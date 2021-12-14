ewg3D/iStock via Getty Images

To me, one of the most interesting areas to invest in or at least analyze is the railcar space. Not just the manufacture and sale of railcars, but also the leasing of them under short-term and long-term contracts. And one of the key players in this space to pay attention to is a company known as Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN). Just like other players in the space, Trinity was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of that pain has continued into the current fiscal year, but on the whole, the company is showing signs of recovery. The business does have a lot of debt on hand, but shares are looking cheap. Add on to this that management continues to innovate and continues to strike interesting deals, and I cannot help but to think that this could make for an attractive prospect for long-term investors.

Hitching a ride on Trinity

The last time I wrote an article about Trinity was in June of this year. In that article, I rated the company a bullish prospect. I did acknowledge the volatility of the company but I said that it was attractive nonetheless. Since then, shares have generated a modest return for investors of 3.5%. While any sort of return is a net positive, this return did fall short of the 10.2% achieved by the S&P 500.

At first glance, investors might think that recent performance for the company, in order to achieve such substandard returns, would be negative. But that has not been the case. In the year to date period ending in the third quarter, revenue has stop been down for the company compared to the same time last year. The year-over-year decline amounts to 19.6%, with revenue dropping from $1.58 billion to $1.27 billion. However, in the latest quarter alone, sales came in at $503.5 million. This represents an increase of 9.6% year over year. Another important thing for the company has been backlog. As of the end of the third quarter of 2020, backlog was $1.16 billion. By the second quarter of this year, it had inched up to just under $1.18 billion. But in the latest quarter alone, it increased to $1.23 billion.

*Created by Author

On the bottom line, Trinity is showing some improvements as well. Net income in the latest quarter came in at $32 million. This compares to the $25.1 million achieved one year earlier. For the year-to-date period, net income of $48 million dwarfed the $20.1 million loss the company achieved in the same nine months of 2020. For the year to date., operating cash flow is down, having fallen from $456.6 million to $427.2 million. But EBITDA over the same time frame has inched up from $420.5 million to $421.5 million, largely as a result of EBITDA in the latest quarter coming in 12.5% above what it was last year.

The financial picture is certainly important. But it's not the only thing that matters. Management has also been making some interesting moves aimed at creating shareholder value. The biggest of these with the announcement, in August, of a joint venture with an investment manager called Wafra. That arrangement will result in Wafra allocating up to $1 billion over a three-year period to the acquisition of railcars for a leasing portfolio that will be managed by Trinity. In addition to benefiting from manufacturing these railcars, Trinity will own a 10% stake in that joint venture. The initial investment made by Wafra stands at $265 million.

On top of this, Trinity has been making some other moves when it comes to technology. The company recently launched TrinityRail PDI. This is a digital platform that helps to keep track of pre-delivery inspection data, documentation, and approvals that helps to make the rail car inspection process quicker and easier. Another technology initiative launched by the company is called ReVu360. This particular service allows the owners of railcars to be given a 360-degree tour, in real-time, of their railcars from the comfort of their offices or homes. And the company has also been working on producing insulated flooring and a new type of compartment called the Insulated EcoBox.

Shares are attractively priced

Long-term, these maneuvers should help to add value to the company. But the question is what shares might be worth today. Management has not provided any detailed guidance for the current fiscal year. But if we take trailing 12-month EBITDA and operating cash flow figures provided by the firm, we can effectively price the business. On a price to operating cash flow basis, the company is trading at a multiple of just 4.4. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, the multiple is considerably higher at 14. This is due to a net leverage ratio of 9, but it is worth noting that much of the company's debt is non-recourse. In the event of a default, lenders would merely take the railcars from the company's extensive fleet in lieu of any other payment. And that fleet is considerable. At present, the company owns 105,915 railcars, with its fleet, including those it manages, climbing to 135,975.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Trinity Industries 4.4 14.0 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) 15.8 16.7 FreightCar America (RAIL) N/A N/A The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) 24.8 15.9 Terex (TEX) 6.9 10.7 The Manitowoc Company (MTW) 6.6 8.7

To put the pricing of the company in perspective, I decided to compare it to five peers I selected from Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 6.6 to a high of 24.8. Our prospect was the cheapest of the group. I then did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, ending up with a range of 8.7 to 16.7. In this scenario, two of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect.

Takeaway

Relative to its peers, Trinity seems to be trading between the slightly undervalued category and the fairly valued category. On an absolute basis, I would say that shares definitely tilt to the undervalued side. Admittedly, the company does have a lot of leverage and its recovery is still in the early stages. But on the whole, latest moves made by management, combined with this latest financial performance, is indicative of a business focused on long-term shareholder value creation. Because of this, I maintain my bullish stance on the firm for the foreseeable future.