Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Today is a very atypical day for me. For the first time since I started covering this stock, I issue a neutral rating on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

This is not to say that I no longer believe in the long-term bull thesis. In the first section below, I explain why I think that most investors should own plenty of AAPL in their portfolio. But I must recognize that shares have rallied a bit too fast in the past several weeks. Before it can climb higher, well past the $200 mark, I believe that the stock needs to at least take a breather relative to the broad mega-cap tech space, if not pull back a bit.

No concerns in the long run

I have not changed my stance on AAPL in the long haul. I continue to believe that the Cupertino, California-based company stands to benefit from a number of favorable trends in consumer tech, both on the product and service sides, that should support the stock over a multi-year period. For this reason, I continue to allocate a large chunk of my All-Equities SRG (which stands for "Storm Resistant Growth") portfolio to Apple stock.

Among these key themes are the following:

an iPhone 13 cycle that, despite some mixed signals, seems to be stronger than previously expected; a services segment that continues to grow at a 20%-plus pace (see chart below), despite it having produced a whopping $68 billion in revenues in fiscal 2021 alone; and greenfield opportunities in mixed reality and autonomous vehicles, which Wall Street analysts have been quoting recently to justify a sequence of price target increases.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from company reports

Warning signs for the short term

The main problem that I see with Apple today is the strong and unusual rally that the stock has undergone in the past several weeks. Against the tech-rich Nasdaq index, as of December 10, AAPL had outperformed its benchmark over the previous month by a whopping 19.5 percentage points.

A more vicious run relative to the broad market happened only once in the past decade, as the graph below depicts. That was back in late August 2020, moments before I issued a "trim your AAPL position" warning due, in part, to the 4-to-1 split pushing valuations much higher for no good reason.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from company reports

I ran the numbers. Over the past 10 years, an investor that bought AAPL on any given day and held shares for one year would have earned sizable returns of nearly +31%. However, if the stock purchase had been made after Apple outperformed the Nasdaq by 10 percentage points or more over the previous month, as is the case now, the forward 12-month gains would have been substantially lower: less than +11%.

Front-loaded gains

I believe that what makes Apple a good investment for the long run is precisely what has caused the stock to move too far, too fast in the past few weeks. Amid concerns over the Omicron variant in late November, investors flocked to the safety of Big Tech names with robust growth opportunities that are somewhat agnostic to potential macroeconomic headwinds.

In the case of Apple, optimism was justified by the same factors listed above: iPhone cycle, services growth, brand-new opportunities in metaverse (Apple Glass) and electric vehicle (Apple Car). The problem is that investors seem to have front-loaded much of the positive impact that these business drivers could have on the share price.

Evidence can be found in the forward P/E ratio. Not long ago, when AAPL traded nearly 20% below current levels, I said that valuation concerns were overblown. At that point, the next-year earnings multiple was 24x. Today, barely one month later, that same number has quickly climbed to an all-time high of almost 29x, as the chart below illustrates.

Data by YCharts

In summary

For the reasons discussed above, I turn cautious about Apple stock in the immediate term. To be clear, this is not to say that I should or would sell all my AAPL position. I have not done so, and will not do it anytime soon (if ever).

At the same time, I believe that now could be a good time to trim the position around the edges. Think of it as an early rebalance: an S&P 500-like portfolio that had 10% allocated to Apple one month ago would now have nearly 12% of its assets in AAPL. Maybe resetting the position back to 10%, thus locking in some gain from the recent rally, might make sense.

For as long as the current setup remains in place, I maintain my neutral stance on AAPL. If or once the stock pulls back some $10 per share from the current $179-plus levels at the time of writing, or when the rest of the market catches up with it, I will likely revisit my stance.