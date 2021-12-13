alengo/E+ via Getty Images

The year 2021 has not been kind to O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM). The stock is down 43% YTD with the year almost over. On the other hand, the big decline in the value of the stock has also pushed down valuations, making the stock a more appealing prospect. Some might wonder whether the time has come to take a chance now that OIIM is down and way off its highs. However, others might want to wait before proceeding. Why will be covered next.

Why now is not a good time to go long OIIM

The stock actually got off to a good start in 2021 after a fantastic 2020. The stock gained a whopping 425% in 2020. The stock followed that up with a gain of 15% in the month of January, but that turned out to be as good as it gets. The stock went on a decline from which it has yet to recover from. The stock is now down 43% YTD with the year almost over. The chart below shows the decline in the stock in 2021.

Note the presence of a descending channel in the chart, a bearish chart pattern. The upper bound of the channel is formed by a series of lower highs, which serves as resistance. The lower bound of the channel is formed by a series of lower lows, which serves as support. The stock moves between these two extremes, which means the stock will inevitably go lower as that is the general direction of a descending channel.

Not only did the stock go down along with the descending channel, but the stock has fallen below the support provided by the lower bound after several earlier attempts. It is said that what used to be support becomes resistance. This has shown to be true because the stock failed to get back into the channel once it got out and tried to recover.

The stock bounced off of what used to be support when it tried to move higher, signaling support has become resistance. It's possible the stock could break through resistance on another attempt, but a move lower is more likely as it represents the path of least resistance. The stock is close to resistance levels, which means the stock may have no other choice than to move lower in search of support.

Some like to turn to Fibonacci retracements to determine possible levels of support. In this case, the stock is below the 50% retracement level from the low in March 2020 to the high in January 2021. The next level to consider would be a 61.8% retracement to around $4.70. Of course, the stock would have to move lower to reach this level and it's not certain if support will be there.

Why growth at OIIM has slowed down after soaring higher

There's another argument to be made against going long OIIM right now. OIIM is slowing down. A big reason why the stock gained 425% in 2020 was thanks to turbocharged growth in the top and the bottom line. However, OIIM has since lost a step for a number of reasons. Comps, for instance, have turned against OIIM. A look at the most recent quarterly numbers makes this clear.

Revenue grew 51.6% YoY to $26.2M in Q2. In contrast, revenue grew 22.6% YoY to $27.3M in Q3. Keep in mind that Q3 FY2020 revenue jumped by 28.3% QoQ, which means Q3 FY2021 is going up against a high base, which affects the YoY comparisons. On the other hand, Q2 FY2021 benefited from a low base in Q2 FY2020.

The bottom line is similarly affected. GAAP EPS increased by 20% YoY to $0.12 and non-GAAP EPS increased by just 8.3% YoY to $0.13. The bottom line was affected by an increase in operating expenses, which increased by 25.6% YoY, faster than the top line. If operating expenses keep increasing at a faster pace than top-line growth, a decline in earnings becomes inevitable.

Note that earnings in Q3 FY2020 were weighed down by a net loss of $171,000 on long-term investments and a foreign currency loss of $124,000. In contrast, Q3 FY2021 got a boost from a foreign currency gain of $57,000, skewing the YoY comparisons. In other words, the headline numbers understate the magnitude of the slowdown. The table below shows the numbers for Q3 FY2021.

(GAAP) Q3 FY2021 Q2 FY2021 Q3 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $27.270M $26.205M $22.235M 4.06% 22.64% Gross margin 52.0% 51.5% 51.8% 50bps 20bps Operating margin 13.3% 12.5% 14.0% 80bps (70bps) Operating expenses $10.560M $10.206M $8.405M 3.47% 25.64% Income (loss) from operations $3.614M $3.281M $3.117M 10.15% 15.94% Net income (loss) $3.677M $3.161M $2.930M 16.32% 25.49% EPS $0.12 $0.10 $0.10 20.00% 20.00% (Non-GAAP) Net income (loss) $4.1M $3.6M $3.4M 13.89% 20.59% EPS $0.13 $0.12 $0.12 8.33% 8.33%

Furthermore, the forecast sees a further slowing down in growth. Guidance calls for Q4 FY2021 revenue of $25.5-26.5M, an increase of 12% YoY at the midpoint. It's also a decline of 4.7% QoQ. The last time quarterly revenue declined sequentially was Q1 FY2020 when COVID-19 exploded onto the scene. Quarterly revenue has increased sequentially for six consecutive quarters, but guidance suggests there will be no number seven.

