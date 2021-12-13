Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images News

I calculate the approximate value of Baxter Healthcare shares after the acquisition of Hill-Rom to be $86.95 by using the current price-to-earnings ratio and multiplying it by the adjusted earnings per share that I calculate (detailed description below). The stock is currently trading at $83.29. I am bullish on this stock.

Introduction

If you have not heard, Baxter completed the acquisition of Hill-Rom today, December 13th, 2021. Baxter, the healthcare company that makes medication delivery devices (infusion pumps), IV bags, renal care products said the acquisition would give Baxter a new set of cutting-edge technology that can completely interconnect all elements of patient care.

After reading the press releases as well as the 10-Ks and 10-Qs of each company, I am excited. I picture a hospital room where a patient is laying on a bed while getting an infusion. The bed is monitoring the patient's vital signs without any wires or electrodes, all while the pump administering the patient's infusion closely monitors the speed and dosing information.

Information from the bed and pump are being sent through blue-tooth devices to the computerized charting software, freeing clinicians up for more important uses of their time.

The doctors and nurses who are attending to the patient's care can access the information (as well as get notified of any alarms and/or emergent situations) via their hospital-issued cell phones.

That is the vision I hear Jose (Joe) Almeida describing when speaking (or more accurately, writing) about what this acquisition means for Baxter and patient care. Hill-Rom is well on the way to having the technology that I described above. Now Baxter can put it inside all of their devices as well as sell the Hill-Rom devices and technology through their much larger global footprint.

Thesis

With the acquisition of Hill-Rom, Baxter Healthcare has become a stock I am bullish on, and I am excited to see what this company can do over the next 5-10 years. If the company can create the savings that it has discussed (cost-saving synergies) as well as extend Hill-Rom's products in a similar pattern as it has its own, I am bullish on Baxter as long as it is priced below $86.95.

Detailed Analysis

Source: Author created consolidated income statement for Baxter and Hill-Rom post-acquisition. Link to the spreadsheet here.

To arrive at the estimated earnings per share number for Baxter Healthcare/Hill-Rom, I first projected Baxter's 2021 income by taking their current nine-month run rate (available on their most recent 10-Q here), dividing the totals for nine months by three (for each quarter reported), and then multiplying by four to extrapolate for the fourth quarter.

Hill-Rom's year-end was Sep 30 (with the 10-K being filed a month ago), so I used their year-end numbers (10-K is available here).

To consolidate I summed the two figures for Baxter and Hill-Rom. I then added in a $250 million reduction in SG&A costs that Baxter announced they would be able to save by the end of year three. Baxter described those cost synergies here in the original press release announcing the anticipated acquisition.

I then added in $236 million in interest that I calculate Baxter will pay on notes sold to finance this acquisition. I took those figures from the Businesswire press release announcing the completed acquisition (the weighted average interest rate is 2%, per the press release). Specifically, I multiplied 11.8 billion in notes by 2% to get 236 million.

The Benefits to Baxter Right Off The Bat

The benefit to Baxter is that Baxter's earnings per share went up about $0.49 today without doing anything besides buying Hill-Rom. To get that figure, I divided the $248.5 million in net income that Hill-Rom reported by Baxter's 500 million outstanding shares and added it to 2021 estimated Baxter's earnings.

How The Deal Pays Off

Baxter said the reason this was good for both companies was that Hill-Rom's technology would benefit from Baxter's global footprint. In other words, Baxter would be able to better sell Hill-Rom's tech outside of the United States.

To attempt a down and dirty estimate of how this would work out I took a look at the sales mix of each company reported in their 10-Ks (Baxter's available here and Hill-Rom's provided above). Baxter's sales mix has 58.2% of sales outside the US and Hill-Rom's has 30.4%. To calculate the earnings per share figure below I added in additional sales of 27.7% for Hill-Rom, assuming Baxter can magically sell the new technology in the same places that it is selling the rest of its products and achieve the same sales mix. This increase in sales is my thesis's weakest point.

How Much Does the Deal Pay Off

As I have already mentioned, the earnings have already just gone up by $0.497 per share. If Baxter is able to increase the geographical sales mix of Hill-Rom's products to mirror its own, the earnings will increase another $0.64 per share to $3.95. The stock is currently trading at 22 times earnings, so the share price at that same multiple will be $86.95. It is currently trading under that at $83.29.

Discussion

The item that got me excited from the press release that Baxter put out this morning is that it expects its leverage to adjusted EBITDA ratio to be back under 2.75 within the next two years. While the figure in and of itself is not what I am excited about, it got me thinking about what else Joe Almeida has up his sleeve. Specifically, I am wondering if this means he will sell off bits and pieces of the old Baxter as he remakes the new, beginning with this acquisition of Hill-Rom. This could just be the beginning of a very new and attractive Baxter Healthcare.

Potential Issues

The largest potential risk to my analysis is that my "down and dirty" way of estimating that Baxter will be able to sell Hill-Rom's technology abroad is just that. There is no good way for me as an outsider to estimate how Baxter will drive this internally. The 27.7% is the number I can estimate from the external communications from Baxter and Hill-Rom. I think that Baxter is looking to do much more than increase the sales from that technology by 27% over the long term.

Potential issues for the industry as a whole are that the sector continues to not be favored by investors and the stock price may languish for an indefinite period because investors just don't care for the sector.

Conclusion

Using a price-to-earnings ratio of 22 (the current multiple being used for Baxter's stock price), I calculate that the stock will be trading at $86.95 but is only trading at $83.29 as of the writing of this article. I rate this stock a buy not only because of this, but I believe that Joe Almeida, the CEO of Baxter, has signaled through the press release announcing the completion of the Hill-Rom acquisition that he intends to continue to do big things for Baxter to continue to drive value through to shareholders.