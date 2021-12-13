marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Back in October of 2019, I wrote a bearish article on Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) titled Teleflex: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis, in which I warned investors about Teleflex's high valuation.

...we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of -1.63% to -0.55%. This is significantly below the 4% threshold I use for a "Sell" rating, so Teleflex is currently a "Strong Sell" for me.

Here is how Teleflex has performed since that article compared to the S&P 500 (SPY).

Data by YCharts

Now that Teleflex's earnings have had some time to potentially catch up to its stagnant price performance the past couple of years, it seemed like a good time to revisit this stock's valuation.

In this article, I'm going to reexamine Teleflex using similar methods that I have in the past to see if it is potentially at buyable levels. As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market sentiment returns and business returns. I then combine those expected returns together in the form of a 10-year CAGR expectation and use that to value the stock.

Before I begin this analysis, I always check the business's long-term earnings patterns in order to ensure that the business is a proper fit for this sort of analysis. If the historical earnings 1) don't have a long enough history 2) are erratic in nature, or 3) are too cyclical, then I either avoid analyzing the stock altogether or I use a different type of analysis that is more appropriate.

We have a full 20-year earnings history on FAST Graphs for Teleflex, so there is plenty of data available. Earnings have been fairly steady so they are relatively predictable. And earnings growth has only had four years of very modest declines, typically around economic recessions, so they aren't very cyclical. Teleflex meets all of the basic requirements for the Full-Cycle Analysis I'm about to share.

Market Sentiment Return Expectations

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return we could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. Since we have had a recent recession (albeit an unusual one), I'm starting this cycle in fiscal year 2015 and running it through 2021's estimates.

Teleflex's average P/E from 2015 to the present has been about 26.44 (the blue bar circled in gold on the FAST Graph). Using 2021's forward earnings estimates of $13.26 (also circled in gold), Teleflex has a current P/E of 24.36. If that 24.36 P/E were to revert to the average P/E of 26.44 over the course of the next 10 years and everything else was held the same, Teleflex's price would rise and it would produce a 10-Year CAGR of +0.79%. That's the annual return we can expect from sentiment mean reversion if it takes ten years to revert. If it takes less time to revert, the price could rise faster.

Business Earnings Expectations

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield (which is an inverted P/E ratio, so, the Earnings/Price ratio). The current earnings yield is about +4.09%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $4.09 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2015, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Data by YCharts

Teleflex's shares outstanding have actually risen over this period, so we don't need to make any adjustments for stock buybacks. I will make adjustments for their slightly negative EPS growth in 2020, though. (Even though this was due to COVID, they experienced similar EPS growth declines in the 2008 recession, so it's likely during the next recession, which is what we are forecasting for, they could see similar EPS growth declines.) After doing that, I calculate an annual earnings growth rate of about +12.71%. (This is pretty similar to FAST Graph's estimate as well.)

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Teleflex's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $4.09 plus +12.71% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +12.71% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $183.66 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +6.27% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or business earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for Teleflex, it will produce a +0.79% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +6.27% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +7.06% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. This makes Teleflex a "Hold" right now and puts it trading right around fair value.

Conclusion

Sometimes when the stocks of quality businesses like Teleflex get overvalued the real cost of continuing to hold the stock doesn't come from a dramatic and permanent decline in price but instead comes in the form of an opportunity cost. That has been the case with Teleflex. After COVID, the 2020 recession, stimulus and reopening were all taken into account, the wider market dramatically outperformed Teleflex even though Teleflex's earnings rose about 20% cumulatively over this time. The fact that Teleflex didn't fall farther is a testament to its business quality, but the fact that the price hasn't followed earnings growth upward the past couple of years is a testament to the danger of continuing to hold overvalued stocks. My current "buy price" that includes a margin of safety for Teleflex is $236.00, assuming earnings and earnings growth stay on a similar trend.