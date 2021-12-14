Harvepino/iStock via Getty Images

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is amid a significant multi-month correction. It's also experiencing some major macroeconomic headwinds due to the US-dollar's strength in the recent months.

I won't discuss Meli's business in detail because I already did so in my previous article - MercadoLibre: An Ecosystem Perfectly Suited For Latin America. I highly recommend reading my previous article before reading this one if you haven't done so.

In my last article, I discussed Meli's business and how they're establishing their moat in LatAm. I discussed the risks of investing in Meli at the time as its price was highly elevated and probably due to further correction.

Here's an extract from my last article:

MELI is not cheap. The market is aware of its potential and puts a premium on its price. The pullback from nearly $2000 is highly appreciated, but it won't be the last pullback we'll experience with MELI. Any news of competition, economic, and political risks will provide investors with buying opportunities at these valuations.

I warned investors that MercadoLibre is highly susceptible to news or economic setbacks. I like to compare the stock price action with a kid building a tower.

Starting with a strong fundament, the child slowly progresses, but at some points, it gets too tedious, and the child wants the tower to grow faster. So it starts to stack the cups one on one on top of each other growing much quicker but making the construct unstable.

Source: Inventors of tomorrow

That's pretty much the story of MercadoLibre's stock in relation to its underlying business in the last few months. Even though the fundamentals are great, investors' enthusiasm got the better of themselves and pushed Mercado's valuation through the roof.

Here's another extract from my previous article.

The market priced in a lot of growth. ~60% for 2021, 36% for 2022, 35% for 2023. You'll see the table with estimated growth rates for the next 5 years in the table below. Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings Estimate At these valuations, small setbacks could have major effects on MELI's stock price. Since we're talking about Brazil, Mexico, and Argentine smaller setbacks have a high probability of occurring.

Like a child stacking the cups one on one on each other to make the tower taller, the market got quickly overly enthusiastic during times of a global pandemic and economic stimuli.

Macroeconomic Headwinds - Stronger Dollar

In September/October, the dollar broke out of its trading range and added pressure to nearly all emerging markets that use dollars to trade commodities.

Source: Tradingview

Below the graph, I added the correlation between Mercado's stock price and the DXY - dollar index. There is a negative correlation between those two.

The Fed and US government weren't the only ones stimulating their economy. Brazil's and Mexico's governments equally stimulated their economy by adding liquidity, new credit lines, easing rules and regulations to make trade more attractive.

This immediate liquidity shock pushed asset prices up, and a weaker dollar helped emerging markets with cheaper commodities and more exports.

Foreign Currency Translation

MercadoLibre's revenue comes mainly from Brazil, Mexico, and Argentine. After the hyper-inflationary period in Argentine, they started using the US dollar as currency. But they added restrictions on how much money can be transferred in and out of the country.

Brazil and Mexico have their own currencies, and you can see how their value stacks against the US-$ in the graph above.

Source: MercadoLibre Quarterly Report

Most of Mercado's revenue comes from Brazil (56.3%), followed by Argentine (21.4%) and Mexico (15.8%). As the value of their currencies decreases, Mercado's loss due to currency translation increases. Below you see the accumulated other comprehensive loss, showing $502mn in 2021 due to foreign currency translation. After the comprehensive loss table, you see Meli's foreign currency sensitivity analysis. The sensitivity analysis describes how net income and equity fluctuate with increasing and decreasing foreign currency strength. We're currently tilting toward the bad side of the sensitivity analysis with the US dollar gaining in strength.

Source: MercadoLibre Quarterly Report

Because most of MercadoLibre's revenue comes from Brazil and Mexico, it's affected by their credit cycles, economic growth, and inflation.

Meli takes debt in US dollars while doing business in other currencies in LatAm. Investors account for the currency translation risk because revenue from Brazil, Mexico, or many other LatAm countries is not immediately transferred to US dollars.

In 2021, Meli closed a public offering of $400mn 2.375% notes due in 2026 and $700mn 3.125% notes due in 2031. With a credit rating of BB+, Meli's credit risk is lower than any of the countries it operates.

Suppose the currency devalues in Brazil, Mexico, or the other LatAm countries Meli operates in. In that case, it could lead to concerns for Meli's ability to pay back its debt, especially if it decides to leverage further to expand its business.

Inflation And Rate Hikes In Brazil

Brazil is Meli's largest market, so it makes sense to look a bit deeper into the macroeconomic environment there.

Brazil is in the midst of a tightening cycle due to high inflation. Economists expect Brazil's central bank to deliver its biggest interest hike in two decades amidst the highest inflation reading in decades.

Source: Annotations by Author, Chart from Fred

During Covid, the Brazilian government supported the economy with emergency aid and liquidity. The whole scope of the government program during the pandemic is listed here. Meli benefited from the program directly and indirectly.

Source: Bloomberg Article

The situation is similar in Mexico. Mexico is experiencing high inflation and is increasing yields along the spectrum to work against it.

Source: FRED

Another part that benefited throughout the pandemic was Mercado Pago. Lower interest rates made buying with the card certainly more attractive, but increasing rates will stall spending with Mercado Pago and lead to a slowdown of total payment volume.

Source: MercadoLibre Quarterly Report

Another area of concern is Mercado Pago's credit quality analysis. An important note is that Meli changed the write-off period from 90 days to 360 days past due.

Source: MercadoLibre Quarterly Report

In December 2020, $394mn of debt was becoming due, of which $314mn became due. That's ~80% of all outstanding debt of risk becoming due. From 2021 to 2022, this number could increase to $649mn.

In a tightening cycle, this amount of outstanding debt could backfire, impacting operating earnings along the way.

Emerging Markets Could Experience Secular Tailwinds

Even though the DXY increased over the last few months, my base case is that the dollar's value will decrease in the upcoming years. Over 5+ years, I'm dollar bearish as it currently is.

A weaker dollar is beneficial for emerging markets like those in which Meli operates.

Source: iShares

My base case for 2020-2030 is that we'll likely experience a structural dollar weakness. After a long period of US equity outperformance, we could experience a period in which emerging markets outperform again.

MercadoLibre is well-positioned in this environment and could be a favorable bet.

Conclusion

MercadoLibre is a great business operating in an opportunity-rich environment, which is why Amazon (AMZN) and Sea Limited (SE) are eager to establish their business in LatAm.

Meli leveraged to expand its business. The interest rates it locked in are attractive, but macroeconomic headwinds in LatAm make investors uncertain over the short term.

Source: fastgraphs.com

The pullback in Meli's valuation brings its stock price down to its sales growth trend. This is a positive development for investors.

In my previous article, I mentioned:

I'm bullish on MercadoLibre over the next 3-5 years. Mercado is not a lump-sum investment, but a dollar-cost average target as uncertainty around Covid-19 lingers.

I maintain this view and will continue to dollar-cost-average my position in MercadoLibre.

I always welcome constructive criticism and open discussions. Please feel free to comment or message me about my calculations and/or sources that I use in my articles.