The 2030 Fund is a portfolio created on 1 January 2021 with an aim to quadruple $10,000 to $40,000 by the year 2030 (GBP £8,000 to £32,000).

As we approach the end of 2021, let's take a look at how The 2030 Fund performed. Recap available here.

Table 1 Source: Author

The Fund grew by 16.70% YTD (17.6% annualized) since inception in January 2021. Despite trailing the relative target SPY by ~6%, the Fund is well ahead of the absolute 14.9% CAGR target (to quadruple in 10 years). Plenty of interesting trends unfolded in 2021 which led to significant gains and declines as evidenced in table 1.

This is my first year actively tracking my personal portfolio and I have learned a lot about analyzing investments, decision making and loss aversion. In this article, I will highlight the lessons learned from the great decisions I made as well as the decisions that crumbled my portfolio.

The Winners

Adobe (ADBE), Microsoft (MSFT), Macerich (MAC) and Simon Property Group (SPG) were my top 3 winners by % (MAC & SPG) and absolute (ADBE) gains.

Citing some of the points I made in my first article about The 2030 Fund, I adored ADBE and MSFT (and many other names) for its impressive top and bottom line growth. Most notably, the standout difference is in the products offered by these two companies. Without going into the detail, I believe ADBE and MSFT's products will remain relevant in their respective industries for the coming years. Valuation may be a concern for these two companies, however quality companies tend to fetch a premium in valuation and this is a price I am willing to pay for ADBE and MSFT.

On the valuation topic, my investment thesis for MAC and SPG is that both companies happen to manage quality shopping mall assets at a valuation discount. Once the pandemic-driven lockdowns eased across the world, we noticed a gradual return to normality as customers still see value in physical retail shopping. The result of this is simple: More customers shopping in malls lead to higher occupancy and greater rental income by MAC and SPG. Both MAC and SPG surpassed +80% YTD last month, followed by a 10-20% correction. My conviction remains that these companies will benefit from reduced lockdown restrictions and vaccine booster rollouts, with stronger business performance to come in 2022 and 2023.

The Losers

4 names in my portfolio (BTI, PYPL, BABA, TDOC) showed negative returns. Key discussions will be around BABA and TDOC in this article.

I should mention that BTI's dividends are distributed across the portfolio in relative holdings and therefore the total return stated above is misleading (actually achieved positive total returns).

On the other hand, PYPL's TPV growth and net profit/TPV might've slowed down, I remain a long investor in PYPL at least for the next year to better understand its long-term market landscape (most notably increased competition).

As mentioned in my 3Q update I had reasons to be bullish and bearish on BABA, however I have decided that it is time to part ways with this stock. The uncertainties around ongoing policy changes and other negative sentiments have led to the disposal from my portfolio.

TDOC was another 'gamble' I made from being too optimistic about the integration with LVGO, which did not seem to be accretive to operating income.

Without a doubt I still expect BABA and TDOC's core business to grow due to the quality of products that they both offer. However, not all great businesses are great stocks to own, and it is important to know where to draw the line. Alteryx (AYX) was a good example where I pulled the plug on this poor-performing business after a 15% loss. Going forwards, I will be monitoring all portfolio companies closely with strict performance indicators to reduce excessive losses (BABA -42%. TDOC -53%) in this portfolio.

Looking Ahead To 2022

Majority of the names in this portfolio will remain intact, however there will be a reshuffle to adjust weightage, remove underperforming assets and introduce new names to the portfolio. This means I will be reducing the weightage of speculative high-growth companies and increasing the weightage on companies with respectable growth (~10% top and bottom line) with a MOAT. Also, I may introduce to this portfolio to some companies in the Home Improvement sector where I can see long-term stable growth and resilience to inflationary pressures.

My target for The 2030 Fund remains the same: to beat both SPY and/or achieve more than 14.9% CAGR next year.