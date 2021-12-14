JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It will be interesting to see if ADT's (NYSE:ADT) entrance into the energy space (through its acquisition of Sunpro Solar) will be a game-changer for the company. We state this because the company has struggled to report profitability since its IPO four years ago. Furthermore, as we can see below on the technical chart, the market didn't exactly get excited by the news on the Sunpro acquisition as shares failed to gain any traction on the news. In fact, as we stand, shares run the risk of undergoing a bearish triangle, especially if the price drops beneath support just above the $8 level. We will continue to watch money-flow activity to see if the Sunpro deal can finally put a floor in this company. The alternative is that shares may need to drop significantly further before buyers begin to step in aggressively here.

The market being a predictive indicator should be able to price in what is coming down the track here with respect to the Sunpro deal. For a start, the deal is based off the issuing of almost 78 million of ADT stock combined with a $160 million cash payment. The deal will be accretive to free cash flow within the first year. The price-tag equates to a forward EBITDA multiple of approximately 10 ($80 million in EBITDA expected) which on the surface seems quite low given the opportunity for ADT to really scale Sunpro's offerings.

What will really help ADT's financials in the short term is the fact that SunPro has been generating positive cash flow on the back of some searing growth. Therefore, ADT will obviously be hoping to build on revenue synergies here while at the same time take costs out of the system. Also, the fact that a significant amount of ADT stock was used in the transaction should encourage ADT shareholders. The deal essentially shows that Sunpro sees strong potential with respect to ADT being able to build that $80 million in EBITDA to a much higher number over time.

We state this because of the clear tailwind solar installations will continue to enjoy in the years ahead. With climate change clearly on the top of governments' agendas, reducing carbon emissions has never been so important. Although residential solar installs have not come down in price as fast as initially envisaged, this market is going to continue to benefit from strong tailwinds as governments scramble to reduce carbon footprints as much as possible. Suffice it to say, if customers can see a clear benefit with respect to ROI in domestic solar installs, then the growth curve will continue to grow exponentially which will only benefit ADT in the long run.

Furthermore, the opportunity to cross-sell or even bundle solar into ADT's security & home automation offerings is real. Google has already seen the potential here with its investment in ADT through the rollout of the Nest products. Suffice it to say, taking into account the 6+ million customers who already avail of ADT services, the opportunity here is real to double down on these customers by extracting more profit per user. Integration will be key.

From a long standpoint, however, investors need to see improving financials which for the most part have not been seen up until now. Besides being unprofitable, the company's interest expense of $486 million over the past four quarters demonstrates the firm's sizable debt load. We acknowledge that management has been able to extend debt maturities but the company still held more than $9.5 billion in interest-bearing debt at the end of the most recent third quarter. Suffice it to say, we need to see execution concerning acquisitions up to now.

Shareholder equity fell to $2.74 billion at the end of Q3 which means shares currently trade with a book multiple of 2.6. Since profitability remains constrained, the market in the short-term will most likely go off revenue growth numbers to see if they can come in either on or above target. Sustained revenue growth numbers where targets are being met should definitely steady the ship here.

Being chartists though, we believe that all the moving parts happening within ADT have already been embedded on the technical chart. This means its commercial business, Google, DIY and now the Sunpro deal has been fully digested by the market at this stage. The key is that the firm does not lose its focus and continues to double down on its high growth areas.

Therefore, to sum up, the entrance of ADT into the solar pace through Sunpro definitely has the potential to transform the company. The high amount of stock involved in the transaction demonstrates that Sunpro believes its offerings can really be scaled through ADT. Let's see if strong synergies can come off this deal. We look forward to continued coverage.