Operating expenses outpaced the top line in Q3 and this is expected to continue. In fact, the disparity is expected to get worse. Operating expenses are expected to increase by 35.5% YoY to $10.55-11.95M in Q4, up from just $8.3M the year before and almost three times faster than the top line. Revenue growth is failing to stay ahead of any increase in operating expenses, which will adversely impact earnings growth.

Q4 FY2021 (guidance) Q4 FY2020 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $25.5-26.5M $23.2M 12.07% Operating expenses $10.55-11.95M $8.3M 35.54%

Comps and operating expenses are having an impact, but there's another reason why growth is slowing down. OIIM is experiencing supply chain disruptions, which is restricting its ability to grow. For instance, factories are closing down due to lockdowns associated with COVID-19, something that will inevitably find its way back to the quarterly numbers. From the Q3 earnings call:

"Growing supply chain issues affecting both our customers' ability to produce systems and meet new product introduction target dates. Causes of these supply chain issues include COVID-19 resulting in lengthy plant closures for customers operating in significantly impacted countries like Malaysia and Vietnam, power outages in China impacting both for suppliers' production schedules and our customers' ability to build systems, a myriad of ongoing material shortages preventing customers from maintaining normal production schedules. While supply chain issues have impact on our revenue growth rates, our strong financial position has enabled us to accelerate expansion of our production capability in anticipation of ongoing growth in 2022 and beyond."

Why long OIIM could be back in vogue again

OIIM is facing several headwinds at the moment, which argue against betting on the stock. However, while long OIIM may not be the best move right now, that could change in the future. OIIM has some things going for it. For instance, valuations have become a lot more appetizing with the stock down as much as it is.

OIIM Market cap $152.24M Enterprise value $104.45M Revenue ("ttm") $99.9M EBITDA $13.0M Trailing P/E 10.76 Forward P/E 14.45 PEG ratio 0.04 P/S 1.47 P/B 1.55 EV/sales 1.05 EV/EBITDA 8.02

The table above shows the multiples for OIIM. For instance, OIIM has an enterprise value of just $104.4M due to having a net balance of close to $50M in cash and equivalent, which is roughly equal to 8 times EBITDA. On the other hand, OIIM trades at 14 times forward earnings, which is more than its trailing P/E of 11, a sign earnings are expected to decline for reasons explained earlier.

Investor takeaways

OIIM was riding high in 2020, but 2021 has turned out to be quite the contrast with the year almost over. The stock rose 425% in 2020, but it's down 43% YTD with a couple of weeks to go. FY2021 revenue is projected to grow by just 4% YoY after increasing by 28% the year before. OIIM is in a difficult position, having to go up against tough comps with growth slowing. OIIM is facing supply chain issues like factory shutdowns, which are limiting its ability to grow. The cost of doing business is going up, in part due to higher inflation.

The flip side of the stock falling down is that valuations are getting better. OIIM has an enterprise value of only $104.4M thanks to almost $50M in cash and equivalent. The stock is down to 8 times EBITDA and this number could go even lower if the stock continues to do what it's been doing, which is to trend lower. The market assumes earnings will shrink and the stock is declining as a consequence, but it may be overestimating the extent to which it will take place. Earnings have not fallen off by as much as the stock has.

However, while valuations are becoming more appealing, the charts suggest now is not the time to board the train. The stock has recently fallen below support, which has now become resistance. It's not clear where support lies at the moment and it may take a while before the stock finds it. The stock is slightly below resistance, which means the path of least resistance is for the stock to move lower.

I am neutral on OIIM as reiterated in a previous article. OIIM has some tailwinds to look forward to. For instance, LCD panels are moving towards adopting miniLED and microLED, which require more elaborate backlighting. OIIM should be able to keep growing in the long run, even if several factors conspire to keep it down in the short term. Supply chain issues like factory closures should resolve themselves eventually. If OIIM can get back to growing, the stock could rally once more, especially with multiples where they are. OIIM has better days to look forward to.

Having said that, while there may be better days ahead, it will likely take some time before they get here. The stock is most likely heading lower in the short term, which means long OIIM is not wise right now. The charts are bearish. COVID-19 seems to be on the rise, which probably means lockdowns are not far behind. There may be more supply chain disruptions to deal with. Comps will be a challenge for a while. The quarterly numbers are likely to get worse before they get better. There may come a time when long OIIM is warranted, just not right now.