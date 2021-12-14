Many stocks remain prohibitively expensive, despite the recent market volatility. At the same time, some value stocks remain attractively priced while paying a far higher dividend yield than the market average. For one reason or another, these names have fallen out of favor with the market, giving long-term and income-oriented investors opportunities to snap them up at a discount.
This brings me to Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), whose share price has been range bound since October, and is trading well below its 52-week high of $63 achieved during the spring of this year. In this article, I highlight what makes CAH a bargain buy at the current price, so let’s get started.
Cardinal Health is the smallest of the Big 3 drug distributors, sitting behind peers McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC). It has a 50+ year history and has operations in 40+ countries. Beyond drug distribution, CAH also manufactures and supplies medical products used in hospitals and clinics, and laboratories. CAH fits the mold of an economically-essential business and in the trailing 12 months, generated $167B in total revenue.
Cardinal Health is seeing encouraging top-line growth, with 13% YoY revenue growth in Q1’22 (ended September 2021) to $44.0 billion. In fact, the $167B TTM sales that CAH generated is yet another record for the company, on top of the $162B in sales from last year. As seen below, CAH has seen strong 57% revenue growth over the past decade, with no dips since 2014.
(Source: YCharts)
Headwinds to the company include supply chain disruptions to CAH’s medical supply segment. This, combined with higher-than-expected freight and raw material costs contributed to a 40 bps YoY drop in CAH’s already thin operating margin, to 1.2%.
While these are near-term concerns to pay attention to, I’m encouraged by management’s sentiment that the elevated supply chain costs are temporary, with the expectation of a return to normalized levels this fiscal year. This is also reflected by their reaffirmation of FY’22 EPS guidance of $5.60-5.90, with three more reporting quarters left to go. At the midpoint, this would represent a healthy 7.8% YoY EPS growth compared to FY 2021.
Looking forward, I see reasons to be optimistic around CAH, as it’s making strategic investments in IT to make pharmaceutical distribution more efficient (and result in margin growth). In addition, management sees a recovery in generic volumes, which serve as the bread and butter of its pharmaceutical distribution segment. These sentiments were noted by the CFO during the recent conference call:
“Last quarter we began deploying new technology platforms across our Pharmaceutical Distribution business as a part of a multi-year journey to enhance our IT infrastructure. This rollout is tracking according to plan, and we continue to expect incremental implementation and depreciation costs through the first 3 quarters of fiscal '22.
As Mike mentioned, during the quarter, we saw broad-based sequential improvement in pharmaceutical demand, including generics. We continue to expect a recovery in generic volumes to pre-Covid levels by the end of the calendar year. Outside the volumes, our generics program continues to experience generally consistent market dynamics along with strong performance from Red Oak.” – CFO of CAH
Meanwhile, I see CAH as being a total return story, as it recently completed $500M worth of share buybacks during Q1’22, and the Board recently approved a 3-year authorization to repurchase an additional $3B of the common shares. I find this to be rather significant, as it represents 22% of CAH’s current equity market cap of $13.7B.
In addition, CAH maintains a strong BBB rated balance sheet, with $2.5B in cash on hand, no outstanding borrowings on its credit facilities, and a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.17x. This lends support to CAH’s 4% dividend yield, which is very well covered by a 34% payout ratio. It’s also worth noting that CAH is a dividend aristocrat with a 25+ year track record of annual dividend raises.
I see value in CAH at the current price of $48.93, with a forward PE of just 8.5, sitting well below its normal PE of 12.9 over the past decade. Analysts have an average price target of $56.38, implying a potential one-year 19% total return including dividends.
(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)
Cardinal Health is a well-run and economically-essential enterprise that continues to see strong revenue growth. While supply chain disruptions in the medical supply segment present near-term challenges, management expects the issues to subside through the current fiscal year. Meanwhile, I’m encouraged by CAH’s investments in IT and by the improvements in generics volumes.
Lastly, I view CAH as being a strong total return story, given the aggressive buyback strategy. Buybacks would be rather accretive to shareholders at the currently low PE valuation. Meanwhile, CAH pays a very well covered dividend that’s supported by a strong balance sheet. CAH is a bargain Buy.
This article was written by
I'm a U.S. based financial writer with a BSc in Economics and an MBA in Finance. I have over 12 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CAH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.