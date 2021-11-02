BlackSalmon/iStock via Getty Images

There is a lot of talk going on as to the metaverse these days especially after Facebook rebranded to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) with the CEO, Mark Zuckerberg aiming to transform his social network group into integrating virtual reality with everyday life.

As a result, more companies want to make the shift, such as Nike (NKE), whose intent is to sell virtual branded shoes in the metaverse.

Now, whether it is about "metahype" or something more concrete, the construction of metaverses will involve the use of a massive amount of semiconductors in turn raising the prospects of Direxion Daily Semiconductor 3x Bull Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXL).

However, after rising by 15% and nearly flirting with the $72 level following good news that global October semiconductor sales rose by 24% on a year-on-year basis, the ETF is now back to under the $63 level. Consequently, investors deserve an explanation for this downside despite all these meta talks.

The metaverse is already here

First, even before Zuckerberg evoked his concept of the metaverse, it was already here, made possible by blockchain. Hence, Jack Dorsey, by renaming his company Square as Block (SQ), seems to have in mind "cryptocurrencies", the building blocks of other metaverses, namely Decentraland and Sandbox. Looking inside, the sale of virtual land within the Sandbox metaverse, which has been around since early this year accounted for "a quarter of all non-fungible tokens (NFTs) sales in the last one week", with buyers spending millions of dollars to get in on "the ground floor and secure prime real estate within these crypto virtual worlds".

Exploring further, Ethereum is at the base of the DeFi (Decentralized Finance), an industry worth $80 billion in 2021 and expected to grow 10-fold within a year. Now, in order to mine digital coins, you need miners which, just like computing equipment need semiconductors to function. Thus, one of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM) wafer clients is Bitmain, the world's largest Bitcoin mining manufacturer.

In addition to Bitmain, MicroBT and Canaan have also profited from record 2021 sales of application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) Bitcoin rigs to miners located all around the world. The demand for ASICs has been so high that most orders placed this year will only be shipped in 2022.

Another company that is benefiting is Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which had to "cut down the hash rate (mining efficiency) of the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card in half for Ethereum (ETH) miners, to ensure there is enough supply for gamers".

Pursuing further, the production of Bitcoin and Ethereum, the world's two largest cryptos by market cap have contributed significantly to the chip shortage as the hash rates or production capacity of crypto miners has shot up. In this case, SOXL's holdings have mostly benefited due to constrained supply, with crypto demand driving up the market price and resulting not only in more revenues but, also profits.

For Bitcoin, the current hash rate is dangerously near mid-2021 levels, when Chinese authorities proceeded to a crackdown on mining activities. This resulted in a lot of volatility in the crypto space, with some passed on to the semiconductor industry.

Short-term volatility

Production dynamics are changing, like migrating from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake for Ethereum. Furthermore, some Chinese miners have migrated their farms to the U.S., with the country witnessing a mining boom, also as a result of domestic growth. In these circumstances, lawmakers in Congress have in mind the desire to protect investors and customers against market manipulation and hacking. Henceforth, there are likely to be more regulations in the U.S. that could prove painful for crypto stocks.

Consequently, with Bitcoin mining taking up around "4-6% of TSMC's leading node production capacity" and Ethereum mines consuming "about 19% of GPUs" produced by the likes of Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in 2020, any acute regulatory actions implying restrictions could result in curtailing the demand for chips in 2022.

In this case, investors should note that SOXL is a leveraged ETF seeking a return that is 300% its benchmark index for a single day. It tracks the ICE Semiconductor Index (ICESEMIT), a rules-based, modified float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that tracks the performance of the thirty largest U.S. listed semiconductor companies.

Now, whenever, a fund is expected to provide such whopping gains (three times) over such a short period (one day), investors should expect volatility. For this matter, the current 30-Day Rolling volatility is 86.24%, much lower than the 180% witnessed in April when the 30-day average daily volume traded also reached a high, coinciding with semiconductor ETFs seeing "the largest inflows of funds compared to any other industry in 2021". Equally important, the volatility persisted in the May-July period when Bitcoin's hash rate dropped from around 180 million TH/s to 86 million TH/s as a result of the crackdown.

In addition to cryptos, there are other ingredients to fuel volatility such as supply crunches happening in conjunction with suppliers rising prices. This can in turn cause temporary slackening of demand by customers like automakers or smartphone manufacturers. This means that the above 80% volatility could persist in the short term. For this purpose, momentum indicators point to a drop, in SOXL's share price, but not by much, possibly to the $58-60 level.

Concluding using realism and a worst-case scenario

Coming back to Facebook's Metaverse, it is too early to target specific companies to invest in. The more "visible beneficiaries" could be headset companies such as Facebook, "through its Oculus virtual reality headsets, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) with its HoloLens headset". Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), with its forthcoming AR glasses (to be released in 2022) could also benefit.

Beneath the tip of the iceberg, chip manufacturers are likely to benefit from the push into the gaming aspect of the broader metaverse ecosystem, somewhat similar to pandemic shelter-at-home measures encouraging interaction games.

Thinking aloud, the metaverse is a debatable concept as it may come with some negative consequences, similarly to social media reducing human interactions, and, conversely increasing isolation. This, in turn, leads to more distrusts, even mental issues, and sometimes being unable to cope with reality. People may choose the metaverse as an escape from reality and "live there", just like some "bury" their minds in the Internet world or VR (virtual reality) games where the true personal identity does not matter anymore.

Therefore, similarly to the Chinese authorities who put restrictions as to the number of hours children can play games, there should be increased regulatory oversight as western governments enact laws and restrain the time people spend on the metaverse. Failure to act risks causing widespread addiction, in turn reducing productivity in the real world.

However, by the time rules are implemented, say two years from now, there will be a lot of demand for the infrastructure required to build the metaverse, signifying a lot of 5G and IoT chips in order to support connected devices and AI applications. Additionally, to power, these hardware infrastructures, Silicon Valley big techs will surely use green solar panels as well as extend the metaverse to autonomous electric vehicles (EVs). These are composed of electronic circuits using higher-density chips than for normal internal combustion engine cars.

Consequently, I do see the demand for semiconductors growing as we move into an environment making use of more "smart" devices, and accumulating SOXL is a way to play the trend. In this respect, Bernstein Research, speaking about the metaverse says that the "combined annual run-rate of the most relevant markets is $2 trillion and growing".

To be more realistic, the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization forecasts that "annual global sales will increase by 25.6% in 2021 and 8.8% in 2022". Even if you remove a fifth (with reference to the 19% GPU demand for mining I talked about earlier) from 8.8, to account for a worst-case scenario where crypto demand evaporates in 2022, there would still be 7% of growth left for next year, and this does not include metaverse prospects.

Consequently, long-term demand should be sustained and SOXL could rapidly appreciate by 15% to $72 on another update by SIA during the first week of January.

Adopting a cautionary tone, in the same way, as it rose rapidly to deliver over 120% gains this year, the Direxion ETF is subject to a lot of "volatility episodes where it can lose 15-20% of its value in case of abrupt market fluctuations, as shown in the blue chart below.

Hence, some may opt for the smoother path provided by the iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) as shown in the orange chart above in order to benefit from increased usage of semiconductor stocks as part of the metaverse.