9% as Li Auto business improves in scale and efficiency.

Valuation

Li Auto is trading at 9x P/S while peers like Nio and Xpeng are trading at 10x and 16x P/S respectively. For reference, Tesla is trading at 21x P/S.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Based on the Rmb 152bn of revenues at 8% net profit margin in FY25 derived in the financials section above, this brings net profit for FY25 to be Rmb 7.6bn.

Assuming a P/E of 50x (since Li Auto's earnings growth will grow by the corresponding 50% CAGR over the period) and cost of equity of 16.5%, the net profit of Rmb 7.6bn discounted back will yield a Target Price of $51.95. (Target price implies 60% upside potential from current price of $32.46). As such I am initiating Li Auto with a Strong Buy.

Key risks

Supply chain challenges

As the world grapples with covid-19, supply chain challenges sprouted all over the world. This poses a supply chain threat to Li Auto if it is unable to manage the risks well. However, in its 3Q21 results, vehicle deliveries reached a record amidst supply chain challenges (vehicle delivery grew 190% YoY). As such, I am of the view that Li Auto's supply chain has the strength and resilience needed during difficult times.

Battery cost

Another concern that affects the EV industry in general is the rising raw material costs and thus, the cost of batteries needed in batteries. Management claimed that although they have seen large raw material price increases for batteries recently, they do not have a plan to increase prices with CATL, its main battery supplier.

Furthermore, it is important to note that since Li Auto manufactures EREVs, these have fewer battery packs and with the less battery packs, there is limited impact on Li Auto compared to other EV players.

Conclusion

To conclude, I am of the opinion that Li Auto is well positioned with its unique EREV offering and focus on family users, while also having the key road map for BEV and autonomous driving and rate Li Auto a strong buy with a time horizon of 5 years.