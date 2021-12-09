FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

If we look at a technical chart of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD), we can see that shares are precariously close to dropping below support. In fact, if shares were to fall down towards the $5 level for example, it would definitely bring a bearish pattern (descending triangle) into play. Obviously long holders would not want this pattern to play out as the $3 level could very quickly come into view on the downside. Incidentally, the $3 level is well over 40% below where shares are trading at present.

When we have potential bearish setups as the one depicted above, we invariably go to the company's financials to see how cash has been flowing through the company. For our long-plays, for example, we look for companies which are profitable, have strong balance sheets and generate positive free cash-flow. Free cash-flow essentially is the life-blood of any business. Furthermore, although free cash-flow can be generated in the absence of net profit through changes in working capital, etc., we invariably prefer companies which have sound profitability. The reason being is that negative profitability usually puts a time element on proceedings as the company has to resort to funding initiatives such as selling off assets or increasing the number of shares outstanding.

With respect to Brookdale Senior Living, management reported earnings per share of -$0.48 on revenues of $641.65 million in the most recent third quarter. Both the top and bottom-line numbers in the third quarter reported missed consensus estimates. Unfortunately, as we can see above, the market did not take favorably to the news and have now lost over $2 a share since the earnings report was released.

Despite the market reaction to the negative print, occupancy numbers once more grew in Q3 making it now eight straight months of occupancy growth. Furthermore, management took positive steps to improve liquidity which obviously buys the company time to return to strong profitability. Firstly, Brookdale divested 80% of its home, health & hospice business back in July and in October, the company successfully raised $230 million from convertible notes.

Although Brookdale carries its fair share of long-term debt ($3.68 billion), the measures above to boost liquidity will certainly buy the company time to return to some type of sustained profitability. Operating costs, for example, came in at $172 million in the third quarter off a gross profit number of $123 million. This trend is simply not sustainable despite management's encouraging words on the recent earnings call with respect to how occupancy rates will continue to grow the top-line. The issue with the above average operating costs in the third quarter was down to labor shortages and here is where Brookdale is at a disadvantage to other industries. We state this because 24-hour care is the foundation of what Brookdale is built on. This really is the catch-22 for this company. If sustained occupancy growth is going to continue, they are going to need to pay for labor (whether shortages remain or not), period. This begs the question whether the market is pricing in sustained labor-headwinds going forward and the price premium which Brookdale will need to keep paying. If this comes to pass, a tough road is certainly ahead for the retirement home operator.

Over time, if labor costs remain elevated, costs will be passed on to the residents. Furthermore, the company has other tailwinds which should increase rates such as rising social security checks and occupancy growth across the board. These tailwinds will increase revenues, but will those extra sales be enough to convince the market that sustained profitability is coming. In fact, analysts who follow this stock expect annual negative profitability for the next 3 years at least. If this comes to pass, the balance sheet will undoubtedly come under pressure as more funding will be needed to keep operations going.

Therefore, to sum up, there is no doubt that Brookdale has a battle ahead of it with respect to winning the recovery. Although occupancy rates have been rising, costs have ballooned and there is no proof yet that the majority of these costs will be transitory. Longs also may question the recent insider sale of more than 25,000 shares just above the $6 mark. Let's see if the re-introduction of forward-looking guidance can give the company a boost in Q4 and beyond. We look forward to continued coverage.