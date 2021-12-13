FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Parex Resources (OTCPK:PARXF) is a small-to-mid cap energy company with a $2.1 billion market capitalization. The company is unique for its debt-free financial position, and its massive planned capital spending increase going into 2022. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's strong FCF and growth spending could drive significant returns.

Parex Resources Operating Results

Parex Resources generated strong operating results with a unique focus on future growth.

Parex Resources Operating Results - Parex Resources Investor Presentation

Parex Resources has one of the best management teams in the industry and the above chart helps highlight the reasoning. The company is taking advantage of Brent prices to invest heavily in growth and continuing to invest in its portfolio. However, whether that pans out depends on how long Brent prices remain at their current levels.

The company's 2021 production was at 47 thousand barrels / day. With strong FCF ($305 million) the company managed to repurchase >10% of its outstanding float on top of a 2% dividend yield. For 2022, the company is planning to grow capital expenditures from $280 million to $425 million, a $145 million increase causing a $105 million FCF drop.

Through 2022E, the company's significant investments should result in 53 thousand barrels / day in production. The $200 million in FCF could help the company drive significant shareholder rewards.

Parex Resources 2022 Capital Plan

Parex Resources 2022 capital plan includes the potential for strong shareholder returns on top of investments.

Parex Resources 2022 Capital Plan - Parex Resources Investor Presentation

The company is assuming 2022 Brent prices at roughly $70 / barrel. The company expects to see 13% YoY production growth with $32 / barrel fund flowback at $70 / barrel. The company's $425 million in capital spending will have $270 million in development activity and facilities, which includes a significant investment in long-term facilities.

On top of this, the company is spending ~$155 million on appraisal, exploration, and seismic activity. That significant extra spending is equivalent to ~4% of the company's market capitalization and it'll support the company's long-term asset base.

Parex Resources FCF - Parex Resources Investor Presentation

At roughly $55-60 / barrel Brent, the company can cover its capital expenditures and dividends with a dividend yield ~2.5%. The company at $60 Brent will have $50 million in extra FCF after the capital expenditures and dividends. At $70 / barrel that becomes closer to $150 million and it peaks at as much as $320 million at $90 / barrel Brent for a stellar year.

That's a significant amount of post dividend cash flow. As the company grows production, we see it as being able to buyback a mid-single digit % of shares. Those share repurchases make the company a valuable investment on top of everything else. Putting all of this together, we expect the company to generate net double-digit shareholder rewards.

Parex Resources Long-term Positioning

Parex Resources is focused on positioning itself well for the long-term, which isn't surprising given its single-digit reserve life.

Parex Resources Long-term Positioning - Parex Resources Investor Presentation

Parex Resources, assuming the success of the most recent bid round, will have increased its land position to almost 4x YoY. That's with ~$33 million in yearly activity commitment to get a low 9% royalty rate. That acreage from the bid round can enable the company to increase its production and new assets significantly near its current assets.

Parex Resources substantial capital spending and long-term positioning are worth paying close attention to. That's because they'll define the company's ability to continue driving returns.

Parex Resources Risk

Parex Resources risk is crude oil prices. The company is investing significantly and it needs Brent crude prices sitting at roughly $70 / share to drive significant returns. Should prices drop back down to $50 / share or less, the company's ability to drive those returns gets much worse and it's a risk the company faces with its increased investment.

Conclusion

Parex Resources has an incredibly unique and well-distributed portfolio of assets. The COVID-19 downturn has potentially enabled the company to expand its land base by 3.7x larger than its YE 2020 land basin. The company is taking a substantial bet on continued strength in oil prices, which could pan out significantly but isn't guaranteed.

Going forward, we expect the company to continue being able to repurchase a substantial number of shares. The company repurchased ~10% of its shares in 2021 taking advantage of the market. We expect the company being able to repurchase mid-to-single digits annually.