Investing is not just about keeping a close eye on the companies in your portfolio, although this is exactly what many investors are doing today. Macroeconomic developments and policy decisions can and will have a massive impact on certain business sectors from time to time, which is why I believe investors need to pay close attention to what is happening in the economy to identify future winners and losers. There is a lot of focus on the Fed and interest rates today, which is not a bad thing, but some investors seem to be ignoring the importance of the infrastructure bill introduced by President Biden. As with any fiscal policy, this bill is likely to create a good platform for certain business sectors to thrive while making it difficult for others to survive. In this analysis, we will discuss the important details of the infrastructure bill and introduce a few companies that could make it big thanks to multi-billion-dollar spending by the government.

What Is The Infrastructure Bill?

President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law on November 15, which was initially approved by the Senate last August. The bill is one of the largest infrastructure packages in U.S history and is widely known as the infrastructure bill. After prolonged months of bipartisan negotiations and tense political battles, President Biden was able to sign this bill into law in November, and it makes sense for investors to evaluate the impact of this bill on stock prices because of the multi-billion-dollar investments the government has planned for certain business sectors. Altogether, the infrastructure bill is expected to pump $1.2 trillion into the economy through government investments over the next few years.

What Sectors Will The Infrastructure Bill Impact?

According to the 2,702-page bill, around $110 billion will go towards the development of roads and bridges along with investments in major transportation programs, while $39 billion will be allocated to modernize transit systems improving access for the elderly and disabled. As part of this program, the government plans to repair more than 24,000 buses, 5,000 railcars, and thousands of miles of train tracks and replace thousands of state vehicles with zero-emission models.

The government plans to invest $11 billion in transportation safety programs as well, including a new program to help states and localities reduce crashes and fatalities in their communities, particularly among cyclists and pedestrians. There is also a $66 billion allocation for passenger and freight rail funding which would help eliminate Amtrak's maintenance backlog, modernize the Northeast Corridor line, and bring rail service to areas outside the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions. A $12 billion partnership grant for intercity rail service is included in the package as well.

A whopping $65 billion will be spent to expand the country's broadband infrastructure, and to ensure low-income Americans have access to high-quality Internet, a subsidy of $30 per month will be offered. Broadband internet providers such as AT&T Inc. (T) and Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) will receive some $40 billion in grants to expand their networks to rural areas. This program will result in an increase in the number of households that could eventually become full-paying customers, which in return will benefit the telecom industry in the long term.

A $108 billion investment will help upgrade the nation's electricity grid with thousands of miles of new transmission lines along with funds to develop environmentally friendly smart-grid technology. Some of the clean-energy measures were cut from the bill to satisfy spending-weary lawmakers eventually, but the bill still addresses ESG concerns raised by activists in the recent past. As part of this bill, the government plans to invest in a $6 billion, four-year program to keep nuclear reactors in operation despite the calls from progressives to invest in renewable energy sources like solar and wind power to make sure Americans will have access to electricity with minimal breakdowns until a full transition into renewable energy sources.

An investment of $55 billion is proposed to replace the nation's lead pipes while expanding access to clean water, which is the largest ever investment in clean drinking water announced by the U.S. government. Investments will also be made towards making the system more resilient to droughts, floods, and cyberattacks.

More than $25 billion has been allocated to help modernize America's airports, which, according to Airports Council International, will help tackle more than $115 billion worth of project backlogs.

The bill has proposed an investment of $7.5 billion to purchase zero and low-emission buses and ferries, aiming to deliver thousands of electric school buses to districts across the country. Another $7.5 billion will go towards building a nationwide network of plug-in electric vehicle chargers. These will act as a modest boom for the rapidly growing electric vehicle industry.

Potential Winners Of The Infrastructure Bill

Construction companies will benefit from the infrastructure bill, and companies such as Nucor Corporation (NUE) that owns a well-diversified portfolio of steel products, non-ferrous and ferrous metals will benefit from the planned investments in infrastructure development. The company has already invested in opening up new plants to keep up with the strong demand for its products, and the company is still valued at a forward earnings multiple of 4.77 in the market. At Leads From Gurus, we invested in Nucor shares last April knowing that the infrastructure bill would help the company grow, and we are not planning to book our gains just yet.

Heavy machinery giant Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) could also emerge as a big winner of the infrastructure bill. The company manufactures machinery used in building roads and bridges and digging equipment used in critical water system service and replacement.

Vulcan Materials (VMC), one of the largest construction materials companies in America, is another company to look out for amid favorable macroeconomic developments. The company manufactures and distributes construction aggregate such as asphalt, concrete, sand, and stone.

With massive investments going into green energy projects, the infrastructure bill will be a driving force for energy companies that are focused on renewable energy as well. Although there are many newcomers to this sector that have grabbed the attention of investors, my number one pick is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) because of the scale advantages enjoyed by the company and its strong track record. In addition to the support offered by the infrastructure bill, it would be reasonable to expect more projects under green themes as President Biden has confirmed his commitment to addressing climate change issues as well as increasing the usage of wind, solar, and hydropower energy sources during his Presidency.

Initiatives to uplift the struggling nuclear sector might be a big win for companies such as Exelon Corporation (EXC) as well, but then again, it might be better to focus on renewable energy companies as a long-term investment.

The planned investments in zero-emission vehicles and charging stations are likely to be a big win for the likes of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and Ford Motor Company (F) that are going all-in on electric vehicle investments. Federal investments in charging stations could boost the popularity of EVs among Americans in the coming years, and the support offered by the infrastructure bill is likely just the beginning of favorable policy support for this industry under President Biden's administration.

Sectors That Might Come Under Pressure

To clean up toxic waste, a revised Superfund tax will be imposed until the end of 2031 on the production and import of several chemicals that harm the environment when released such as methane, butane, benzene, toluene, xylene, ethylene, propylene, butadiene, butylene, and acetylene. Chemical producers will be charged a tax of $9.74/ton except for methane production which would be taxed at $6.88/ton. Taxes on many other common chemicals, such as chlorine, ammonia, phosphorus, hydrogen fluoride, and sulfuric acid, would also be imposed. The Superfund tax will cost the American chemical industry more than $1.2 billion per year and might result in certain companies in this sector plunging into losses due to margin contraction. According to Texas Senator Ted Cruz, some chemical manufacturing plants will be forced to shut down or move overseas as well.

The bill might prove to be an obstacle for the growth of cryptocurrency as it mandates brokers to report gains and transactions of more than $10,000 to the Internal Revenue Service similar to stock transactions. Many brokers and companies that seemingly fall under the new law don't have access to the technical information they will be asked to report, which might create difficulties in the future. The bill estimates to bring around $28 billion in tax revenue over the next 10 years from the crypto industry.

The pharmaceutical sector might face some challenges as the new bill targets drugmakers to stop overpacking single-use containers starting in 2023. Drugmakers will be required to refund Medicare for drug waste, which could force some big pharmaceutical companies to repay the government around $100 million annually for medicine that is discarded by doctors due to overpackaging.

Takeaway

The infrastructure bill signed into law last month will have an impact on many different business sectors and there will be both winners and losers. Of course, many other factors will play a part in determining companies that actually go on to become winners and losers in the long run, so a prudent investor should look beyond just the impact of the infrastructure bill before making an investment decision.