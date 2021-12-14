MarsBars/E+ via Getty Images

Many stocks remain prohibitively expensive, despite the recent market volatility. At the same time, some value stocks remain attractively priced while paying a far higher dividend yield than the market average. For one reason or another, these names have fallen out of favor with the market, giving long-term and income-oriented investors opportunities to snap them up at a discount.

This brings me to Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), whose share price has been range bound since October, and is trading well below its 52-week high of $63 achieved during the spring of this year. In this article, I highlight what makes CAH a bargain buy at the current price, so let’s get started.

CAH Is A Great Bargain Buy, Here’s Why

Cardinal Health is the smallest of the Big 3 drug distributors, sitting behind peers McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC). It has a 50+ year history and has operations in 40+ countries. Beyond drug distribution, CAH also manufactures and supplies medical products used in hospitals and clinics, and laboratories. CAH fits the mold of an economically-essential business and in the trailing 12 months, generated $167B in total revenue.

Cardinal Health is seeing encouraging top-line growth, with 13% YoY revenue growth in Q1’22 (ended September 2021) to $44.0 billion. In fact, the $167B TTM sales that CAH generated is yet another record for the company, on top of the $162B in sales from last year. As seen below, CAH has seen strong 57% revenue growth over the past decade, with no dips since 2014.

(Source: YCharts)

Headwinds to the company include supply chain disruptions to CAH’s medical supply segment. This, combined with higher-than-expected freight and raw material costs contributed to a 40 bps YoY drop in CAH’s already thin operating margin, to 1.2%.

While these are near-term concerns to pay attention to, I’m encouraged by management’s sentiment that the elevated supply chain costs are temporary, with the expectation of a return to normalized levels this fiscal year. This is also reflected by their reaffirmation of FY’22 EPS guidance of $5.60-5.90, with three more reporting quarters left to go. At the midpoint, this would represent a healthy 7.8% YoY EPS growth compared to FY 2021.

Looking forward, I see reasons to be optimistic around CAH, as it’s making strategic investments in IT to make pharmaceutical distribution more efficient (and result in margin growth). In addition, management sees a recovery in generic volumes, which serve as the bread and butter of its pharmaceutical distribution segment. These sentiments were noted by the CFO during the recent conference call:

“Last quarter we began deploying new technology platforms across our Pharmaceutical Distribution business as a part of a multi-year journey to enhance our IT infrastructure. This rollout is tracking according to plan, and we continue to expect incremental implementation and depreciation costs through the first 3 quarters of fiscal '22. As Mike mentioned, during the quarter, we saw broad-based sequential improvement in pharmaceutical demand, including generics. We continue to expect a recovery in generic volumes to pre-Covid levels by the end of the calendar year. Outside the volumes, our generics program continues to experience generally consistent market dynamics along with strong performance from Red Oak.” – CFO of CAH

Meanwhile, I see CAH as being a total return story, as it recently completed $500M worth of share buybacks during Q1’22, and the Board recently approved a 3-year authorization to repurchase an additional $3B of the common shares. I find this to be rather significant, as it represents 22% of CAH’s current equity market cap of $13.7B.

In addition, CAH maintains a strong BBB rated balance sheet, with $2.5B in cash on hand, no outstanding borrowings on its credit facilities, and a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.17x. This lends support to CAH’s 4% dividend yield, which is very well covered by a 34% payout ratio. It’s also worth noting that CAH is a dividend aristocrat with a 25+ year track record of annual dividend raises.

I see value in CAH at the current price of $48.93, with a forward PE of just 8.5, sitting well below its normal PE of 12.9 over the past decade. Analysts have an average price target of $56.38, implying a potential one-year 19% total return including dividends.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Investor Takeaway

Cardinal Health is a well-run and economically-essential enterprise that continues to see strong revenue growth. While supply chain disruptions in the medical supply segment present near-term challenges, management expects the issues to subside through the current fiscal year. Meanwhile, I’m encouraged by CAH’s investments in IT and by the improvements in generics volumes.

Lastly, I view CAH as being a strong total return story, given the aggressive buyback strategy. Buybacks would be rather accretive to shareholders at the currently low PE valuation. Meanwhile, CAH pays a very well covered dividend that’s supported by a strong balance sheet. CAH is a bargain Buy.