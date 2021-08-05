Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) is the first mover and therefore technology leader in a new market (virtualized 5G service assurance) that is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. It is also the only public pure play that I am aware of.

The Partnership with Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY) and integration into the Rakuten Communications Platform (now part of Rakuten Symphony) is not only a big reputational win, but has essentially created a new sales channel with massive optionality. The acquisition of new customers will be transformative as Radcom's business has tremendous operating leverage.

In 2020, there were only three significant customers, representing 93% of revenue. A fourth major customer (LATAM operator) will start delivering revenue in early 2022, which should lead to positive net income or bring the company at least very close to break-even. The market for Radcom's solutions will grow rapidly with the rollout of standalone 5G networks. Each new customer has a major impact on the bottom line and increases visibility for the coming years, as mainly long-term SaaS contracts with fixed prices are signed.

Company overview

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G-enabled cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. The company is based in Israel and is listed on Nasdaq. Radcom offers a comprehensive service assurance solution called "Radcom ACE" that enables telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks. "ACE" stands for Automated, Containerized and End-to-End Visibility. Operators can also choose to use only integrated network visibility as a standalone solution. The company is part of the Israeli "RAD Group", a group of communications technology companies founded by Zohar Zisapel together with his brother in the 1980s. Zohar Zisapel still holds ~20% of Radcom today. The RAD companies are not linked by cross-shareholdings, but are known for their close cooperation.

Why does the opportunity exist?

The company does not screen well, as some data providers have an incorrect (ten times higher) share count (e.g. Google Finance). The company has a relatively low market capitalization of around $155M and currently only two analyst ratings.

The momentum around 5G is completely misunderstood. (You often hear things like "5G is already here, but Radcom is not benefiting from it.") It seems that the few people following the stock assume that the story is no longer true and are abandoning the stock.

An average daily volume of about 15K shares supports the thesis that no one cares about the stock, even though I think it is at a massive inflection point.

Background and details

Providers of service assurance solutions will be confronted with completely different requirements from telecommunications operators in the next few years, but also already in the vendor processes taking place today. The reason for this is the 5G rollout, which will create much more complex networks in its final phase. It is already clear that the new 5G networks will be fully virtualized to enable much more sophisticated services, but also to achieve greater cost efficiency. These new networks will be built in the cloud and will depend heavily on containerized microservice solutions to enable maximum flexibility and scalability.

Radcom has noted for years that this is what the networks of the future will look like and has put all its efforts into developing solutions for this environment. Not only are older legacy solutions unable to monitor virtualized networks, but competitors that already offer solutions for virtualized networks are not, to my knowledge, able to offer a fully microservices-based solution.

During the Q1 2021 earnings conference call, Eyal Harari, CEO of Radcom, said the following:

I want to reiterate, it's a difference than before that when we played in a niche that some people didn't believe will mature and become the standard. Now everyone understands that this is what's needed.

The technology leadership is not only recognized by AT&T (T), which began virtualizing parts of its network very early on. Susan A. Johnson, currently Executive VP - Global Connections & Supply Chain at AT&T, said in 2016:

We chose RADCOM for its functional strengths, particularly in the areas of virtualization, scalability, performance and efficiency.

The technological leadership really became apparent when Rakuten chose Radcom's solution for its Greenfield mobile network. The work Rakuten did in Japan to build its own mobile network can be seen as a key reason why no one in the telecommunications industry today seriously questions the capabilities of virtualized networks. Rakuten Mobile, under the leadership of its CTO Tareq Amin, designed and built the first large-scale commercial virtualized network in Japan.

The idea was to create a high-performance, highly cost-effective network. Therefore, the decision was made to use open standards wherever possible and to develop much of the hardware in-house (along with partners), using an open architecture along with off-the-shelf hardware rather than relying on proprietary hardware from traditional vendors. In a world of virtualized networks, software becomes the most important part of the network. It was a great reputational win for Radcom that Rakuten chose Radcom's solution for one of the most important functions of the network. Radcom's solution is at the heart of the Rakuten network and is part of the link between the cloud-native operation and the physical radio access network. It is responsible for the tasks of customer-focused analytics, network troubleshooting, the end-to-end probing and the processing layer for 4G and 5G.

Rakuten's work provided the definitive argument for the feasibility of fully virtualized networks at scale (if one was needed at all). At least in part, Rakuten pioneered the creation of this large-scale virtualized network and the development of solutions to enable it. As a result, Rakuten Mobile came up with the idea very early in the process to market not only the network it had built, but also all the expertise it had acquired along the way. Rakuten Mobile bundled its expertise, its own solutions, and the solutions of selected vendors into the Rakuten Communications Platform, and is marketing this platform to other incumbent or future greenfield telecom operators worldwide. The first major public customer for Rakuten's platform is 1&1 (OTCPK:UDIRF), which Rakuten is helping to build what is expected to be the first fully virtualized mobile network in Europe.

Current customers, product pricing, and sales pipeline

According to the 20-F report for 2020, Radcom generated 93% of its revenue from just three customers. This customer concentration looks like a warning sign at first glance, but I actually see it as a sign of the great opportunity Radcom has ahead. Radcom doesn't publish how much revenue it gets from specific customers, but the limited number of meaningful customers along with the geographic revenue breakdown (in the 20-Fs) gives a good idea for some "informed guesses."

