Introduction

In March 2021, I wrote a bearish article on SA about solar power and roofing systems installation company Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCPK:SIRC) in which I said that the revenue growth likely wasn't organic and was fueled by acquisitions. I then wrote a follow-up article in June, in which I said that I thought that the business of the company wasn't worth much.

Now, I'm changing my view to neutral. This is not because the fundamentals of the business have changed, but because Solar Integrated Roofing recently entered into a $42 million equity purchase agreement. Some of the fresh funds will be used for share buybacks, which I think is likely to push up the market valuation in the near future. Let's review.

Overview of the recent developments

Solar Integrated Roofing has ambitious goals for its FY22 which ends on May 31. The company thinks that revenues for the fiscal year could be in the $100 million range and that it can achieve profitability in 2021 thanks to organic growth and synergies across its many brands.

(Source: Solar Integrated Roofing)

Besides solar installations, the company has operations in the battery storage and electric vehicle charging markets. It claims that the solar and roofing businesses are highly complementary and that there will be cross-selling opportunities across solar, battery backup, EV charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting work. According to the latest corporate presentation, battery storage currently accounts for around 5% of total revenues but is growing rapidly. The expected gross margin for this segment is around 35%. The expected margins for electric vehicle charging installations look even better at 45%.

Looking at the revenue growth chart alone, it seems that Solar Integrated Roofing is an exciting hypergrowth company.

(Source: Solar Integrated Roofing)

However, the latest financial results paint a different picture. You see, revenues almost doubled year-on-year in Q2 FY22 to $10.3 million and grew by $1.85 million compared to the previous quarter. However, they should've been much higher considering that in June the company bought a competitor named Future Home Power which it claimed drove $1.4 million in sales in the last week of May alone. The revenues from this new subsidiary were expected to increase to $2 million per week in the near future. This means that either the revenues coming from Future Home Power have dropped significantly between June and August or that the other brands in the portfolio of Solar Integrated Roofing are underperforming.

Also, I find it disappointing that the business is still nowhere near profitability considering Solar Integrated Roofing said earlier this year that its goal was to buy up competitors at 1.5x EBITDA. Looking at the latest financials, it seems that the acquisitions are made at much worse multiples.

(Source: Solar Integrated Roofing)

However, we can't really know what's happening as it seems Solar Integrated Roofing is sometimes using the term sales for contracted revenue. Let me give you an example - July sales came in at $10.5 million according to the latest corporate presentation, which is higher than the revenues figure for the entire quarter.

(Source: Solar Integrated Roofing)

Regarding the figures for Q2 FY22, Solar Integrated Roofing said that sales came in at $25 million.

Looking at the future, I think that FY22 revenues of $100 million (or at least what the company counts as sales) are an achievable target considering Solar Integrated Roofing has been buying 2-3 new competitors each quarter. Regarding reaching profitability soon, I'm not optimistic.

Besides the lack of profitability, I think another major issue emerging from all of these acquisitions is significant stock dilution. Looking back, the number of shares outstanding has more than doubled in 12 months.

(Source: Solar Integrated Roofing)

Solar Integrated Roofing currently has a total of 453,498,555 common shares outstanding, giving it a market valuation of $107.1 million as of the time of writing. In my view, the business continues to be close to worthless from a fundamentals point of view. Yet, I'm no longer bearish and this is because of an incoming buyback program that is likely to boost the share price.

On November 3, Solar Integrated Roofing announced that it inked an agreement with an investment firm named Arbiter Capital under which the latter is buying a total of 6 million Series B preferred shares at $7.00 apiece. Each of those Series B preferred shares can be converted into 10 common shares, which means that Arbiter Capital is paying almost double the current common share price. This shows a lot of confidence in the business. Theoretically, Solar Integrated Roofing could buy back around 112 million shares if it decided to put all the fresh funds into share purchases. This amount is equal to over a third of the current float.

In view of these factors, I think that short-selling has become dangerous and bears should start thinking about closing their positions.

Investor takeaway

I continue to view Solar Integrated Roofing as a small and unprofitable solar and roofing installation company. I think it's likely that revenues have been growing mainly through acquisitions, but it's impossible to know for sure as the company's reported revenues and sales don't match.

In my opinion, the business of Solar Integrated Roofing is still close to worthless from a fundamentals point but short-selling has likely become dangerous due to the recently announced share buyback. In my view, bears could be better off closing their positions.

Overall, I think it's been a good call that has run its course. As of the time of writing, the share price of Solar Integrated Roofing has fallen by 50% since my first article on the company came out.