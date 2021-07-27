Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Financial Engineering as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Before I begin, I'd like to provide some base information on my investment strategy. I am a long-term buy and hold investor who looks for stocks that are able to provide stable returns and growing yields, generally this leads me towards larger cap companies. To meet that goal, I filter my stock selections based on several factors. Aside from rare circumstances, my holdings must be able to meet several criteria:

Positive and increasing free cash flow

Cash Flow to Debt Ratio of 0.33 or less

A market leading position AND multiple future growth levers

Management-established long term growth plan

Holding positions that meet this criteria gives me a peace of mind during any economic situation. With growing free cash flow and a manageable Cash Flow to Debt Ratio (0.33 = All debts covered by 3 years of free cash flow generation), I am able to rest easy knowing my stock selection is able to weather economic downturns with a stockpile of cash and large amounts of free cash flow coming in the door. By requiring an investment to have a market leading position and multiple growth levers, I know that the core business is able to provide reliable income to help support R&D and that multiple future growth channels increase the chance of success in a new market. Lastly, I believe the transparency and responsibility associated with an established long term growth plan holds management accountable for meeting targets.

My goal with this article is to review a real-money portfolio I have created that comprises purely of companies that are essential to engineers and the next generation of innovation. I am an electromechanical engineer myself, having worked in the automotive, IT infrastructure, and medical device industries. With hands-on knowledge and technical understanding of many of the products and services provided by the companies in my portfolio, I hope to share my knowledge on information that may not be commonly known to those who are not engineers. I will highlight in detail a few companies within the portfolio and plan to provide detailed information on other positions in future updates.

Electrical Essentials

The first few companies include a couple of under-the-radar electrical component manufacturers and an energy sector stalwart. TE Connectivity (TEL) is one of the largest players in the electrical wiring and wire harness industry. Every component that requires electricity and every sensor that is required to send a signal requires wires, and many of them. In vehicles alone, the requirement for electrical power and signals is increasing exponentially. The great news for companies like TE Connectivity is that wire sizes and connector layouts are all standardized globally, meaning minimal investment in new tooling and ability for common layouts to be used across a multitude of end products. Based on a similar principle, LittelFuse (LFUS) has a similar moat in the realm of electrical fuses that are an electrical necessity and a requirement for safety.

Lastly for electrical essentials I have an energy position. Personally, I find DTE (DTE) to be the most interesting opportunity in this sector. The major reason due to being headquartered and concentrated in Detroit essentially as a pure-play electric provider monopoly to the Motor City that is rapidly adopting EV's.

HVAC

Perhaps my most favorite niche in the market is the little discussed HVAC industry and all of the massive changes that have taken place over the last several years. My top performing investment since its listing as a stand-alone public company in March of 2020 is Carrier Global Corporation (CARR). Spun-off from United Technologies as part of a multi-company spin-off, I immediately purchased shares as I have had a very bullish thesis on air conditioning for several years, you can see how this has worked out for me in the figure below. Being involved in air-conditioning systems design, I was able to observe increased demand for A/C due to the global increase in the standard of living, most notably in India and Asian countries. Another macro driver for air conditioning demand is the effect of global warming.

Yet another tailwind, slipped into the middle of the madness that was 2020, there was a major change in environmental laws regarding refrigerant usage for air conditioning applications. The use of R22 in new systems and the refilling of old systems with R22 has been banned, in favor of the much more environmentally friendly R410a refrigerant. To handle the high working pressures of R410a, new systems need to be installed rather than just changing the working fluid.

One company who also stands to benefit from this law change is Regal Rexnord Corporation. This Wisconsin manufacturer has been the industry leader for quite some time now in electrically commutated motors or ECM for short, a product that is becoming increasingly demanded. These motors provide large advantages in energy consumption and in the reduction of routine maintenance. As the cost to produce these motors has come down over the last decade, the long term cost saving prospects of these motors have led to higher adoption rates. In 2018 a new law actually required the specific use of ECM's in new furnace systems. If you think A/C and other climate solutions won't eventually follow suit, I'm willing to bet you'd be wrong.

My last play in this area of the portfolio is The Chemours Company (CC), a world leader in the production of heat exchanging chemicals such as R410a.

Data

Now let's get into a hot topic, data. There are a few important industry players that I have worked with first hand and have had the pleasure of being invested in over the past several years. Under the radar, American Tower (AMT) has slowly been investing in the creation of edge data centers at the base of their towers in ideal locations. With the acquisition of CoreSite, American Tower now has the ability to capture data, process the data at the edge, transmit to larger regional data centers, and store the archived data within their regional centers, building out a fully vertically integrated data acquisition model. I don't need to spell out for you how that is incredibly attractive to customers leading us into the world of 5G and IoT.

Speaking of edge computing, one company that stands out in my experience is Arista Networks (ANET). As a leader in edge computing infrastructure, they have gained market share in a rapidly growing industry from bigger competitors such as Cisco. Currently trading at lofty valuations after a recent run-up (~44x fwd earnings), I understand the hesitation for some investors. However, a PEG ratio of slightly under 2 while also carrying nearly zero debt on the balance sheet with $600 million in TTM free cash flow generation makes this story almost too intriguing to ignore. By the looks of it, Seeking Alpha's quant rating believes in ANET as well.

Lastly, one of my largest holdings across all of my accounts, Analog Devices Inc. (ADI). This industry titan has built itself into a cornerstone of the changing world through the use of analog to digital converters and other essential electrical components.

