Elevator Pitch

I have a Sell investment rating for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN). Considering both the significant number of preorders and the risks associated with the company's vertically-integrated operations, I have a mixed view of whether RIVN's 2022 revenue can meet market expectations. Also, RIVN's shares seemed to be priced for perfection based on its valuations as compared to its peers. As such, I decide to assign a Sell rating to RIVN.

Company's Recent IPO And Its Key Differentiating Factors

Rivian Automotive's shares were listed on Nasdaq on November 10, 2021, and the company has caught the market's attention due to its business model and its post-IPO share price performance.

In the company's S-1 filing, RIVN noted that we "design, develop, and manufacture category-defining EVs (Electric Vehicles) and accessories." This statement highlights the two key differentiating factors for Rivian Automotive.

Firstly, Rivian Automotive is vertically integrated and involved in most of the key activities that are part of the EV value chain, as per the chart below. RIVN emphasized in its S-1 filing that the "vast majority of our stamping" is "done in-house along with battery pack and drive unit assembly."

Secondly, RIVN focuses on specific niches within the EV space, with its vehicles boasting off-road capabilities and targeting consumer seeking new adventures. A key feature showing the off-road capabilities of its vehicles will be "Camp Kitchen", which Rivian Automotive refers to as one of its "signature offerings" in the company's S-1 filing.

In the next section, I touch on RIVN's stock price performance following its public listing, and highlight how the company's current share price compares with consensus sell-side target prices.

What Is Rivian's Price Target?

Rivian Automotive's IPO price was $78, and the company's shares closed +29% higher at $100.73 on the first day of listing, November 10, 2021. RIVN's stock price reached an all-time high of $179.47 during intra-day trading on November 16, 2021, which was +130% higher as compared to the company's IPO price.

RIVN last traded at $114.66 as of December 10, 2021, and this represented a -36% correction from its historical share price peak. But Rivian Automotive's current stock price is still 47% above its IPO price.

The Wall Street analysts' consensus mean price target of $135 points to a decent +18% upside for RIVN's shares as compared to the company's last traded price of $114.66. But it is important to note there is a wide range of target prices for Rivian Automotive with 14 sell-side analysts covering the stock. The highest price target on the Street of $170 is +48% above Rivian Automotive's current share price, while the lowest target price of $94 translates into a potential loss of -18%.

Taking into account the huge divergence between the target prices of the most bullish and most bearish analysts on the Street, it is better to compare RIVN's valuations against its peers to determine its attractiveness, rather than relying solely on price targets.

Rivian Automotive's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Forward FY 2022 Price-to-Sales Multiple Consensus Forward FY 2023 Price-to-Sales Multiple Consensus Forward FY 2024 Price-to-Sales Multiple Consensus Forward FY 2025 Price-to-Sales Multiple Consensus Forward FY 2022 Revenue Growth Consensus Forward FY 2023 Revenue Growth Consensus Forward FY 2024 Revenue Growth Consensus Forward FY 2025 Revenue Growth Rivian Automotive 28.8 11.9 5.7 3.6 +4,845% +142% +108% +60% Fisker Inc. (FSR) 21.6 2.4 1.0 0.6 +472,496% +791% +134% +73% Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) 29.5 15.3 Consensus forecasts are not available Consensus forecasts are not available +2,275% +93% N.A. N.A. Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) 14.2 11.1 9.1 7.8 +41% +28% +22% +18% XPeng Inc. (XPEV) 7.0 4.6 2.7 2.1 +82% +52% +71% +29% NIO Inc. (NIO) 5.6 3.7 3.2 3.3 +74% +51% +13% -1% Li Auto Inc. (LI) 4.9 2.9 2.2 1.6 +64% +68% +31% +39%

As per the peer valuation comparison table above, Rivian Automotive trades at a premium to the majority of its peers (with the exception of Tesla) based on the forward fiscal 2025 price-to-sales valuation metric. As a new entrant in the EV market, RIVN is a high-risk, high-reward investment candidate given its huge addressable market (as per charts below) relative to its current size (annual revenue not expected to exceed $10 billion in the next two years), which explains the substantial valuation premium assigned to its shares by the market.

In a nutshell, Rivian Automotive is clearly overvalued now, unless the company can scale up just like Tesla did, a thesis that can only be proven (or disproved) in time to come.

Rivian Stock In 2022

2022 will be a critical year for Rivian stock. As I mentioned in the preceding section, it will take a couple of years to see if RIVN will be a successful EV company or a failure like many other start-ups in the past. But RIVN's ability to ramp up deliveries and start recognizing meaningful revenue next year will act as an early indicator of its potential success (or failure).

Market consensus sees Rivian Automotive's top line surging from $71.82 million in fiscal 2021 to $3.55 billion in fiscal 2022, as per the table above. This big jump in revenue is expected to be mainly driven by deliveries of its R1T pickups and R1S sports utility vehicles highlighted in the chart below.

I have a mixed view of Rivian Automotive's ability to meet the Wall Street's consensus revenue forecast for FY 2022.

On the positive side of things, RIVN's vehicles appear to have decent demand. Rivian Automotive disclosed in its S-1 filing that it had "48,390 R1T and R1S preorders" as of end-September 2021. In estimating its Total Addressable market presented above, RIVN had used the assumption of a Lifetime Revenue Potential or LTR per consumer vehicle of $67,900 as per its S-1 filing. Media reports also mention that the per-unit selling prices for R1T and R1S are around $70,000. This implies that the sell-side consensus' fiscal 2022 revenue estimate of $3.55 billion implies an estimated sales volume of over 50,000 units next year, which is only slightly above RIVN's preorders.

On the negative side of things, there are execution risks associated with Rivian Automotive, especially with regards to its vertical integration strategy which I highlighted earlier in this article. Firstly, it is possible that RIVN underestimates the amount of cash it needs to execute on its production and sales plans. If capital market conditions become unfavorable, Rivian Automotive could find it tough to raise capital when the company has such a need. Secondly, vertically integrated operations also imply that RIVN does not have the luxury of engaging in risk-sharing with its suppliers or partners. This puts Rivian Automotive on the hook for significant warranty claims and other liabilities, if anything unfortunate happens to its vehicles.

Also, it is also important to note that each potential buyer only paid $1,000 as deposits as part of his or her preorders which are refundable, so there are no binding purchase obligations.

Is RIVN Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

In my opinion, RIVN stock is a Sell.

Rivian Automotive's valuation premium over most of its electric vehicle peers seems excessive, as the company has every chance of failure as other EV start-ups. While RIVN's expected revenue for 2022 seems to be adequately covered by preorders, the preorders can be cancelled with the token $1,000 deposit refunded. More importantly, RIVN's vertical integration strategy implies a greater need for cash flow and capital, and it also means that the company is unable to mitigate some of the risks by working with certain partners and suppliers. Therefore, I am not very confident in RIVN's 2022 performance, which explains my Sell rating.