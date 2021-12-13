posteriori/E+ via Getty Images

Note: This article was first published to HFI Research subscribers yesterday.

Storage Outlook

Natural gas storage draws were revised higher today following a colder outlook from this weekend's weather model updates. We have 12/1- week revised up to -80 Bcf. For 12/24 week, we have -125 Bcf.

Despite the higher revisions, storage draws over the next 5 reports will still be 131 Bcf below the 5-year average. And relative to last year, we are 64 Bcf below.

According to Commodity Wx Group, this will be the 2nd warmest 4th quarter on record.

There are some positives to take away from all of this as we will talk about below. Natural gas balance, despite the bearish weather, has held up well, which implies that 2022 balances won't be as bad as we initially thought.

Weather Outlook

Weather models started to trend colder over the weekend before giving some back. The issue with the current outlook is the presence of the Southeast ridge.

So long as the Southeast ridge is present, we won't have persistent, durable, and intense cold. Instead, we will have a very transitory cold spell, which the market won't care about.

But as you will see in the GIF, there's the possibility of the Southeast ridge moving West, which would be bullish.

The problem is that it's still too early to tell if it will happen.

And according to the 15-day cluster, there's a decent possibility of this happening, which would mark the bottom for natural gas.

Given this level of uncertainty still in the weather models, we are inclined to do nothing and wait for the obvious opportunity to show up. We know in the event of a real cold event, prices have a lot of upside. It's better to wait for certainty during winter gas trading.

Fundamentals - Power Burn Impresses

Power burn demand has really impressed. A trader on Twitter put it best by overlapping the heating degree days with the level of power burn we are seeing.

And we can see this in our data as well:

Elevated power burn demand going into 2022 bode well for natural gas balances. One of the key headwinds during the injection season in 2021 was the lower-than-normal power burn demand. This is due to a combination of gas-to-coal switching and elevated prices. But with power burn demand now picking up despite (still) elevated prices, we think this adds ~2 Bcf/d to our balance going into 2022. This will eliminate the surplus we were previously projecting and keep natural gas between $3.5 to $4 throughout 2022 despite higher Lower 48 gas production.

We think given where the natural gas curve is today, it is pricing right in between our range.

The balance of our price range could change depending on the outcome of this winter heating demand season. If weather impresses to the upside, then the range will increase, and vice versa. So far, the higher than expected power burn demand bodes well for balances in 2022.