Tijana87/iStock via Getty Images

Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has fallen over 16% in the last 6 months. The company, li.ke other high growth names, has been shunned by the market, but the selling may be overdone. Square's business is growing fast and earnings will grow fast in the next few years. I am particularly bullish on CashApp and the cryptocurrency projects that the company has lined up. I think we could see Square rally hard into the end of the year.

What's been going on?

Square, which has changed its name to Block, has been following a downward trend in the last 6 months. I believe there are two main reasons for this. The first, is macroeconomic, with the Federal Reserve beginning the tapering process against the backdrop of high inflation. Stocks don't like taper talks, and least of all growth stocks. Stocks like SQ that aren't yet very profitable and are still in expansion mode, suffer more from higher rates.

We have seen big drops in a lot of high growth names, especially following disappointing results, and this has also been a factor with Square, which missed on both revenue and earnings estimates. Let's look at a segment breakdown for the last quarter:

Source: Shareholder Letter

As we can see, revenues are up across the board, with both CashApp and Seller growing at over 20% YoY. However, there are two problems investors have with these numbers. Firstly, growth has slowed down, perhaps too much and too fast. Most importantly though, despite higher revenues, income came in negative. This can be attributed to an increase in most of the company's costs, except for interest expenses which are down.

Understandably, investors were disappointed, and Square's price has come down to reflect this new reality. But at today's price, Square has become an attractive long-term buy. The company should benefit from secular tailwinds and increased cryptocurrency adoption.

Block 2022 and beyond

Despite a "disappointing" quarter, we have a lot to look forward to when it comes to Block. For starters, the company is benefiting from an accelerated transition into digital payments. Research suggests that the global FinTech market could grow at a CAGR of 26.87% from here to 2026, and Square will be a big winner of this. Having said this, the two things I am most excited about are CashApp, and Square's inroads in the cryptocurrency space

Starting with CashApp, we have a fast-growing segment that is becoming increasingly profitable too. The beauty of CashApp is that it is quickly moving from being a simple P2P network to operating more like a bank. The company began tackling a new demographic this quarter by expanding its offerings to families, allowing young adults to get access to the digital payment economy under parental supervision. CashApp is convenient and is already on the phones of millions of Americans. With the hard job done, expanding its value and profitability should be the easy part. Furthermore. By having a strong integration with sellers too, Block can further leverage CashApp and CashApp Pay, for example, by offering discounts and rewards for using them.

The other big catalyst for Block, in my opinion, is the increased emphasis on cryptocurrency and the space. Block already built a strong presence here by enabling crypto buying and selling on CashApp, and now the company is expanding its effort even further. This is materializing in the form of Square's TBD.

While the details of what TBD will be exactly are still To Be Determined, we know that it is to be some form of an open-source platform for decentralized and permissionless financial services.

Block, as the recent name suggests, is steering into the crypto space, and this is good in my opinion. Cryptocurrencies are volatile, but the blockchain technology, smart contracts, and decentralized finance are here to stay. Block, as a relatively new fintech company, is in a great position to help embrace this technology and disrupt the whole sector.

Valuation

Square is by no means a cheap stock, but the current price decline puts it in a much more reasonable range. The company now trades at a similar P/S to the industry, 4.73 vs 4.12 for the industry. This makes me believe the downside is now more limited than the upside.

Source: Seeking Alpha Revenue Estimates

As we can see from SA's revenue estimates, the company is forecast to grow only 6.89% in the next year, which is not unreasonable seeing that the company has grown close to 80% this year. In 2023 and 2024 though, we should see a return to strong growth, which is underpinned by secular tailwinds and expansion into the cryptocurrency space. Square currently trades at 2.76x 2024 FWD P/S. A more reasonable P/S to apply though would be near 5.5, somewhere between the industry average and Square's historical average. Therefore, I think the company's share price could easily double in the next 3 years.

Final thoughts

Clearly, SQ has fallen out of favor with investors, but memories are short and things can change quickly. The company has some exciting projects going on, and the whole sector itself is poised for continued double-digit growth. Furthermore, SQ could recover its appeal in a few months, if the Fed, much like it happened in 2018, decides to stop tapering. This will depend on just how transitory this inflation is, but it is good to be prepared for any scenario.