Geographic Markets 2020; source: 20-F 2020 p. 26

Based on this information, there is a high likelihood that AT&T (2020: $20M) is by far Radcom's largest customer, representing 50% of Radcom's revenue alone. The second and third largest customers are likely Rakuten in Japan and Globe Telecom from the Philippines with likely comparable revenues for 2020 ($6M-$8M). Again, these are just my guesses, but you get a glimpse of the amount of revenue we can expect from future customers. Eyal Harari said during the Q3 earnings call:

We usually size or price our solutions based on the operator's revenue base and the revenue stream, the ARPU we get from their subscribers.

AT&T and Globe Telecom are not currently using Radcom's full ACE stack (at least there was no press release to indicate that, i.e. for the AI solution launched a few months ago), and if anyone is using more of it than the other, it's certainly AT&T. Considering that AT&T had about 182 million wireless subscribers in the U.S. and ARPU of over $50/month in 2020, and Globe Telecom had about 77 million wireless subscribers and ARPU of ~$2/month, these two companies should be good examples of the price range in which Radcom is offering its solution.

Considering that AT&T is not using the full stack, we can assume that the price for the full stack is in the range of a maximum of $25M per year and pricing does not start meaningful below $5M, especially when we consider that Radcom has stated several times that they are targeting the larger, more technologically advanced operators.

Radcom is currently loss making at an annual net income rate of about -$4 million. I expect the company to break even in 2022 when the fourth significant customer comes online. In addition to this already acquired Latin American customer, Eyal Harari commented on the sales pipeline during the third quarter conference call as follows:

We continue to work in a significant number of sales opportunities across multiple regions. This includes proof-of-concept demonstrations and several opportunities that have reached at the advanced stage of the sales cycle. Our pipeline also consists of a good mix of new and existing logos. Even though sales cycle is difficult to predict, we believe that some of these opportunities will convert into new customer contracts in the short term. To wrap up, we believe that 5G is on an upward trajectory and yet still only in its early stages.

From this, I conclude that the internal sales pipeline looks very good, to say the least.

But there is also the possibility of selling through the Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP), which is now part of Rakuten Symphony. Rakuten Symphony was formed to market the platform to other telecom operators and greenfield operators (like 1&1). The company does not want to be seen as an additional player in the telecom industry, but rather as a platform provider.

Until recently, Radcom management did not comment on the details of the relationship with Rakuten, although it was more or less clear that customers who choose Rakuten's platform (and thus Radcom's service assurance solution) will also generate additional revenue for Radcom. During the third quarter conference call, Eyal Harari stated:

Since RADCOM is the preferred provider of Rakuten Service Assurance, being part of this platform can create significant opportunities for us.

Earlier this year, Tareq Amin, CTO of Rakuten Mobile and now CEO of Rakuten Symphony, stated:

We have already 15 global customers. A lot of people don't know that the sales already started. And these are not small customers. Some of them are very, very massive.

Rakuten is in advanced discussions with several potential customers for its platform. A few months ago, they were engaged with 27 operators in the U.S., 22 in Asia Pacific, 19 in Europe, 11 in the Middle East and Africa, and 5 in Russia.

Risks

Of course, there are risks to this story. First, Rakuten could decide to change its service assurance provider in the short to medium term, causing the entire "external sales pipeline" to disappear. Given that Radcom's solution is deeply integrated with Rakuten's communications platform and that Radcom is currently a technology leader, I think this scenario is unlikely.

That said, I am not an expert in the telecommunications or software industry and cannot assess how much of a technological lead Radcom has at the moment. However, given the clear path to virtualization in the telecommunications industry, it is safe to assume that all of Radcom's competitors are working hard to close the gap on Radcom.

If Radcom loses its technological edge, it will also lose its unique position in today's vendor processes. Given that the majority of relevant service assurance vendor processes will take place in the future (especially for standalone 5G), this would diminish Radcom's future potential.

Conclusions

Radcom is a company that I think is at a massive inflection point. They tied the future of the company to a specific architecture of future 5G networks in 2014/2015, and now it looks like they were absolutely right. The dynamics in the telecommunications market are clear: several leading operators have stated that the future of mobile networks lies in virtualization and cloudification. In addition, the change in network architecture is benefiting new operators (e.g., DISH (DISH) in the U.S., 1&1 in Germany, and Rakuten in Japan) as they are not burdened with an aging network, adding to the momentum in the industry and further expanding the customer base for Radcom's products.

With three customers that are not even using Radcom's full technology stack (largely due to the lack of 5G standalone networks) generating nearly all of its revenue today and a massive internal and external pipeline of sales opportunities, it's not hard to see future potential.

I'm not publishing a model here because it's basically a pure guess at how many customers Radcom will acquire at what point in time. The result of this model, even with conservative assumptions, would be very high numbers that would look completely silly compared to the company's historical P&L, and these numbers would be indefensible due to the completely unknown timeframe of future customer wins/5G rollouts (especially standalone). But if only a small fraction of current opportunities turn into revenue and we assume average revenues per new customer is going to be at least $5M, it's clear that the current share price is not the right one.

Given the current valuation of ~2.3x LTM EV/Revenues, a net cash position of around $67M, and the current internal sales pipeline, I think the downside risk is very limited at this point and think this is a very asymmetric investment opportunity.