Investment Thesis

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) has seen tremendous growth in both financial performance and stock price in recent years as they look to establish a foothold in the non-alcoholic, energy drink, and nutrition industries. Currently valued at $4.7 billion and $64 per share, I fear that the future growth of Celsius has already been priced into the stock and don’t see enough upside to consider additional investment at these levels without more descriptive guidance from management. Even the most optimistic projections do not offer extremely attractive investment returns from today’s levels.

Industry Overview

The energy drink industry in the US is estimated to be worth $9.4 billion annually by IBISWorld and projects to grow 1.4% annually to $10.1 billion by 2025. The biggest direct competitors consist of Red Bull, Monster, and PepsiCo who control 44%, 33.4%, and 9.2% market share, respectively. Based on Celsius’ 2021 revenue estimates of $300 million, they have an estimated market share of 2.12%.

However, Celsius should have a bigger addressable market due to their commitment to nutritional value and proprietary fat-burning formula that sets them apart from the likes of Red Bull, Monster, Rockstar, and 5-Hour Energy.

Industry Multiples

To calculate some relative valuation multiples, I created a list of their closest competitors, which consist of companies involved in either the energy drink industry directly or in the larger industry of non-alcoholic beverages. This list consists of Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo, Keurig Dr. Pepper (PEP), Monster Beverage (MNST), National Beverage (FIZZ), and Primo Water (PRMW). For valuation multiples, I looked at Price-to-Sales, Price-to-Earnings, EBITDA, and FCF. When evaluating historical multiples, 2020 was excluded from the analysis for obvious reasons while the current multiple was determined based on TTM data provided by Yahoo Finance. The low and high multiples were found by taking the average from the 3 previous years. If you’d like to skip over the specifics for each competitor and multiple, you can simply refer to the summarized table at the end of this section.

The competitor average P/S multiple ranges from 3.99x to 5.54x over the past 3 years while the current trading multiple is 5.29x. Primo Water was excluded from the averages due to its factor as an outlier.

The average P/E multiple ranges from 23.35x to 33.86x over the past 3 years with the current trading multiple at 28.26x. Primo Water was also excluded as an outlier from these averages.

The average EBITDA multiple ranges from 12.68x to 17.91x over the past 3 years with the current trading multiple at 16.09x.

The average FCF multiple over the past 3 years ranges from 22.36x to 31.22x with the current multiple trading at 31.22x.

To more easily refer to the industry multiples that we will use for this valuation analysis, here is the summarized table:

Celsius - Current Valuation

First, we will look at Celsius’ current valuation based on these same multiples. 2021E revenue was provided by Yahoo Finance according to an average of analyst estimates. Expected EBITDA, FCF, and net income was calculated according to last year’s margins, as management did not provide updated guidance in the Q3 earnings call.

With the most recent market cap of $4.7 billion, this provided the following trading multiples for Celsius:

P/S: 15.67x

P/E: 240.39x

EBITDA: 205.22x

FCF: 783.33x

To calculate the fair valuation range for Celsius according to the industry trading multiples, I took the average of the low, current, and high trading multiples for all 4 metrics and applied them to their respective 2021 numbers.

The results highlight the massive valuation that is currently placed on Celsius stock relative to their financial performance. Even to the naked eye, you can see the growth potential that is already priced into the stock.

The valuations range from $169 million to $1.5 billion, or a per share price of $2.29 to $20.03, and a current discount of -96% to -68%. Although all of these results may seem extremely concerning to any value investor, I would argue that P/S is the most relevant metric to Celsius right now which is still unfortunately a -68% discount from the current share price.

2025 Projected Valuation w/ Current Margins

To determine how much growth is already priced into the stock, I projected Celsius' financial performance to 2025. To calculate top-line revenue, I kept the same 2021 estimate of $300 million and applied Celsius’ 5-year CAGR of 54.8% to arrive at $1.7 billion by 2025; this would represent a 17% market share which would be a seismic increase from today’s 2.12% share even considering the company’s rapid growth. Net income, EBITDA, and FCF were all calculated conservatively, assuming that there will be no margin expansion from 2020’s results.

Even with this rapid revenue growth out to 2025, projected valuations range from $2.1 billion on EBITDA multiple to $8.5 billion on P/S multiple for a per share price of $28.85 to $115.03; this represents a vast premium/discount range of -54.6% to 81.1%. It’s clear looking at these valuation ranges that Celsius must be able to eventually expand their margins or else the only promising valuation method would be on P/S; even then, an 81% investment return by 2025 isn’t extremely attractive relative to the risks associated with this growth company and metric.

2025 Projected Valuation w/ Industry Margins

If Celsius is able to expand their margins more in-line with the industry averages, then the 2025 projected valuations become more attractive on all fronts. The industry averages from the same competitor’s list result in the following:

To preface this, it is highly unlikely that Celsius will be able to realize these industry average margins while they are in an era of high growth. However, this can act as a sensitivity analysis to the maximum possible valuation that Celsius could realize according to their growth and industry operating performance by 2025 or beyond.

These margins were applied to the same 2025 revenue estimate of $1.7 billion which resulted in a valuation range from $6.8 billion to $8.5 billion, or $91.74 to $115.03 per share; this is a 44% to 81% premium over the current share price.

Risks

Due to Celsius’ high rate of growth, there are several risks involved with this analysis and the company. The revenue growth rate is a massive projection that affects all valuations that we considered. Therefore, these valuation methods are very sensitive to the future growth rates that I will have to keep an eye on moving forward; any dramatic increase or slowdown in revenue growth will significantly change the projections.

Additionally, all margins will also be closely watched. As this exercise showed, margin expansion will be essential to Celsius’ future share price appreciation. For the near term, I would also keep an eye on Celsius’ free cash flow to gauge the level of investment necessary to fuel the growth of the company and thus would not put a lot of weight on the FCF multiple.

Conclusion

Celsius has endured rapid revenue growth over recent years and the share price has quickly appreciated as a result. Although there has been a pullback in recent months, I believe too much growth has already been priced into the stock. As this exercise shows in the 2025 Projected Valuation w/ Industry Margins section, even the best-case scenario for financial performance does not provide a great risk-return. For very long-term investors, I would consider initiating a small position at today’s levels, however, for the average investor I would look for opportunities elsewhere. I will not be adding to my position as my cost basis is $36 per share, but I am also not looking to sell a single share as I do believe in the product and the long-term potential of the company.