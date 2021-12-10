JasonDoiy/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), the household online payment firm with around 416 million active merchant accounts is currently gaining investors attention after sliding 30% over the last 6 months. The stock is extremely popular amongst American investors as approximately 245 hedge funds have it in their top 10 holdings. That being said, despite the large institutions and Wall Street's optimism around the stock, I fail to see what the majority of analysts see in PayPal. To begin with, despite the company's stock sliding 30% over the last 6 months, PayPal is still trading at a GAAP forward Price-to-earnings multiple of 53. Secondly, the company has had poor performance when looking at their return on invested capital. Thirdly, PayPal's FCF calculations in my opinion are inaccurate to the actual volume of cash the company is bringing in. Lastly, PayPal's business model appears to be fizzling out as India's FinTech expansion has shown that a transaction middleman is becoming increasingly redundant.

Data by YCharts

PayPal's Underperformance

In order for me to come to the conclusion that PayPal has under-performed this year, I had compared the returns on invested capital of PayPal versus peers Visa Inc (NYSE:V) and Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA). The return on invested capital is a key metric measuring how well management is at deploying their capital profitably. The following are the three companies current ROIC.

Data by YCharts

One of the main reasons why Visa and Mastercard has and will continue to outperform PayPal in returns on invested capital is because their business models are much less risky. Visa and Mastercard are just payment processors who pass on any additional risks to retailers and banks, whereas PayPal has to endure the risk of a merchant either defaulting or not making a payment. That additional risk PayPal is forced to endure leads to transaction and credit losses which hurts their profitability. This ultimately gives PayPal's competitors a competitive advantage when looking through the lens of an investor.

Transaction And Credit Losses

From my perspective, the method in which is used to calculate PayPal's cashflows comes with some misrepresentations. The big problem with PayPal's FCF calculation is that they are able to add back all of their transaction and credit losses back onto their cashflow statement. This made up around 30% of PayPal's operating cashflow in 2020.

Source: 10-k

As you can see, these transaction and credit losses have been making up a solid chunk of PayPal's annual free cashflow. These transaction and credit losses are simple to explain. PayPal provides loans to individuals with bad credit, and should they write off those bad loans (which they're in fact doing a lot of), the losses are added back on PayPal's cashflow statement. I am of the opinion that investors should be aware of the risks involved in this and be vigilant when accounting it in your analysis. PayPal even acknowledges the risk of these bad loans in their 10-k form.

For this reason, the large amount of transaction and credit losses being added back onto PayPal's cashflow statement represent additional risk and also leads me to believe that their cashflow calculation is slightly misrepresented.

Valuation

In order to compute the intrinsic value of PayPal stock, I will provide a discount cashflow model. The following is a forecast of some key data points needed to compute the calculation (all figures in millions USD).

Source: Authors Calculations

For this calculation, I will be subtracting PayPal's transaction and credit losses as I've earlier stated that they overstate the company's cashflow. Additionally, I used 3 year moving averages to forecast D&A and CapEx costs. Lastly, I chose a discount rate of 8% and a perpetual growth rate of 3%. The following is my discount cashflow model.

My final consensus after computing my DCF model is that PayPal's intrinsic value is 77% lower than where shares are currently trading. This makes PayPal shares egregiously overvalued. Furthermore, looking deeper at PayPal's valuation using a comparable cost analysis, you can once again see by comparing the company's EV/EBITDA ratio to Visa and Mastercard, how overpriced PayPal shares are currently when compared to its peers.

Data by YCharts

I thought it would be important to add that PayPal's 1 year EPS growth rate is only about 4%, which compared to peers Visa and Mastercard is worse. Additionally, despite PayPal having a higher EV/EBITDA than both Mastercard and Visa, the company's YoY quarterly EPS growth has been lower and has shown a massive slowdown. Moreover, I don't expect PayPal's growth to pick up in the future as the industry moves away from their value proposition. The following is a chart representing quarterly YoY growth of the three companies.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, PayPal's EV-to-EBITDA is higher, despite lower EPS growth then their two largest rivals. To conclude on PayPal's valuation, PayPal has the price of a growth stock however, the company's growth rate and growth catalyst closer resembles a retirement value stock. This further amplifies my conviction that in my opinion PayPal shares are overvalued.

FinTech Evolution Is Leaving PayPal Behind

When PayPal originally released its initial concept and value proposition, it took the world by storm as their business model was nothing others had seen before. That being said, the greatest risk PayPal faces in the future is that its clock may be ticking as banks and other new FinTech solutions change the market to where we just have bank-to-bank transactions, leaving less need for a middleman such as PayPal. You're already beginning to see this in countries such as China and now India. India specifically is set to have bank-to-bank digital payments increase rapidly over the next couple of years. The following is the forecasted dollar amount of digital payments in India in trillions of rupees.

Source: Statista

Between China and India's adoption of FinTech and digital payments, the countries are setting the stage as to where the payment market will be headed in the next couple of years. Unfortunately for PayPal, that seems to be a world without a middleman between a merchant and a bank. Mastercard and Visa don't carry this risk because both companies just process payments, leaving them to be much better alternative investments.

Why I Could Be Wrong And Final Thoughts

To conclude my bearish PayPal thesis, I would like to say that if PayPal is able to pull together a couple of decent quarters, then in the short-term I could be wrong about the stock price as Wall Street's fondness for the company could push the valuation a little bit higher. That being said, I have to say that longer-term this is definitely a position I would want to avoid. PayPal's FCF calculations in my opinion are questionable, the company is currently egregiously overpriced with little growth, and its business model could begin to be fazed out down the line. For these reasons, I believe that PayPal is poised to fall by an additional 30-40% over the next 1-2 years. As much as investors want to talk about the past performance for this company, past performance does not equate to future performance. Therefore, I have to say that if you decide to purchase some PayPal shares, I think you will certainly pay pal.