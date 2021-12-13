William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Bottomline (NASDAQ:EPAY) is expected to deliver significant sales growth thanks to its machine learning solutions and Cloud Solutions segment. With new tools, it is also likely that management finds more banks and vendors willing to work with EPAY. Under my most successful case scenario, my DCF model implied a valuation of $177-$235. In any case, I believe that at the current market price, EPAY remains a buy.

Bottomline Will Most Likely Report Sales Growth Thanks To Its Cloud Solutions Segment

Bottomline helps businesses accelerate the digital transformation of payments. The company offers various services to both corporations and other banks, such as pay faster, manage cash efficiently, detect fraud, and review bills among many other services:

I firmly believe that the company's Cloud Solutions segment will continue to drive revenue growth in the coming years. Take into account that the Cloud Computing industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% in the next four years. As of June 30, 2021, the company's cloud solutions represented more than 59% of total sales:

EPAY's cloud solutions include SaaS technology offerings for electronic payments, electronic invoicing, and spending management

Our two largest and fastest growing payment platforms (Paymode-X and PTX) and our financial messaging solution are included in this segment. These solutions are highly scalable, secure and cost effective and facilitate cash payment and transaction settlement between businesses and vendors. Source: 10-k

Base Case Scenario With Successful Cooperation With Banks, More Vendors, And 13.5% Sales Growth

If management continues to successfully add payers, channel partners, and new vendors, EPAY will most likely see sales growth. In my opinion, EPAY already works with a large number of organizations, clients, and partners. Thus, finding new stakeholders will not be difficult:

I also believe that EPAY will see FCF growth with new solutions that enable banks to offer leading cash management. It is quite beneficial that some banks are already working with EPAY. When other large financial institutions see EPAY's existing relationships, they will most likely cooperate too:

In this case scenario, I am trying to be very conservative, so let's assume that EPAY will grow at the same pace as the market. The global cash management system market is expected to grow a CAGR of 13.5% from now to 2025:

The Global Cash Management System Market size is expected to reach $20.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 13.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Source: The Global Cash Management System Market size is expected

With the previous assumptions, I obtained 2031 sales of $1537 million, 13.5% sales growth, and an EBITDA margin close to 19%-21%. If we also include conservative changes in working capital and capital expenditures of $65-$45 million, the implied FCF would equal $41-$218 million:

Choosing the exit multiple does not seem an easy task. We are talking about choosing an exit multiple for the year 2031. If we assess the previous EV/FCF multiples, EPAY's multiples ranged from 27x to 75x. With this in mind, I decided to use exit multiples of 27x and 57x. Remember that I am trying to be very conservative:

With a DCF model starting in December 2021 and going to December 2031, a WACC of 9.61%, and an exit multiple of 27x FCF, the net present value would stand at approximately $579 million. Finally, the price would be equal to $69. If we are a bit more optimistic, we would be talking about a fair price of $133. In both case scenarios, I obtained a valuation that is way larger than the current market price. Hence, under this particular scenario, the company would be a buy:

Other Market Analysts Are Not Very Optimistic, But Their Target Price Is On Average Larger Than The Market Price.

Market estimates include positive sales growth, 2024 revenue of $647 million, and an EBITDA of $137 million. My numbers are approximately close to that of market estimates:

Like me, market analysts also expect the FCF to grow quite a bit from 2021. They envision 2024 FCF of $75 million, and capital expenditures of $46-$24 million from 2021 to 2023:

Research of 8 analysts show an average target price that is higher than the market price. With that, please note that my assumptions seem to be a bit more optimistic than that of other market analysts:

EPAY's Best Case Scenario With Machine Learning Technologies, And Some M&A Activity

Under the best-case scenario, I will be assuming that EPAY enhances effectiveness by offering machine learning technologies. I am not really thinking that out of the box. Notice that EPAY expects to develop such technologies. With this assumption, I believe that we could see an EBITDA margin of 25% from 2023 to 2031.

Besides, I would also expect certain acquisitions, which will most likely intend to increase the company's market share, and expand its geographical footprint. Note that EPAY reports $117 million in cash, so management has the liquidity to grow inorganically.

That's not all. As of September 30, 2021, the company reported $242 million in goodwill, which means that management has expertise in the M&A market. With acquisitions, I believe that we could be talking about sales growth of 15% until 2031:

With the previous assumptions, I assumed 2031 sales close to $1.705 billion, EBITDA close to $420 million, and EBIT around $315 million:

Finally, I assumed D&A of $60-$110 million, changes of accounts receivables of $7-$15 million, and capital expenditures of $45-$60 million. The free cash flow would increase from $85 million in 2024-2025 to $300 million in 2031:

With an exit multiple of 55x FCF, the results of the DCF model include a net present value of $825 million, and a share price of $177:

If we are even a bit more optimistic, I would include an exit multiple of 75x FCF, which would imply a net present value of $8.2 billion and a market capitalization of $10 billion. Finally, the implied price would stand at $235:

I Am Not Worried About The Future Contractual Obligations Of $150 Million

I expect 2031 EBITDA to be close to $250 million, so I am not afraid of the company's contractual obligations of $150 million payable in 2023-2024. Take into account that EPAY already has $117 million in cash. I believe that banks would most likely offer credit agreements to EPAY.

With that, I believe that we could see certain volatility in the stock price as the company negotiates with bankers in 2023 and 2024. Note that the company has to make a principal payment of $130 million, operating leases close to $10 million, and interest payments close to $3.5 million:

Risks From Impairments And Cyber-Fraud

In September 2021, EPAY's goodwill and intangible assets represented more than 50% of the total amount of assets. If management has not successfully assessed future synergies, accountants may have to impair certain intangible assets. As a result, the book value per share may diminish, which may lead to a reduction in the company's fair price:

We periodically review our goodwill and our other intangible assets for impairment or indicators of impairment and could, in any future period, be subject to impairment charges with respect to these assets or intangible assets arising as a result of acquisitions in future periods. Indicators that our goodwill or intangible assets may not be recoverable include a decline in our stock price and market capitalization, reduced future revenue or cash flow estimates, and slower growth rates in the markets in which we participate. Source: 10-k

EPAY offers cyber-fraud and risk management products that may not work. As a result, the company or its clients could be subject to threats, frauds, or any other suspicious activity. In that case scenario, certain clients may leave the company, and EPAY's reputation may deteriorate. As a result, the FCF expectations may diminish, which may lead to a significant reduction in EPAY's valuation:

Our cyber fraud and risk management products provide our customers the ability to configure a multitude of settings and establish certain rule-based alerts and it is possible that a customer could misconfigure these products or fail to configure these products in an optimal manner which could cause threats to go undetected. Similarly, if our cyber fraud and risk management products detect threats or otherwise alert a customer to suspicious activity but the customer does not take action to investigate those threats or alerts, customers may erroneously believe that our products were not effective. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

EPAY will most likely deliver sales growth thanks to its Cloud Solutions segment. However, revenue growth could be even more significant if more vendors and banks are willing to work with EPAY. Besides, if management successfully offers more machine learning solutions, sales will most likely grow. Under my best-case scenario, the fair value is equal to $177-$235, which makes the company a buy at its current market price.