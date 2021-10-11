LightFieldStudios/iStock via Getty Images

Storage REITs outperformed the market in 2020, and are likely to outperform again next year. Among REIT sectors YTD, storage REITs rank 5th, with an average total return of 38.9%, well above the REIT average of 21.5%, and more than doubling the S&P's 16.8%.

Q3 2021 was especially impressive. According to Hoya Capital,

self-storage demand has dramatically rebounded over the last eighteen months, powering the most comprehensive "beat and raise" quarter by any REIT sector in recent memory in the second quarter. Every storage REIT now expects double-digit FFO and NOI growth this year.

Storage is best seen as an extension of the U.S. housing market. As such, it becomes clear that the housing shortage is also the storage shortage. That results in improved pricing power for storage REITs, with rent increases in the high single-digits, double-digit increases in same-store NOI, and no end in sight yet.

And storage REITs have massive opportunities for external growth, since publicly traded REITs own far less than half of the storage facilities in the U.S.

3 Exciting Opportunities In The Storage Sector

There are 2 FROGs (REITs with a Fast Rate of Growth) and one near-FROG in the storage sector. The FROG I think is the safest bet to outperform is Life Storage Inc. (LSI). I recently wrote an article about that very data-savvy and competitively differentiated company. Almost as compelling - and much more exciting in its growth potential - is National Storage Affiliates (NSA), which was the subject of an excellent article by Gen Alpha very recently.

The third compelling investment opportunity in the storage sector is CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Alone among the three top picks in storage, CUBE offers both superior growth potential and an above-average dividend Yield.

Meet The Company

CubeSmart was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. The company has 545 locations, totaling just under 39 million square feet, with 35.5 million square feet rentable.

The company's properties are eye-catching, and it is a readily recognizable brand. If you have ever driven by one of their facilities, I'll bet you noticed it!

As you can see from the map below, the company focuses on major metropolitan areas, with New York and New Jersey accounting for 21% of revenue.

Importantly, American families are on the move, exiting large urban areas and moving to smaller towns and the Sun Belt. Source: Hoya Capital

In spite of its relative concentration in the Northeast, CUBE has a solid presence in the Sun Belt, drawing more than 25% of its total NOI from markets in that region. This is a higher concentration than its much-larger rivals, Public Storage (PSA) and Extra Space Storage (EXR). Source: Hoya Capital

Occupancy rate for CUBE is 96.1%, with both revenue growth and NOI growth expected to register in the double digits by year's end.

Growth Metrics in the Double Digits

For Q3 2021, the company reported impressive same-store NOI growth (505 locations) of 21.1% YoY, while same-store occupancy grew from 94% to 98%, revenues increased by $40.1 million, and operating expenses grew by only $7.0 million. The company also increased guidance for 2021 earnings by about 10%, and FFO per share by about 5%. All signs of bristling good health.

Here are the key growth metrics over the past 4 years:

Metric 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021* CAGR FFO (millions) $289 $306 #324 $321 $430 -- FFO Growth -- 5.9% 5.9% (-1.0)% 34.0% 10.42% TCO (millions) $292 $304 $332 $351 $457 -- TCO Growth -- 4.1% 9.2% 5.7% 30.2% 11.87% Share price Dec. 10 $28.65 $32.12 $31.00 $32.55 $54.31 -- Price Gain -- 12.1% (-3.5)% 5.0% 66.9% 23.76%

* 2021 TCO and FFO projected, based on 2021 results thru Q3.

As you can see, in 2018 and 2019, CUBE grew its FFO and TCO by mid-to-high single digits. FFO took a tiny step backward in COVID-plagued 2020, which hit the Northeast extra hard, but TCO continued to grow at a healthy 5.7%. Then, in 2021, aided by a nationwide housing shortage, resulting in much-improved pricing power, CUBE shot up over 30% in both FFO and TCO. Coupled with a jaw-dropping share price gain of 66.9% YTD, this rocketed CUBE to full-fledged FROG status.

Rock-Solid Balance Sheet

CUBE's Liquidity Ratio (Assets/Liabilities) stands at 1.66 through Q3 2021, just barely meeting that FROG criterion. CUBE's debt ratio is 26%, second lowest in the storage REIT sector, with Debt/EBITDA a healthy 5.1x, and an investment grade balance sheet rating of BBB.

Dividends That Sparkle And Shine

This is where CubeSmart really stands out from the storage pack. CUBE's dividend yield is 3.17% - the highest yield in the REIT sector, and above the overall average REIT yield of 2.90% - with a daring payout ratio of 83%, according to Seeking Alpha Premium. Despite this already-high Yield, CUBE has also been growing its dividends by a sparkling CAGR of 11.57% over the past 4 years. So CUBE is not only a smart growth play, it is also a smart dividend play.

Now, About The Price . . .

In addition to all these advantages, CubeSmart sells for a P/FFO ratio of 25.71. That is right in the sweet spot, slightly higher than the national REIT average, which currently stands at about 22.9. Research by Hoya Capital indicates that REITs in the third quartile of P/FFO, slightly above the REIT average, have historically outperformed.

"inexpensive" REITs tended to produce inferior total returns over most measurement periods while lower-yielding, lower-levered, and more expensive REITs tended to outperform over time.

What Could Go Wrong?

As noted by Gen Alpha, all storage REITs face these risks:

Self-storage units are relatively easy to build, and industry oversupply could depress rental growth.

Higher interest rates could raise CUBE's cost of debt funding.

Increased competition for deals could drive down cap rates on new acquisitions.

This competitive risk is especially intense in the Sunbelt states, where demand is highest and both LSI and NSA have strong presences. However, given the huge number of acquisition targets available, there should be room for all three.

Bottom Line: The Best Of Both Worlds

CubeSmart is that rare FROG that offers both double-digit growth potential and above-average Yield, along with sizzling dividend growth, making it a smart play for both FROG hunters and COWhands.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings are "Very Bullish" on CubeSmart. Zacks rates it a Buy, and so do The Street, Raymond James, and Ford Equity Research.