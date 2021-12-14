wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

As with most consolidations in the Canadian cannabis space, the HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) plan failed miserably. The LP acquired three separate businesses and cratered their stock in the process. My investment thesis remains Neutral on the stock following the collapse below $1 and too much uncertainty surrounding the business.

Another Ugly Quarter

Over the course of the last year, HEXO acquired Redecan, 48North and Zenabis Cannabis to supposedly build a Canadian cannabis powerhouse to rival the largest companies in the space. The company ended the October quarter with a business reporting C$50 million in revenues with a run rate in the C$55 million range once adding in a full quarter of revenues from Redecan.

The acquisitions should've left HEXO in a top position in the market, but instead the stock is below $1 and the new CEO is launching a new strategic plan. Any company making so many acquisitions should've had a strategic plan in place before making the deals, not after.

Since Redecan was the major deal in the group, the FQ1'22 results are the first ones where investors get an informed view of the full business. The results clearly aren't impressive with the stock dropping below $1 considering the stock traded above $7 when the deal was announced. Redecan was billed as a leader in the Canadian recreational cannabis space and these results are horrible.

For the October quarter, sales grew 29% sequentially to C$50.2 million. Redecan contributed C$13.5 million for the quarter and 48North added C$1.1 million for a total of C$14.6 million in additional revenues. Considering sales only grew C$11.5 million sequentially, the prior HEXO business saw revenues slip C$3.1 million, or ~8%. Not to mention, Zenabis Cannabis results in the prior quarter excluded one month of sales suggesting the actual organic sales slip was even larger.

The quarterly results were horrible considering all of the extra costs to report such weak results. HEXO reported transaction costs of C$24.4 million, another impairment charge of C$50.7 million and executive restructuring charges of C$4.0 million for total extra costs in the quarter of C$79.1 million.

These total charges exceeded the quarterly net revenues by C$29.0 million. The whole point of consolidating several businesses is to improve the market position of the existing business and remove competition from the sector. HEXO appears to have not accomplished any of these in the process of creating a more complex business to run with four different entities to combine into one business.

Path To Cash Flow Positive

The new corporate initiative is intended to drive the company toward cash flow positive. The company only had 25% gross margins in FQ1'22 while spending C$33.5 million on operating expenses in the quarter.

The quarterly results show how the addition of the new businesses led to lower gross margins. HEXO went from 35% gross margins last FQ1 to only 25% in FQ1'22. The key adult-use category saw margins collapse from 36% to only 22% while the addition of the Redecan business was supposed to improve the financial results. Even the promising adult-use beverages business saw results stall even with higher spending.

HEXO would need 50% gross margins and quarterly revenues to jump to C$67.0 million in order to breakeven on operating cash flows. The company would still not be cash flow positive until covering any capital expenses.

The Path Forward initiative has the following goals:

The major Canadian cannabis LPs have shown no ability to cut costs via closing facilities and reducing the workforce to actually lead to vastly improved financials. The companies end up cutting key employees or supplies leading to lower sales from selling fewer units or lower prices.

The end results are never a business in a better financial position, just a smaller company still struggling to become cash flow positive. The new CEO forecasts improving FY22 cash flows by C$37.5 million and adding another additional C$135.0 million in cash flows during FY23.

The problem is that stripping out over C$12 million in costs for the remaining quarters this FY appears highly disruptive. Most companies have a very hard time maintaining the current business while restructuring a business to strip out manufacturing and production costs while streamlining the corporate structure.

The stock is now priced at a valuation of up to ~$630 million based on a fully diluted share count soaring to 704 million shares. The senior convertible debt adds up to 273 million additional shares based on full conversion into shares. The business has a revenue base of only ~$170 million. Considering the convertible debt overhang and the ugly consolidated results, HEXO just isn't touchable at any valuation right now despite the massive dip in the stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that HEXO needs to spend 6-12 months to restructuring the business after the disastrous acquisitions. Once the company resolves the senior convertible debt issue, investors can come back to analyzing the stock valuation with more confidence. The stock just isn't touchable until these two issues are resolved.