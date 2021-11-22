Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

We mainly saw a quiet month of November until headlines started hitting on the Omicron variant of COVID. With new uncertainties in the market, we typically see volatility. That was certainly the case on "Black Friday," when the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), a tradable proxy for the S&P 500, dropped several percentage points.

Though not even close to the "Black" days we've had in the past. Black Monday in 1987 saw a decline of 22% in a single day for some context. Instead, this Black Friday is just a play on the day after Thanksgiving shopping in the U.S., known as Black Friday. Retailers typically offer big sales to jumpstart the Christmas shopping season on this day.

With all this being said, I still took the opportunity as I always do to put cash to work over the month. This helps my income grow quarter after quarter. The five names I added this month varied significantly in their asset allocations. I really just threw a wide net this month, catching anything that seemed to be on sale.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ)

I bought shares of BMEZ on two different occasions. The first was to sell off my Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL) position as it had become quite expensive. Then the Black Friday sale in the stock market happened, and I picked up even more shares of BMEZ. Over the last few months, we can see how the discounts of each fund have diverged significantly.

With that being said, BMEZ has been having quite a struggle this year. It certainly hasn't been one of the top-performing funds that it had been in its debut year 2020. On a YTD basis, the fund is down quite materially, and the latest swoon in the market has just driven this down much further.

Although I don't invest for past performance, I invest for future potential. I believe that the valuation and unique exposure of growth/private healthcare companies remains a compelling long-term investment choice.

That has now propelled BMEZ to my 9th largest position - just after I had done an update on my top ten positions too. With bumping up BMEZ to one of my largest position, adding to my BlackRock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ) position last month and having BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) as my largest position; I believe that I have more than my fill of growth/tech/innovation from BlackRock. It should be a while before I go back to add any more to these positions.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)

Blackstone's (BX) BGB, not to be confused with BlackRock (BLK), was finally an addition to my portfolio. Throughout most of this year, I've been covering and updating screenings on the senior loan funds. BGB consistently came up as a tempting target, so I took a dive into the fund. In the latest update, I go into more depth on the whole senior loan space.

For BGB specifically, I went even deeper with an October posting. To summarize shortly why I went with BGB over other funds, it really came down to the distribution coverage. The fund has ample capacity to grow its distribution after making significant adjustments when rates were slashed in 2020. I believe that a growing distribution can fuel interest in the CEF which should translate into the fund's discount narrowing relatively rapidly. The fund's distribution is at 6.29%, so still quite a tempting distribution yield, nonetheless.

(Author note: Since the original publication of this article. I got this one completely wrong. BGB ended up cutting its distribution by about 8.3%. Despite the nearly 138% NII coverage they previously reported.)

Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE)

BOE, another BLK fund, I have no shortage of these funds in my portfolio, that is for sure! BOE is a play on the global focus. As I mentioned above with BMEZ, I don't invest for past performance; I invest for future potential. I had believed that 2021 could be a stronger year for international stocks, but continued lockdowns in Europe have put a damper on some of those efforts. That's as opposed to the U.S. that has largely remained open for business throughout 2021.

We know that historically, U.S. stocks aren't always the best performing. That is contrary to what some recency bias might have us believe. U.S. stocks outperforming has been a trend now for over the last decade.

At the same time, valuations remain attractive abroad. The accompanying chart visually highlights where the various markets are around the world in terms of P/E ratios.

So, is 2022 the year for international? No one knows, of course. However, I'm content to add a bit of exposure there to help broaden out my portfolio.

BOE, at this time, still has the majority of its portfolio in U.S. companies, though it isn't limited in how much they can invest outside the U.S. One of the stipulations is that they will generally have at least 40% of their portfolio outside the U.S.

Primarily they invest in large-cap stocks, but this too isn't a restriction. They are free to invest in any market cap, but they have a focus on dividend-paying securities. That means the portfolio will naturally gravitate towards larger, more financially stable companies around the globe.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI)

ASGI plays to the goal discussed above, about increasing global exposure. However, it also plays to my affinity for utility/infrastructure exposure. As an income investor, cash flows are what I seek - utility and infrastructure play tend to play that role of regular cash flows. They also pay out these stable cash flows to investors.

Overall, adding all these BlackRock funds this year meant that the tech exposure in my portfolio has grown. Of course, I've been more than happy to add to funds such as BMEZ, BSTZ and BIGZ while they play a crucial role in my portfolio and, more broadly, to key themes of investing overall.

Wanting to tamper down my overall tech/growth exposure was something else I mentioned in my latest portfolio update looking at my top ten holdings. I want to add more utility exposure back into my portfolio to align my portfolio again with my main focus of generating regular and steady income in my CEF portfolio.

Unfortunately, most of the funds in this space continue to be elusively priced. ASGI is a gem in this space. The fund currently sports an over 11.5% discount to NAV. The yield is modest at around 6.58%, but that's just the general CEF market at this time. The market has been reaching new highs (apart from some of the latest volatility to bring it back down some), and funds have been reluctant to boost distributions. That has led to an overall decline in what we can find in terms of yield to churn out distributions.

Anyway, I believe that ASGI is more than a worthwhile fund in the utility/infrastructure space. Investors just haven't found it out yet as it is a newer fund. This means there might be a few years before investors might want to jump into this fund. Admittedly, I'm not sure how Aberdeen will manage an infrastructure fund - but I certainly like what I see and the holdings in the portfolio.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities & Income Fund (PTA)

Now, this fund is really interesting; I've been covering this fund since it launched. I had even updated my thoughts earlier in November. Even though this fund is reasonably keeping up with its peers, its discount just continues to grow.

A lot of readers were wondering why this is. I just simply don't have an answer. We know declines in the fixed-income and preferred space are happening due to rate fears and the 10-Year Treasury ticking higher. However, when looking at peers, it has performed relatively similarly. The real standout here is Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD). That fund's share price performance has trounced the others selected here by a wide margin.

PTA's NAV performance has been only slightly worse, certainly not enough to justify the valuation differences between these funds, in my opinion.

One area that might be causing hesitation is that PTA is the newest fund in the preferred space. Some investors might not be comfortable with adding to their portfolios just yet.

Conclusion

November started just like any other month in 2021; the indexes were rising once again. However, after Thanksgiving, the Omicron variant of COVID came into play. This is likely to see volatility increase over the short term as unknowns hit the market. The one thing that markets cannot stand is unknowns.

Investing every single month into some positions means growing income quarter after quarter. As the market has presented smaller opportunities throughout most of 2021, that income generation has been a bit of a slow grind this year. Still, heading into the end of the year, and I can say that I've been quite pleased overall with where my portfolio is heading.