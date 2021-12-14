MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

This is an update to my valuation on Nov 18, 2021. At that time, I estimated Luminar's (NASDAQ:LAZR) value to be at $24.15. Since then, a couple of things have changed, and some of them have had some impact on my estimation. I had intended to post the updates through the comment section, but now that the changes have gotten significant, I decided to post another article and update my report. Let's hope this one gets past the editing phase quickly (I am praying to the grammar god for this).

The following are the list of things that happened since Nov 18:

Dec 1: Jerome Powell indicated that the tapering of The Fed's bond-buying program will accelerate, which suggested an increase in the Treasury Bond yield rate.

Dec 9: A news piece from dirt.com resurfaced that the founder, Austin Russell, had sold 10% of his class B shares on July 1, 2021 (converting them to class A shares).

Dec 14: In a move that I felt like mitigation of a possible issue that may stem from the second point above, Luminar had just released a PR that announced its intent to buy back USD 250 million worth of its own stock.

Now, the question is, what will change from my valuation given the above updates? My final verdict is $18.48 per share, and in each section below, I will explain the effect of each item listed above. As before, at the end of this article, I will give you a link to my presentation that will allow you to explore various scenarios and see how they will affect the value.

Interest Rate Increase

The future interest rate increase will affect the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) part of my valuation, but it is not a uniform change throughout the estimated periods.

As a reminder, in my initial valuation, I used 1.55% as the risk-free rate on all estimated years, following the 10-year Treasury Bond yield.

With the updated rates, the beginning risk-free rate will still be 1.55% as it is not significantly different from the recent T. bond rates (1.42% at the time of writing). On the other end, I will update the stable growth rate to 2.00% following Prof. Damodaran's assumption on the T. bond rate in the next 5 years he described in his video on Data Update at the beginning of 2021. The change in the terminal year's cost of capital is reflected in my WACC calculation for all auto parts companies:

Source: Created by author using fundamental data aggregated by Sharadar as of Dec. 14, 2021.

The median cost of capital is 4.49%, quite a significant change from the previous 3.61% (24% change). This is going to negatively affect the value since the cost of capital is the denominator of Free Cash Flow to Firm (FCFF) in the DCF valuation.

In fact, this change alone would reduce my calculated value for Luminar from $24.15 to $18.32. This large drop is mainly due to the fact that more than 100% of Luminar's value was estimated to come from its terminal value. Had Luminar had higher FCFF during the growth period, the difference would not have been as significant.

Sale of owner shares

In my valuation, the number of shares used there was the combined number of class A and class B shares. Since the sale of Austin's shares does not change the total number of shares in circulation, I believe this action does not have any material effect on the intrinsic value of the company. If anything, the effect is more psychological and I am not confident enough to convert it into numbers. If you would like to help me with this, please do so by sharing your comments below.

Share Repurchase

The first (non-psychological) effect of the share repurchase is obviously that there would be fewer shares in circulation. Assuming Luminar manages to purchase the shares at the opening price of $14.70, the number of shares purchased would have been 17.01 million shares. The latest number of shares in circulation was 361.55. Netting the amounts, Luminar would now have 344.54 million shares in circulation.

Where will the funding come from? The SEC report of this announcement contains the following passage:

Company purchase expected to be financed with portion of proceeds from private financing

In other words, debt. This is great news since it changes the capital structure to use more debt rather than equity. All things being equal, debt is a cheaper source of capital compared to equity. To demonstrate, here is the cost of capital calculation and the respective firm value per share without the buyback:

Source: Created by author using aggregated Luminar financials as of Dec 14, 2021.

And the following is the same calculation after the buyback:

Source: Created by author using aggregated Luminar financials as of Dec 14, 2021.

Notice how the debt increased the weight of debt in the cost of capital from 0.26% to 4.09% and reduced the weight of equity accordingly, as well as reducing the cost of equity by a bit (if you need to know, this is because the cost of equity requires levered beta which requires the market value of debt which requires the market value of straight debt which requires the book value of debt that was increased by $250 million. You may follow the formula on my valuation cheatsheet on GitHub, just keep on clicking the relevant components starting from the Cost of Equity).

In the end, the value per share just did not change that much by the buyback. Without the buyback, the value is $18.32, and $18.48 after which. However, it may set a precedent for a new strategy where Luminar periodically buybacks its shares. I believe it is a good strategy so long as it improves the capital structure. How much debt is ideal, though? I might calculate this value in a future article when Luminar begins to use more debt.

Valuation and Scenarios

As mentioned above, the updated valuation value is $18.48. The complete presentation is as follows:

Source: The author's web page on Luminar's valuation report (v2).

As before, I have created a small ReactJs application that you may open in your browser to see how various assumptions change my valuation of Luminar. Please click on the link above to check it out.

In this presentation, notice how the values wildly change given various stable growth cost of capitals:

Source: The author's web page on Luminar's valuation report (v2), scenario A2_B1_C3_D2_Ex.

The only way Luminar would reach a higher value than my previous valuation is if it could keep its cost of capital lower than the 25% lowest cost of capital Auto Parts or Semiconductors companies (all other things being equal). If the shares buyback sets a precedent to an improvement in Luminar's capital structure i.e. using more debt, this could be achievable.

Conclusion

In my previous article, I gave an estimation of Luminar's value at $24.15, and I did act upon that by snatching the shares at $20. What caught me off-guard was the timing the inflation rate would catch up.

If you have purchased Luminar at a price below $18.48 or haven't purchased a share, then congratulations. All you need to do now is to wait for more tailwinds to come.

If you have followed my advice in the previous article and purchased Luminar at higher than this price, then I feel sorry for both of us. In this case, there are a couple of things to keep a close eye on:

The 10-year Treasury Bond yield is currently at 1.42. Despite the tone of lord Powell's speeches, one could hope that the interest rate does not rise to be 2%. Some good news in this area may catalyze positive developments. Looking at their past strategy, I won't be surprised to see Luminar increase its revenue guidance in the coming quarters. If this continues, we should eventually see the gap between value and price shortens over time. The capital structure of Luminar is an important area of focus in the coming quarters. Luminar will need more capital injection to patch its negative FCFF in the growth period ("value of PV (CF over next 10 years)" in my presentation above). A bit more debt is good in this area.

Finally, it is yet to be seen how costly this experience would be for me, but the most important lesson to be learned here is that it is much safer to pick a company with an overall positive FCFF in the growth period.