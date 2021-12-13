Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

On Monday morning at 8.35am, Select Energy (NYSE:WTTR) announced its intention to buy Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NES).

The wording in the press release was slightly ambiguous, referring to a consideration of $45 million, but then giving the specific number of 4.2 million WTTR shares to be provided to NES shareholders as merger consideration.

Furthermore, the press release stated that the transaction

"was unanimously approved by each of Select's and Nuverra's board of directors".

and

"is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022".

At 8.57am, NES filed an 8-k which confirmed the merger, and provided some additional detail. Specifically, and importantly, the 8-k filing stated that

"Under the terms of the Merger Agreement and at the Effective Time, each share of Nuverra's common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Company Common Stock"), then outstanding will be converted into the right to receive a number of shares of Class A common stock of Select, par value $0.01 per share ("Select Class A Common Stock") equal to 0.255 per each such share (the "Exchange Ratio")."

(emphasis added by author)

Between 9.30am and 11am on Monday, WTTR stock traded between $6.14 and $6.45. Using the 0.255 ratio, this gives an expected value for NES of between $1.5657 and $1.64475.

Despite this, NES reached an intraday high of $3.40 at 10.30am.

There are two possible explanations for this:

NES shareholders saw the WTTR merger and contemplated the possibility of a higher bid NES shareholders were buying the stock in an extremely irrational manner, well above the imputed fair value of $1.65.

Let's consider each of these in turn.

Potential For Higher Bid

For the quarter ended September 30, NES had (yet) another loss on slightly higher revenue, but with expenses that grew faster than revenues.

Shareholders' equity has declined from $132 million as of December 31, 2020, to $114 million as of September 30, 2021. While these shareholders' equity values are higher than the company's market capitalization, they simply reflect the company's ongoing losses and gradual erosion in shareholder value. In short, while NES is not in immediate danger of going bankrupt, if it were not for the takeover from WTTR, then in the years to come it would probably need to dilute shareholders further to finance its ongoing losses.

Given that the merger transaction was "unanimously approved by each of Select's and Nuverra's board of directors", and given Nuverra's ongoing losses, we believe the chance of a higher bid is close to zero.

Irrational Trading

The far more likely explanation is that this is just an example of irrational short-term "fundamentals don't matter" trading. Specifically, some traders may have latched on to the $45 million figure contained in the merger press release, and incorrectly calculated a (ridiculously) high value for NES.

NES value based on press release

Let's look at the press release more closely.

According to the NES 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the company had 16,209,621 shares outstanding as of October 31, 2021.

If we divided $45 million (the "stated value" in the press release) by 16,209,621, then:

$45 million / 16,209,621 = $2.7761 per share

Being generous, this gives NES "value" of $2.78. However, that's based on a misinterpretation of the press release, which stated the $45 million figure includes "the assumption of approximately $20 million of long-term debt, net of cash".

In its most recent 10-Q filing, Nuverra disclosed the following:

Balance sheet item as of September 30, 2021 Amount in thousands Cash and cash equivalents 3,934 Restricted cash 3,705 Current portion of long-term debt 2,201 Long-term debt 25,062

Using the above figures, we can calculate Nuverra's debt as 2,201 + 25,062 = $27.263 million

We can also calculate the company's cash as 3,934 + 3,705 = $7.639 million.

Therefore, the company's debt (net of cash) is

27,263 - 7,639 = 19,624 thousand = $19.624 million.

This figure matches nicely with the figure mentioned in the press release of "approximately $20 million of long-term debt".

The amount payable to shareholders is not the headline figure of $45 million, but instead $45 million - $20 million = $25 million.

The press release also mentioned that

"Nuverra stockholders will receive approximately 4.2 million shares of Select Class A common stock in exchange for all outstanding shares of Nuverra".

Using the aforementioned Nuverra share count of 16,209,621 shares, we can calculate an approximate share exchange ratio.

4,200,000 new Select shares to be issued

16,209,621 Nuverra shares

4,200,000 / 16,209,621 = 0.2591 approximate exchange ratio.

So given the consideration of 4.2 million Select shares, Nuverra shareholders could reasonably expect to receive approximately 0.2591 WTTR shares for each NES share.

Based on the closing price of WTTR on Friday December 10 of $6.49, we can calculate an approximate value of the consideration as follows:

16,209,621 Nuverra shares *

0.2591 share exchange ratio *

$6.49 price for Select share

16,209,621 * 0.2591 * $6.49 = $27.257 million

This is fairly close to the $25 million value ($45 million less $20 million assumption of debt) quoted in the press release.

Therefore, based on the (approximate) exchange ratio of 0.2591, each NES share should be trading at about 0.2591 * $6.49 = $1.68.

As nice and interesting as the above calculations are, they are merely numbers in a press release.

They can be ignored.

The real sources of truth are the 8-k filings made by the two companies.

Exchange ratio of 0.255

The 8-k from NES and a similar 8-k from WTTR both state that the exchange ratio is 0.255 WTTR shares for each NES share.

Therefore, if we assume that a higher bid for NES will not eventuate, NES should trade no higher than 0.255 times the WTTR share price.

On Monday, WTTR shares closed at $6.26, and NES shares closed at $1.81.

Using the 0.255 ratio, and an unchanged WTTR share price, NES shares should have closed no higher than 0.255 * 6.26 = $1.5963.

We say "no higher than" because usually a merger target will trade at a slight discount to its implied value, to price for the risk of the transaction not proceeding.

Although NES shares tumbled by $1.59 or 46.76% from their Monday intraday high of $3.40, as of the close, they were still priced substantially above the implied value of $1.5963 based on a WTTR share price of $6.26.

With the merger scheduled to complete by the end of the first quarter of 2022, we would expect NES shares to underperform WTTR shares until the closing date.

Summary

The most likely explanation for the wild trading NES on December 13 is irrational short-term trading, partly fueled by a misinterpretation of the merger consideration.

Given the exchange ratio of 0.255, and a WTTR price of $6.26, NES should trade at or below $1.5963.

We expect that WTTR shares will outperform NES shares, to allow the ratio between the two share prices to decline to (and possibly below) 0.255.