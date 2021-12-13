The full version of this report analyzes[1],[2] free cash flow (FCF), enterprise value, and the trailing FCF yield for the S&P 500 and each of its sectors (last quarter’s analysis is here).
The trailing FCF yield for the S&P 500 rose from 1.2% in 3Q20 to 1.9% as of 11/16/21.
Six S&P 500 sectors saw an increase in trailing FCF yield year-over-year (YoY) based on 3Q21 financial data.
With a 4.9% FCF Yield, investors are getting more FCF for their investment dollar in the Basic Materials sector than any other sector. On the flip side, the Real Estate sector, at -1.7%, currently has the lowest trailing FCF yield of all S&P 500 sectors.
The Healthcare, Telecom Services, Industrials, Basic Materials, Consumer Non-cyclicals, and Real Estate sectors each saw an increase in trailing FCF yield from 3Q20 to 3Q21.
Figure 1 shows trailing FCF yield for the Financials sector fell from 2.3% in 3Q20 to 2.2% in 3Q21. The Financials sector FCF rose from $95.7 billion in 3Q20 to $117.4 billion in 3Q21, while enterprise value increased from $4.2 trillion in 3Q20 to $5.3 trillion in 3Q21.
Figure 1: Financials Trailing FCF Yield: December 2004 – 11/16/21
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings. The November 16, 2021, measurement period uses price data as of that date and incorporates the financial data from 3Q21 10-Qs, as this is the earliest date for which all the 3Q21 10-Qs for the S&P 500 constituents were available.
Figure 2 compares the FCF and enterprise value trends for the Financials sector since 2004. We sum the individual S&P 500/sector constituent values for free cash flow and enterprise value. We call this approach the “Aggregate” methodology, and it matches S&P Global’s (SPGI) methodology for these calculations.
Figure 2: Financials FCF & Enterprise Value: December 2004 – 11/16/21
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings. The November 16, 2021, measurement period uses price data as of that date and incorporates the financial data from 3Q21 10-Qs, as this is the earliest date for which all the 3Q21 10-Qs for the S&P 500 constituents were available.
The Aggregate methodology provides a straightforward look at the entire S&P 500/sector, regardless of market cap or index weighting, and matches how S&P Global calculates metrics for the S&P 500.
For additional perspective, we compare the Aggregate method for free cash flow with two other market-weighted methodologies: market-weighted metrics and market-weighted drivers. These market-weighted methodologies add more value for ratios that do not include market values, e.g. ROIC and its drivers, but we include them here, nonetheless, for comparison. Each method has its pros and cons, which are detailed in the Appendix.
Figure 3 compares these three methods for calculating the Financials sector’s trailing FCF yields.
Figure 3: Financials Trailing FCF Yield Methodologies Compared: December 2004 – 11/16/21
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings. The November 16, 2021, measurement period uses price data as of that date and incorporates the financial data from 3Q21 10-Qs, as this is the earliest date for which all the 3Q21 10-Qs for the S&P 500 constituents were available.
This article originally published on November 24, 2021.
Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.
We derive the metrics above by summing the individual S&P 500/sector constituent values for free cash flow and enterprise value to calculate trailing FCF yield. We call this approach the “Aggregate” methodology.
The Aggregate methodology provides a straightforward look at the entire S&P 500/sector, regardless of market cap or index weighting, and matches how S&P Global calculates metrics for the S&P 500.
For additional perspective, we compare the Aggregate method for free cash flow with two other market-weighted methodologies. These market-weighted methodologies add more value for ratios that do not include market values, e.g. ROIC and its drivers, but we include them here, nonetheless, for comparison:
Each methodology has its pros and cons, as outlined below:
Pros:
Cons:
Pros:
Cons:
Pros:
Cons:
[1] We calculate these metrics based on S&P Global’s methodology, which sums the individual S&P 500 constituent values for market cap and economic book value before using them to calculate the metrics. We call this the “Aggregate” methodology.
[2] Our research is based on the latest audited financial data, which is the 3Q21 10-Q for most companies. Price data is as of 11/16/21.
[3] The full version of this report provides analysis for every sector like what we show for this sector.
Get our long and short/warning ideas. Access to top accounting and finance experts.
Deliverables:
1. Daily – long & short idea updates as necessary, forensic accounting insights, chat features
2. Weekly - exclusive access to top-ranked long & short ideas
3. Monthly - 40 large, 40 small cap ideas from the Most Attractive & Most Dangerous Stocks Model Portfolios
4. Quarterly – Best & Worst ETFs and Mutual Funds in each Sector & Style
This article was written by
1. Harvard Business School & MIT Sloan prove our fundamental data is superior.
2. Ernst & Young proves the superiority of our financial analytics over Capital IQ & Bloomberg.
3. Indiana Kelly School of Business proves our stock ratings outperform human analysts.
If these prestigious institutions trust us so much that they decided to publish official papers to prove the superiority of our research, then you can safely trust us, too.
David is CEO of New Constructs (www.newconstructs.com). David is a distinguished investment strategist and corporate finance expert. He was a 5-yr member of FASB's Investors Advisory Committee. He is author of the Chapter “Modern Tools for Valuation” in The Valuation Handbook (Wiley Finance 2010).
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.