The function of analog to digital converters is to take in an analog signal from the real world and translate it into a digital signal (think 1's and 0's) so all of our modern technological devices can operate. Analog signals are any measurable, continuous signals being measured and processed by a device such as voltage, temperature, audio/sound, wind speeds, and much more. These signals are then converted into digital readings that can be read and interpreted by microcontrollers and microprocessors. As we do live in a physical world, these chips will always be required to translate data into the digital world.

To function properly and at the highest performance, analog components need distance from their own circuit elements as well as other board components to eliminate signal noise distortion, meaning investment in smaller chip manufacturing is not needed. As a result of this, ADI has drastically lower capital expenditure requirements and is the driver behind the ability to earn 50% of annual revenues from products that are 10+ years old.

The Engineers Making Our Future Possible

Creating products is just one aspect of engineering, another important aspect lies in the implementation of these products. This is where Tetra tech Inc. (TTEK) steps in. Not just because I'm fascinated as an engineer with the type of work they do, I also adore the importance of the work they are doing. Tetra Tech is entrenched in nearly aspect of the world's most precious resource, water. They operate with a large market share in the design and installation of water purification and desalination systems around the world. Currently trading at high multiples, it seems Mr. Market may already be building in large expected growth, those looking to initiate a position may want to wait for more attractive levels.

Quanta Services (PWR) is also at the heart of the infrastructure bill, offering engineering contracting services with little to no competition across nearly all industries including utilities, commercial construction, and government contracting giving Quanta multiple tailwinds in the near future and beyond. Quanta has beaten analyst EPS estimates for the past 8 quarters and has received numerous upward revisions.

An Essential Engineering Tool

In recent months, one stock has caught my eye and I believe it has large upside potential. Autodesk (ADSK) has one of the largest moats of all public companies in an industry that is sitting on a launching pad for the next several years, construction. Autodesk offers a suite of software applications including the applications Civil 3D, AutoCad, and Revit. Unless you are a civil engineer it is highly likely that you have never heard of these software applications before. As one of the first 2D and 3D software application providers for architecture and construction it has solidified itself as a necessity. I first noticed the importance of Autodesk when job searching a few years back, a clear pattern emerged that nearly every single job posting for mechanical and civil engineers required knowledge and experience with either Civil3D, AutoCad, or Revit. After checking again recently, this trend still holds true, shown below are the first four job positions found when searching for "Civil Engineer" on LinkedIn jobs.

Source: Created by Author using LinkedIn Job Search

ADSK also has recently made a large change to their product selling approach, officially making the switch to a full SaaS model in 2016 after a brief period of gradual transition. Major results being the reduction of pirated software as it now requires yearly subscription renewal and reduced sales volatility. In an attempt to predict future performance, I've used a few popular metrics to compare the transition to a SaaS model between Autodesk and a company that underwent this change in 2013, Adobe.

Depicted below, we can see the clear drop in operating margins for Adobe beginning in 2013 as they moved to a complete subscription based model. This same dip begins in Autodesk in 2015 as they began to transition to subscriptions. This dip is to be expected during this period for both companies as the operating costs continued to incrementally rise with the growth of product sales volumes, but with reduced revenue as sales were suddenly broken down into smaller, longer term payments. Using Adobe as a crystal ball looking 3 years in the future, there appears to be potential for substantial margin expansion as ADSK is just now getting back to pre-SaaS margins (in almost exactly the same 4-5 year time frame it took ADBE to achieve the same feat before proceeding to substantially increase margins above historic levels).

The same 3-year delayed correlation can be found in the P/S ratio of ADBE and ADSK. In fact, Autodesk's current P/S (TTM) is nearly identical to Adobe's 3 years ago.

I must admit, the mile-high P/S multiple attached to Autodesk gave me apprehension at first. However, the chart below comparing forward P/S ratios of similar high-growth market peers allows us to determine that the market believes these multiples are justified for such companies.

Autodesk has also invested heavily into their other main software applications over the last few decades and has gained faithful customers in new industries such as the metaverse and electric vehicles.

Portfolio Composition

Here I have detailed the position weighting of this portfolio based on my recent rebalancing with weighting based on market cap and analyst predicted growth rates.

Performance

I know the classic statement "past performance does not guarantee future results". I too believe in this statement, but I thought it would be an interesting exercise to back test to the total returns (with reinvested dividends) of this portfolio over the trailing 1, 3, and 5-year time periods versus the S&P 500 index. The 3-year and 5-year total returns for this portfolio exclude CARR as it was not a standalone public company during this time.

The Engineer's Portfolio detailed above is currently estimated to grow EPS at a weighted CAGR of 14.8% over the next 3 years based on analyst estimates reported here on Seeking Alpha. This portfolio produces a less than attractive 1.06% yield, below the current 1.25% yield of the S&P500, but with a sky-high estimated dividend growth rate in the high-teens. Several positions have recently established a dividend for the first time such as TTEK, PWR, and CARR, each with an extremely low payout ratio and I expect the dividend to grow rapidly in the coming years.

Conclusion

I believe this portfolio comprising of engineering centric stocks has the potential for continued outperformance in the future. I will document the performance of this portfolio and the individual positions on a monthly basis where I will also provide commentary on any interesting developments. I do not currently intend to perform any periodic rebalancing, preferring to let my winners run, however this may change.

As mentioned during the article, several positions in this portfolio currently have stretched valuations and would not meet my criteria for starting a position but may re-enter into buying ranges over the coming quarters. We are all different in our investment approach and the criteria we set for ourselves for a stock to be worth an investment.